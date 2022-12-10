Metric-wise, there's been nothing to get 'AMP'ed up about regarding PC's non-conference slate

PROVIDENCE – It was a few days after the official release date of the 2022-23 schedule when PC coach Ed Cooley threw down the proverbial gauntlet regarding the opposing schools slated to make their way to the Amica Mutual Pavilion as part of the warmup act for Big East play.
“It’s important to educate our fan base. We have eight new players. Normally we either have a home game against a Big Ten or Big 12 team, then we would play URI home or away. It just so happened that all our [marquee nonconference] games are away and we’re off [from the Gavitt Games, which pits the Big East against the Big Ten].
”What our fans need to know is that not many high-major teams want to come play [at the building previously known as the Dunkin’ Donuts Center],” said Cooley, his words appearing in the sports pages of the Call/Times on Sept. 13. “I want our fan base to appreciate and come cheer for the Friars. My job as the coach is to make sure I balance the schedule to make sure I prepare my team to be the best Providence College team heading into the Big East.”
To date, the Friars have played six games at the AMP. They’re averaging 8,704 paying customers per outing – not too shabby of a number considering the non-conference schedule hasn’t exactly resembled Murderer’s Row.
Fannies in the seats aside, let’s shed some light on a big-picture point that Friar fans should be cognizant of as the script stands on the verge of being flipped and Big East teams dot the slate over the next few months.
When the University of Albany visits for a 2:30 p.m. tip on Saturday, the Great Danes from the America East Conference will become the fifth team with a 300 or greater KenPom ranking to square off against Providence on its home floor. Albany sits at No. 332, a placement that trails only Manhattan (No. 314) as of Friday but ahead of previous PC opponents Stonehill (No. 337), Columbia (No. 344) and Merrimack (No. 350).
Piggybacking off Cooley’s quote from a few months back and it’s clear that a premium was placed on developing continuity among a roster that was breaking in a slew of new players. That answer to the identity of this Friar incarnation has yet to emerge from the dark room, mainly because it’s hard to form definitive judgements when the bulk of the opposition has taken up residence in the lower tier of the KenPom metrics.
PC dropped all three of its “up” games, losing to Miami and Saint Louis on a neutral court and dropping a game at TCU. Winning at URI provided a nice morale booster in the wake of losing at TCU a few days earlier. For now, the struggling Rams are only good for a Quad 4 win, per the latest NET rankings.
There was hope that Rhode Island and Manhattan would be better and therefore provide a lift in the all-important metrics department. Right now, neither victory for the Friars are moving the needle. The same came be said of the victories from the season’s opening week against Rider (191 in KenPom) and Northeastern (253).
PC followers should know that serious attempts were made to secure a game against a Power Five opponent outside of the multi-team event at Mohegan Sun and traveling to TCU in conjunction with the Big East-Big 12 Battle. Alas, plans fell through and the Friars had no choice but to add on to a non-conference slate that hasn’t exactly proven to be tall timber – at least from a home-game viewing experience.
For the first time since the 2012-13 season – Cooley’s second year at PC and the last year of the “old” Big East – the Friars are ticketed to submit a resumé that won’t include a non-conference win against a top-100 team according to KenPom. That particular Providence squad posted a 9-9 mark in league play and earned an invite to the NIT.
Regarding this year’s Friars, it would appear that additional hay will need to be made in conference play. With multiple games on deck against Creighton and UConn, the land of opportunity awaits in the quest to improve upon PC’s current KenPom rank (70) and NET rank (127) – two numbers that reflect a non-conference schedule that hasn’t proven to be metric-friendly.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
