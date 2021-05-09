MOTHER KNOWS BEST: Betsy Zancan matriarch of family 1,000-point club

\CUMBERLAND – Some might say, “You’ve got to score 1,000 points in order to receive attention around here.”
In one house, you would be correct three times over.
Welcome to the Zancan household, where on this Mother’s Day, a proud mom can lay claim to not one but two children who surpassed 1,000 points during their respective high school careers.
Jackson Zancan, a 2019 graduate of Cumberland High, didn’t earn the distinction as the first member of his immediate family to reach the 1,000-point mark. Younger sister Madison Zancan, presently a senior at Cumberland, wasn’t the second person in the Zancan clan to reach the Holy Grail of individual high school basketball achievements.
Within the hoop hierarchy of this particular family, Jackson and Madison are
known as the second and third members of the Zancan 1,000-Point Club. The first rank belongs to their mother Betsy, a standout basketball player who earned multiple all-state honors and was part of multiple championship teams before graduating from Smithfield High in 1988.
If you happen to think long and hard about it, there are probably countless examples of households where you have multiple 1,000-point scorers living under the same roof.
In the case of the Zancans, we’re simply not referring to two generations of high-volume point producers. We’re talking about a mother, her son, and her daughter. It’s a hook that has a timeliness quality to it with the calendar showing that it’s the day of the 24-hour observance devoted specifically to celebrating mothers.
“You feel a lot of pride,” said Betsy Zancan, aka Basketball Mom while sitting in the family living room along with Jackson and Madison on a recent morning.
***
Standing at even six feet, Betsy was a low-post terror throughout her time in a Smithfield jersey. Playing back then with the last name Lange, Betsy reached the 1,000-point plateau during her senior year and concluded her interscholastic career with 1,096 points.
At times, the Sentinels of the mid to late 80s were too good for their own good. If the outcome was well in hand, Betsy and her fellow key contributors found themselves on the bench of lopsided scores. In retrospect, the time she missed in the name of good sportsmanship makes the fact that she surpassed 1,000 even more impressive.
“If you were killing a team, the good players sat,” said Betsy. “They don’t do that as much today.”
It’s common for schools to display a banner in the gym that denotes the 1,000-point scorers in program history. Before Smithfield High refurbishing its home gym a few years ago, Jackson Zancan recalled walking into the home of the Sentinels many times – youth levels and during high school – and seeing his mom’s name prominently displayed for her grand achievement.
“Knowing her name will always appear on the banner, it’s neat to see every time you walk into the gym,” said Jackson, admitting that he has a picture of his mom’s college stats on his phone.
(As an aside, Betsy continued to make noise on the hardwood as a scholarship player at Hofstra University where she netted 1,421 points. Today, she’s a member of the New England Basketball and Smithfield High School Halls of Fame. A sophomore at UMass Dartmouth, Jackson says the goal is to match his mother’s production at the collegiate level.)
***
A nurse who works nights at Fatima Hospital, Betsy Zancan was present inside Cumberland’s Wellness Center on Feb. 8, 2018 – the night Jackson reached 1,000 points. He scored on a put-back that capped the Clippers’ first possession. The game was stopped as Jackson – at the time a junior – was presented a commemorative basketball.
Afterwards, Jackson posed for pictures with Betsy and his father John, who met Betsy during their days at Hofstra. The special moment and the pomp and circumstance that accompanied it proved to leave a mark on a certain freshman on the Clippers’ girls basketball team.
“We wrapped up practice, went to grab a bite as a team, and came back to the Wellness Center just in time to see Jackson hit his first shot,” recalled Madison Zancan. “After seeing his ball go in, I said to myself, ‘Oh, I want that ball.’’
Gymnastics was Madison’s passion for the longest time. Then came the disappointment of getting cut as a sixth grader from the North Cumberland Middle School basketball team. Betsy recalled the conversation she had with Madison as her daughter fought back tears.
“You need to teach me and find a place where I can play basketball so I can make the team next year,” was what Madison told her mom in so many words.
It was a declaration that was music to Betsy’s ears. The night before Madison’s first tournament game in conjunction with Mass Premier Courts (located in Foxboro), Madison went to her parents and asked what the positions are and how to play them.
“Up until that point, she had only done skills and drills,” said Betsy.
Added Madison, “I didn’t know the rules … what a travel was or three seconds.”
***
If the Zancans were going to expand from two 1,000-point scorers to three by the time Madison graduated high school, several things needed to break her way. For starters, the 2020-21 Rhode Island high school basketball community was dealt a COVID-impacted campaign. That meant fewer games and fewer opportunities to join the same club as Betsy and Jackson, who scored 1,725 points during his Cumberland days.
“We tried to keep her grounded, saying the goal is to win,” said Betsy. “Her teammates were the ones who were encouraging her, saying, ‘You can do this.’ They helped her along.”
On February 17 of this current year, Madison and her Cumberland teammates traveled to Ponaganset for what could have been the season’s final game. At the time, the Clippers were fighting for their playoff lives. Madison knew she was close to 1,000. How close she stood remained a bit of a mystery.
Adding to the intrigue was the fact that the game wasn’t scheduled to be live-streamed – a lifeline for Betsy and others to follow along since a no-spectators rule was in place. The plea to get the game on some sort of platform had less to do with Madison’s own personal achievement and more about the opportunity to see your child play in what held the potential to be her final high school basketball game.
Fortunately, a friend of the Betsy’s from high school – Mike Stewart – succeeded in broadcasting the game on Ponaganset’s Facebook page. Madison was able to up the family’s membership in the 1,000-point club to three as part of a 27-point night – one of nine games where she tallied 20-plus points.
‘After the game, [Stewart] asked, ‘Why didn’t you tell me [that Madison was closing in on 1,000 points]? I could have snuck you in,’” said Betsy. “I replied, ‘That’s not what the season is about.’ We wanted to be able to watch it. If we were at the game, Madison would have known.
“I was able to stand on the court next to Jackson, but I was still able to see Madison,” Betsy added. “You want to see your kids reach those milestones.”
The moment that Betsy will always remember from Feb. 17, 2021 is heading to Cumberland High to meet Madison and seeing quite a few of the basketball parents on hand to congratulate her daughter.
It was one small step for Madison, one giant leap for the Zancan family. The Clippers wound up qualifying for the Division II postseason, hence she was afforded the chance to add to her career total. She wound up with 1,027 career points.
“I was very happy. [Reaching 1,000 points] was my goal for the longest time,” said Madison, who next year plans to head to The Winchendon School.
***
There’s a trophy case located in the Wellness Center that’s specifically reserved for 1,000-point scorers. Someday, Madison will have a commemorative ball that’s placed in the same vicinity as the ball that denotes Jackson’s feat.
For the family’s Basketball Mom and original member of the Zancan 1,000-Point Club, sharing the same accomplishment as your son and daughter can be succinctly summed up.
“It’s pretty cool,” says Betsy Zancan.
