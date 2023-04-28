Moreau becomes third member from Lincoln High's Class of 2023 to continue throwing career at Division I level

LINCOLN – In terms of sources of inspiration, Aidan Moreau never had to look too far.
A senior, Moreau is a member of the same Lincoln High throwing program that’s produced two future Division I throwers among the school’s Class of 2023. Christian Toro is off to Duke University while Jillian Leahy is heading to Brown University. Both are All-Americans.
“They were a driving force … having people one step ahead,” said Moreau. “The next step was to be right alongside them.”
On Thursday afternoon inside the LHS auditorium, Moreau officially made it a trio of future D-I throwers from the same graduating class. It was clear that the moment meant a lot, as Moreau choked up several times prior to signing his National Letter of Intent.
With his mother Kristen standing next to him on the stage, Moreau made his commitment official to the Northeastern University track program. As he put pen to paper to an important document, cheers rang out as members of the Lincoln track program commemorated the occasion by shouting with delight.
“Sitting up there, it put into perspective that I’ve made it,” said Moreau.
A thrower who’s earned All-Division, All-Class and All-New England recognition, Moreau was a state finisher in the weight and hammer throws at last year’s outdoor state meet. Per the latest rankings compiled by HSHammer.com, Moreau ranks 31st in the country in the boys’ 12-pound hammer throw. He did set a personal best in the hammer at the Lions’ April 17 dual meet (180 feet, 9 inches).
A member of the National Honor Society who academically ranks in the top 20 of his class, Moreau becomes the latest success story to blossom under the tutelage of Lincoln throwing coach Adam Grant, who back during the fall of 2019 offered some life-changing advice to the future Northeastern student-athlete.
“I was heading to the locker room to change for cross-country practice during my freshman year. [Grant] took one look at me and said, ‘You’re too big to do cross country. Come throw,’” said Moreau. “From then on, it was indoor and outdoor. Dropped cross country and did track year round.”
A member of Lincoln’s junior-varsity track team during his freshman and sophomore years, Moreau settled into a steady groove during this past indoor season where he simply kept raising the bar. It was rare to see a meet where he didn’t exceed his best mark in the hammer based off what he achieved the previous time out. In late December, Moreau was throwing 56 feet, 4 inches. When he placed second in the Class B indoor meet, he was up to 66-3.75.
“Seeing that improvement was great,” he said. “Jumping up to one of those top varsity spots felt really good.”
It was last year when Moreau landed on Northeastern’s radar. The school’s throwing coach (Wilfredo De Jesus Elias) was on hand for an invitational when Grant leaned over to Moreau.
“That’s the Northeastern coach,” Grant told Moreau. “From there, it was Northeastern here on out.”
A month-and-a-half has passed since Moreau went on his official visit to Northeastern. He also went on an official to URI. He supplied the Boston-based college with a verbal commitment a week after checking out the campus in-person.
Moreau plans to study computer science at Northeastern.
“It’s the school that had the major I wanted, but having the ability to throw was a bonus,” he said.
As for goals for the rest of his final high school track season, Moreau hopes to take one more major leap in the hammer before the curtain is lowered on his time at Lincoln.
“My goal (this spring) is 220 (feet),” he said with a smile. “I jumped up 40 feet last year. Who says it can't happen again?”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
