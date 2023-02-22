MORE THAN HOLDING HIS OWN: PC's Croswell not backing down from bigger foes in the paint

PROVIDENCE – Ed Croswell is going to let you in on a secret.
When it comes to going up against Big East big men, the fifth-year senior on the Providence Friars isn’t letting someone taller or featuring more girth serve as a deterrent to his point production and rebound procurement.
“You’ve got to use your strengths against their weaknesses,” Croswell told the Call/Times.
This past Saturday saw Ed Croswell lock horns against a Big East big that outweighed him by 15 pounds (Villanova’s Eric Dixon). The game before that, Croswell – listed at 6-foot-8, 240 pounds – matched up against college basketball’s version of a certified aircraft carrier (7-foot-1 Ryan Kalkbrenner via Creighton).
In both games, Croswell totaled 35 points (on 14-of-18 shooting from the field, 11-of-15 from the free-throw line) and 16 rebounds. During the days between the Creighton and Villanova contests, longtime PC basketball radio analyst Joe Hassett took to his personal Twitter account to voice why Croswell should be commended for more than holding his own despite not owning the prerequisite height that’s commonly associated with basketball centers.
“The kid is a beast. Every center he plays against is taller, yet he holds his own or wins his matchup every game,” wrote Hassett.
Going one step further, Croswell was a combined plus-16 against Creighton and Villanova. Kalkbrenner? He finished at minus-seven. Dixon? He was minus-two. If this was a boxing match, Croswell would be awarded a unanimous decision.
“The guys who are a lot taller than me, I’m faster than them. I have a higher motor. I can get up and down the court. I’m mobile,” said Croswell. “I use that to my advantage.”
In an example of iron sharpening iron, Croswell used his practice matches against former Friar Nate Watson as an opportunity to test out ways to wear out a big man who outflanks him in the height and weight departments. Last year, PC listed Watson at 6-foot-10, 260 pounds.
“Nate was a bigger, stronger dude than me so I used my quickness and athleticism to my advantage against him. It’s all about reach and Nate got me prepared for what I’ve faced this year,” said Croswell, who gave credit to associate head coach Jeff Battle for helping him to understand that brawn alone won’t win the day in the face of players who have him beat in the height department.
“He spends a lot of time with me … helping me work on my footwork and my skill development,” said Croswell. “We watch film and look at other bigs who have height disparities and see what they’re doing and use it to my advantage.”
Croswell is also the proud owner of a no-quit/never-surrender attitude that has proven to be handy when seeking to stand toe-to-toe with the beasts of the Big East.
“I’m a prime competitor and I want to keep on competing,” he said, noting a trademark from where he’s from. “That’s the Philly [Philadelphia] in me. No one backs down. Everybody is a dog. That’s the environment I grew up in and I’m happy it’s wearing off on my teammates. That’s what I bring to the table.”
Another tall order awaits Croswell on Wednesday night when Providence crosses the border to face UConn. Awaiting him will be Adama Sanogo (6-foot-8, 245 pounds) and Donovan Clingan (7-foot-2, 265 pounds). Croswell whipped both Husky big men pretty good in the season’s first meeting, registering 13 points and 13 rebounds with a plus-eight. Conversely, Sanogo was minus-14, while Clingan ended up at minus-two.
As Croswell has demonstrated throughout his final go-around in a Friar uniform, it’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog. Fortunately for noted author Mark Twain, he doesn’t have to jostle for position in the paint against the PC player who lately has made it a habit of playing bigger than his listed height.
