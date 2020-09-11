Michigan schoolboy Legend Geeter commits to Friars

PROVIDENCE – There was going to come a point when Legend Geeter was going to stop growing. As a high school sophomore, he stood at 6-foot-6.
“I told him that if you’re going to play at the level that you want to play at, you’re going to have to be able to put the ball on the floor and shoot perimeter shots. You’ve got to be a player away from the basket,” said LaMonta Stone, Geeter’s head coach at Michigan-based River Rouge High School. “That was music to his ears. At that point, he was your typical big man.”
By expanding his game, Geeter was able to attract interest from Ed Cooley and a Providence Friars program that has developed a penchant for welcoming versatile types. On Friday, Geeter became the first schoolboy prospect from the Class of 2021 to supply the Friars with a verbal commitment.
Technically, Geeter made up his mind last week but waited until this past Wednesday before calling Cooley and telling him that he had selected PC over a group of schools that included fellow Big East member Georgetown and Missouri.
“They were very excited when I told them I was coming to be part of their program. It sounds good to say I’m the first [2021] guy, but I’m going to be ready to work when I get there,” said Geeter, now listed at 6-foot-7 and 220 pounds. “I was a post kid my whole life but I’ve worked hard on my perimeter game.”
Geeter’s pledge to the Friars closes the books on a recruiting odyssey that epitomizes what 2020 has become. Since the 18-year-old didn’t have the benefit of a spring or summer AAU season, Stone felt a sense of duty when it came to promoting Geeter through his coaching connections.
“All highlights,” said Geeter, referring to how he was evaluated.
Stone is now in the midst of his third coaching stint at River Rouge. During his second go-around, he dealt quite a bit with current PC assistant coach Jeff Battle. It was the mid 90s and Battle was an assistant at Xavier and recruiting River Rouge’s top player at the time.
“Even though he didn’t get the kid, we were able to strike up a pretty good friendship and always maintained contact,” said Stone, who’s made assistant coaching stops at Ohio State and Bowling Green.
When the time came for Geeter’s recruitment, Stone made a pledge that it wasn’t going to get out of hand. Geeter ended up with 15 Division I offers. Of note, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard phoned Geeter in-person.
“Honestly, if I wasn’t his coach, I don’t know how he would get recruited [as a result of the pandemic]. He probably would have been going to a low to mid-major because they were the ones who saw him,” said Stone. “If Legend waited on Michigan, maybe the scholarship offer would have come, but that’s a tough position to be in. I’m all about being fair to the kid, but there’s definitely a trust factor if I say a kid is good enough.”
The dialogue between Geeter, Stone, and the Friars picked up steam after River Rouge’s run in the 2020 playoffs was cut short due to COVID-19.
“It was tough. We were a couple of wins away from the championship,” said Geeter, “but I give all the credit to coach Stone. He helped me get that offer from Providence.”
The more time Geeter spent with Cooley and Battle via Zoom, the more the youngster saw himself in a Friar uniform.
“Coach Cooley is cool, really cool. Every time we talked, he kept it real … 100 percent. He didn’t try to sweet talk me. That’s what I loved about him,” said Geeter. “It was always great talking to him.”
“His mom loved Providence from Day 1,” said Stone. “A lot of it didn’t have to do with basketball. It was off-the-court stuff … continuing to raise him as a man. That really resonated with her.”
Looking ahead to Geeter’s senior year, Stone says the goal is get him to attempt 3-5 three-point shots per game.
“He’s really good at the mid-range game,” said Stone.
“It wasn’t that I was being rushed, but people were asking where I was going to go,” said Geeter. “I’m excited to get this out of the way.”
