PROVIDENCE – For the Providence basketball Friars, the offseason housecleaning is in full effect.
Over the weekend, Greg Gantt announced that he was departing the program. On Monday afternoon, it was Kris Monroe’s turn to declare that he's entering the NCAA’s transfer portal. The news came via Monroe’s personal Instagram page.
“First, I would like to thank God. Without him, none of this would be possible,” Monroe wrote. “I want to thank Providence College and their staff for everything they have done for me. I’ll be forever grateful. With that being said, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal.”
Monroe joined the Friars as part of the same recruiting class that included David Duke, A.J. Reeves, and Jimmy Nichols. Unlike his three fellow members from the Class of 2018, Monroe never started a single game during his three seasons in a PC uniform.
Monroe verballed to the Friars before his senior year at St. David’s School in Raleigh, N.C. He was described as a hybrid forward with a strong shot from the outside. For whatever reason, those skills never manifested during Monroe’s time with the Friars.
In 40 career games with Providence, Monroe averaged 1.2 ppg in 5.1 minutes. A foot injury sidelined him for all but six games of the 2019-20 season. Listed as junior this past season, Monroe logged two games of 10-plus minutes. Neither one came after Dec. 1.
“Kris Monroe has entered the NCAA transfer portal," said PC head coach Ed Cooley in a statement. 'We are thankful for his time at Providence. All the best to Kris as he continues his academic and athletic endeavors.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
