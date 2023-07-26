Moffat's walk-off sacrifice fly sends Upper Deck to R.I. American Legion state title game

WEST WARWICK – The defending R.I. American Legion state champs are now one win away from repeating.
Elijah Moffat’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth proved to be the difference as top seed Upper Deck Post 14 walked off with a 3-2 victory in nine innings over No. 2 seed South Kingstown Post 39 at McCarthy Field on Wednesday. The win pushes Upper Deck to Thursday’s title game where they’ll need to win once against either Post 39 or Scituate 19; those teams were scheduled to meet in an elimination game late Wednesday night.
Moffat’s game-ending swing came with one down in the ninth with pinch runner Shayne Godin tagging up from third. Moffat came to the plate with two runners in scoring position after J.J. Sanzi walked, Caden Calabro reached via hit by a pitch, and Connor Allard laid down a sacrifice bunt.
The win went to Jack LaRose, who pitched three innings of scoreless relief. He allowed one hit while striking out four.
Upper Deck and Post 39 were scheduled to play Tuesday night but were forced to wait an extra day after heavy rains moved through the area moments away from the scheduled 7:30 p.m. first pitch.
Upper Deck found itself down early as South Kingstown struck for two runs in the third inning, both runs coming against starting pitcher Joey Conti. Post 14 didn’t collect its first hit of the game until the fourth when Andy Ray led off the frame with a double. The rising senior at Cumberland High didn’t remain on the basepaths long as cleanup hitter Charlie Tarara singled him in to cut Post 39’s deficit to 2-1.
The defending state champs had a chance to tie or possibly take the lead in the fourth but squandered a second-and-third scenario with one out.
Upper Deck pushed across the tying run in the bottom of the sixth. Ray drew a walk, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Tarara, and went to third on a groundout by Luke Plumer. With two down, Marcus Rodriguez plated Ray with a single to left field.
Conti exited with a no-decision but not before supplying Upper Deck with six innings of five-hit ball. Both runs he allowed were unearned. The righty struck out four and walked one.
LaRose took over for Conti in the seventh and turned in a 1-2-3 inning. Moffat drew a two-out walk in the seventh but nothing came of it, hence the need for extras.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.