CUMBERLAND – The bid to keep a popular girls’ cross-country and track head coach at Cumberland High School has been denied.
Moments before the start of Thursday’s School Committee meeting, Vanessa Molloy released a four-paragraph statement that effectively ended her decade-plus coaching tenure with the Clippers. The quest to save Molloy’s job was launched after knowledge of her dismissal became public knowledge on July 3 when one of her former CHS runners (Grace Henson) launched a petition entitled “Reinstate Coach Molloy” on the website change.org.
With a little more than five weeks remaining before RIIL fall teams can officially start practicing, the Clippers find themselves in the market for Molloy’s replacement – an individual who’ll be inheriting a girls’ cross-country program that’s made a habit of sending runners to the college ranks.
“It is with immeasurable disappointment that I heard today my appeal to be reinstated as a Cumberland High School coach was denied,” Molloy wrote. “I want to thank the athletes, families, press, and community for your ongoing support and kindness. The thoughtful words offered have meant more than you can ever know. I am so very grateful.”
At last check, the petition on change.org that was created for the sole reason to shed light on what had happened to Molloy had attracted nearly 1,540 signatures. Molloy is also a teacher at Cumberland High.
“For over 13 years, I have remained steadfast in my commitment to my teams, always striving to help young women achieve their best and highest potential no matter the final outcome of the race. I have made it a point to put the needs of my team first,” Molloy wrote. “To that end, I have attempted to avoid political and systematic pressures while remaining fully committed to the young women I had the privilege to coach. Integrity is something I value and have attempted to instill in my teams year after year. I have done my best to consistently be a strong role model for young women who so often are not given enough chances to have their voices heard.
“However, I think it is important to state for the record that my removal from coaching was not related to my job performance. In the very meeting where I was fired from my job, it was stated that my commitment to my teams is very impressive and that my record, as it relates to student performances, speaks to the high quality of coaching I have provided to my athletes.
“It has become very clear in these last few weeks that the reason for my removal is directly related to my commitment to fairness for female athletes, which has been labeled as being ‘difficult.’ It is rather ironic in this day when we are working so hard to give females, especially young females, an equal platform for their voices, that mine is being silenced. I am devastated to not be coaching my athletes, but it is really the female runners of Cumberland High School who lose out the most in this decision.
“It has been my pleasure to work with so many terrific people along the way. The opportunity to work with fantastic coaches in the larger running community has helped me learn about myself and be a better coach. Coach (Joyce) Bonner has a wonderful mentor and friend; I cherish our work together.
“Thank you to all of the wonderful young women who stuck it out with me no matter what obstacles we faced. Please know that I hold dear the lessons we have learned together during each and every interaction, run, workout, and race. You are always in my heart and I wish the best for you in this world as you forge your path.”
Denis Collins was the lone member of the School Committee to voice his opinion on the decision regarding Molloy during Thursday’s meeting.
“It’s unfortunate that Dr. [Philip] Thornton inherited this mess from the previous superintendent. I want to thank him for doing a thorough job and updating the school committee on where he was at with the investigation,” said Collins. “While I respect his position, and it’s one man’s opinion, but I think he came to the wrong decision.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.