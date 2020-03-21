MISSED OPPORTUNITY: Four Valley track athletes had chance to be All-Americans at New Balance Nationals

PAWTUCKET – St. Raphael Academy head coach Chris Magill texted the terrible news to standout junior Darius Kipyego at approximately 11 p.m., Wednesday, March 11.
Actually, if you’re a tremendously gifted student-athlete with a chance to win a national title, it’s beyond horrible.
To define: After all the mind-boggling difficult training sessions he’s experienced dating back to early September, Kipyego discovered he would be unable to exhibit their results at the New Balance Interscholastic Indoor Track & Field Indoor Track & Field Championships at New York City’s The Armory.
That was slated to begin two Fridays ago, but had been canceled due to U.S. government mandates over the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I sent him a message that night, then he woke up in the morning; he said, ‘I’m going back to bed. Is that OK?’” Magill stated. “He was so bummed. I mean, he was seeded second in the country in the 800 (meters), and had a chance to win a national championship.
“There was a kid seeded ahead of him, Abdlahi Hassan of Toronto (Canada), but I felt Darius would be the favorite to win it,” he continued. “He and I studied films of his races, whatever I could find, and I saw a pattern of how he ran it.
“He typically liked to surge to the lead at the 400, or with two laps to go, so Darius and I developed a game plan (as to how to outrace him).
“He never got that chance, but in typical Darius fashion, he knew when the Canadian high school championships were being held, so he told me he wanted to head north to race him on his turf. Unfortunately, they canceled that, too.
“So, right now, I have him taking a break, which we would have done anyway after nationals. With all of this coronavirus in the news, our outdoor track season is on hold.”
Therein lies the question: With schools out of session and all athletic teams banned from congregating for practice until further notice – Opening Day came on Monday for all spring sports – student-athletes soon will be itching to begin reconditioning for what all hope is a successful upcoming season.
So how will premier “tracksters” like Kipyego. Lincoln High senior thrower Kyle Moison and his two buddies from Woonsocket, junior Logan Coles and sophomore Tarik O’Hagan – and their coaches – address it?
First and foremost, coaches aren’t allowed to do much. They can’t conduct or attend workouts, but they also know their kids aren’t going to spend all day in their homes playing video games. They’re too driven for that. They need activity. It’s in their blood, their soul. They crave improvement – every day.
“Like I said, we’re in the midst of taking time off anyway because Darius had a long summer, a long cross-country season and a long indoor season with running in division, class, state and New England meets, not to mention invitationals,” Magill said. “He’s written quite a nice storybook for himself so far in his career.
“He couldn’t run in indoor nationals because of this, but he had some awesome workouts leading up to them. I believe Darius would have run an indoor PR (his best is 1:52.55) in the 800 in New York. Would it have been good enough to win? I don’t know, but I do know he would have been in the hunt at the bell lap.
“Somebody like Darius, you can’t just put him on a shelf; I know he’ll begin running on his own,” he continued. “I will say I don’t feel comfortable asking a kid to get together with other kid train, though I know some will. As a coach and representative of the school, I’m taking a ‘wait-and-see’ approach. Hopefully, we’ll be allowed to get together soon, but who knows?”
He indicated he’s received word that two usual early-season meets – the K of C Relays at Hendricken and Penn Relays in Philadelphia – have been canceled.
“The thing is, Darius is so talented, I don’t want him missing a whole season of development,” Magill stated seriously. “I just want him to get stronger; I want to develop him. It depends on what we’re allowed to do. We’ll probably start him with some light running (next Monday), and – if I’m allowed to work with him – maybe we’ll conduct some simulated races.
“He will continue to train on his own, and it’s because he’s laser-focused. Taking running away from him is like taking a 10-year-old’s favorite bicycle away from him. What we may also try to do is virtual training where you use an app which tracks each individual’s run. It would show the route he ran, the distance, what his time was, etc. You can do that with an Apple watch or other devices.
“The tough part right now as a coach, or any athlete, is that everything’s so up in the air. It’s frustrating. I really sympathize with all the principals, athletic directors, coaches and athletes. I know Mr. (Dan) Richard, our principal, has had to handle so much with one of the first cases in the state, but he’s been right on top of everything. What he’s done at St. Raphael should be a model for the rest of the state.
“We’re just doing the best we can under the circumstances,” he added. “Kids are encouraged to run independently; I can’t stop them if that’s what they choose to do. With Darius, I know he will. I don’t know if we’ll have a season or not, but if there is, we’re going to be at least semi-conditioned.”
***
As for Moison, he too was crushed at not being able to “strut his stuff” in the 25-pound weight throw and shot put at the national championship meet in New York.
“I had five people going to the New Balance nationals and seven going to the Hershey Youth Nationals in Staten Island, and both were canceled, so they all took it pretty hard,” noted Lincoln throwers’ coach Brian Grant on Monday afternoon. “Kyle’s been working toward and looking forward to these meets for four years. Like, ‘When I’m a senior, maybe I can win a national championship, but it’s all been taken away because of coronavirus.’
“Kyle was seeded No. 1 in the weight and Logan Coles was third, while both Kyle and Tarik, had they thrown well, could have finished in the top 10 in the shot. Had they finished top six, they would have become All-Americans, so naturally, they’re all disappointed.”
Grant indicated that all of his throwers, not to mention other track athletes, are not doing any training at all this week. They’ve worked so hard, they need some time off to rest and relax, “but we’ll probably figure something out next week. If we’re out of school next week (which they will be), I may send out ideas as to what kids could do at their own homes by themselves.
“That’s the one thin with throwers: Do they have the implements and a safe throwing surface?” he added. “Probably not, and they’re not allowed to use school equipment, so they’ll probably just do some drill work and stretching. There are also ways to simulate it without the actual apparati.
“No matter who they are, what caliber they are, they can work on certain things. Some may be working on simpler concepts, others may be fine-tuning different aspects of their technique. Now that indoor ended so abruptly, I know the kids will go stir crazy sitting around inside all day. They’ll need to be active, so I may send them e-mails or texts hinting at certain things they can do.
“Those kids who qualified for nationals were bummed out to say the least. We had a long talk with them (last Thursday), and it’s a tough pill to swallow, but they know they’ll be safer if (the cancellations) prevent something more serious from happening.
“It’s upsetting, but you have to understand the bigger picture.”
Marc Piette, not only Grant’s equivalent as the WHS throwers’ coach but also the chief of the entire outdoor track squad, is looking at all of it from a different angle. The reason: He also owns and directs his own USATF-affiliated club team, the Ocean State Hammerheads; that’s made up of shot putters, hammer and weight throwers, etc.
Some of his athletes are also on the high school track team, so when asked if he could bend the rules and train as a club, he answered this way: “I’m a R.I. Interscholastic League coach first, so until the high school season actually is over, I have to abide by that. I’m representing Woonsocket High School first.
“The fact that I work with the Hammerheads, too, that doesn’t matter,” he continued. “As for Logan and Tarik, they have their own equipment, so they’re free to do whatever they ant on their own. I can’t practice with them, tell them to practice; I can’t advise them, but I do know they’ve both been out at least once. The same thing goes for (senior) Jesse Houle.
“As the head track coach, I may give our runners, jumpers and hurdlers some things to concentrate on if they’re going to work out on their own; that is if someone asks. Technically, now we’re out (of school) for two more weeks, but I can tell you right now I think it will be longer. Just like the kids, it’s driving me crazy because we’re all creatures of habit.
“My comfortability level of saying we’re going to have a season is maybe 15 percent – that’s all. Of course, I have to remain confident that we will. They’re going to have to begin training sometime soon anyway, because if we don’t have (an interscholastic) season, they’re still going to have competitions with our club team later this summer.”
