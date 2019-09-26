NORTH SMITHFIELD — Paul Mercier took pride in coaching the only Division I program at North Smithfield High School.
After years of success in Division II, the Northmen moved up to D-I in 2018 and earned a playoff spot following a 9-9 regular season. The Northmen are built to be competitive in Division I again next season, but Mercier won’t be making out the lineup card or standing in third-base coaching box encouraging kids.
Over the summer, Mercier opted to take an assistant coaching position with the CCRI softball team, ending a nearly two-decade run as an assistant or head coach at North Smithfield.
“I nearly took the position last year, but I knew I couldn’t leave the group with us going into Division I,” Mercier said Wednesday night. “I knew this was probably going to be my last chance to take this position. I talked to the two captains for this year’s team and I told them I was thinking about it and I thought about it for a few months.
“I knew they really wanted me. I just think it was time for me to leave. I knew it was the right decision because when I talked to a few people about it, it felt like a weight came off my back.”
In Mercier’s tenure, the softball team has been the most consistent program at one of the least populated schools in the state. The Northmen won three regular-season Division II title (2013, 2014 and 2017) along with an undefeated season in 2014. Karissa Carlton won the Gatorade Player of the Year award in 2014 following a dominant campaign in the circle.
The only item missing in Mercier’s resume is a championship. The Northmen reached the D-II semifinals in 2013 and 2017, but they haven’t been to a division final since 2005, when Mercier was an assistant coach for a team that lost to Toll Gate, 3-0, in a winner-take-all D-II title contest.
“The main thing I’m going to miss is the people – the kids,” Mercier said. “I’m going to miss the town. Recently I was driving by a soccer game and I realized I no longer have any ties to North Smithfield, it was kind of sad when I thought about it. I knew I had to go watch a game and say ‘hi’ to the kids.”
While the high school softball season doesn’t start until March, Mercier has already been hard at work in Warwick preparing for the spring. The Knights traveled to Maine on Sunday for a doubleheader, and they will participate in a round robin with a number of Rhode Island teams this weekend.
Mercier said CCRI coach Kim Warrington has allowed him to touch on all aspects of the game in his short time in Warwick. The Knights went 11-11 in the NJCAA’s Division II last season.
“It’s a lot more work for me, but because I’m dealing with more mature players who are already adults, it’s much easier,” Mercier said. “The kids are accepting the coaching really well. I’m really happy with what we’ve done so far. Kim has given me free rein to do whatever needs to be done. That’s the great thing working with her.”
Mercier, who was also the North Smithfield girls soccer team’s assistant coach for the last two seasons, isn’t leaving the cupboard bare for the next coach. Both starting pitchers, sophomore Abby Fortin and junior Kayla Butler, return along with all-division senior catcher Alex Ledger and senior shortstop Hope Trowbridge. Outfielders Brooke Artruc and Sadie Crozier also return.
North Smithfield Athletic Director Matt Tek said he posted the job on SchoolSpring.com earlier this week and he’s already received an application. Mercier, who said he’s aware of a few coaches who will apply for the job, has some simple advice for whoever succeeds him.
“My advice for the next coach is just to be patient because every school is different and every kid is different,” Mercier said. “If it’s an outside coach who hasn’t worked in the system, but patient and get to know the kids and see what they know. Be patient because if you push them the wrong way, it might not work. They’re in a good place with good leadership. This year’s team could be better than we were last year.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
