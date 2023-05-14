MOTHER ROCK: Cumberland High football standout Patrick Conserve shares heart-felt appreciation for Tracey Morales, a single parent

CUMBERLAND — Let’s make sure we leave the house on time. Otherwise, it will be another entry into the diary of getting stuck behind a seemingly endless conga line of school buses on Mendon Road.
On some occasions, the tardiness didn't translate into horn-honking stress. For this single mother and her football-playing son, the extra time in the car represented more time to talk or listen to another segment of the GetUp Crew on 96.9 FM.
“It helped clear my head and feel good about the upcoming day,” says Patrick Conserve, the Cumberland High senior who this fall plans to author more football tales at the University of Rhode Island.
The primary parent in Conserve’s life, Tracey Morales wanted the morning car rides to feature a scenic component. She urged Conserve to look out the window and admire the leaves changing color in the fall … the snow clinging to branches during the winter. Every day during Conserve’s freshman and sophomore years at Cumberland, Morales drove him from the family’s home located in Central Falls.
Typically, the ride would last 15 minutes. If there was tardiness, that meant another 10 minutes would be tacked to this 1-on-1 session that featured time briefly standing still despite mom’s foot oscillating between the gas pedal and brake.
How Conserve was faring in school was always a topic that Morales explored. Do you think you can do better in the classroom? How can you get to that point? As far as football, Morales knew her son was his toughest critic.
“I would rant to her if I had a bad practice and talk about the things I would change,” said Conserve.
After allowing Conserve to get what he needed off his chest, Morales would turn the tables by asking him what areas he felt he could improve upon regarding school and football.
“It helped release the aggravation that was inside of him,” said Morales.
The ground that was covered during those aforementioned car rides always seemed to have a way of manifesting itself at an opportune time.
“I would go into that afternoon’s practice reflecting on the finer points that we touched upon,” said Conserve, his words containing a wholesome quality with the calendar showing that it’s the day of the annual 24-hour observance devoted specifically to celebrating motherhood.
***
Conserve grew up in C.F. but attended Cumberland through the school’s pathway program. Standing next to Morales at Tucker Field on a recent weekday night, Conserve cited it was an open-and-shut case concerning where he would attend high school. He took the entrance exams at La Salle and Bishop Hendricken, yet he didn’t want to place a financial burden on his mother, who also has three daughters – all older than Conserve.
What Morales wanted was to make sure Conserve would be in the best position to succeed academically. The gift of football that Conserve had been given would take care of itself, yet what intrigued Morales about Cumberland’s pathway program was the fire that it lit – needing to achieve good grades to remain a Clipper.
“He’s a smart kid, but he didn’t always apply himself,” said Morales. “Knowing that he was coming to Cumberland, Patrick would have to apply and assert himself if he wanted to be able to stay.”
In many ways, Morales was the driving force in making sure Conserve remained enrolled at Cumberland. But no way was the son going to let his mother down.
“The expectations are higher. You can’t make a mistake that someone in the district can. They’re taking a chance on you,” said Conserve. “They don’t have to have you in the school, but I wanted to show that I belonged here [at Cumberland] by working as hard as I could.”
The fact that Conserve will graduate from the same school where he enrolled four years ago is a testament to the maturity level of someone who had to grow up a little faster than others, someone who always had an incentive to work hard because that’s what his mom always seemed to be doing.
“I left all his choices – where to play football, where to go to high school, where to go to college – up to him,” said Morales. “I was the backbone, telling him he could do this and point him in the right direction.”
***
When Conserve was a freshman at Cumberland, Morales worked at Fuller Hospital, located in Attleboro. She left that job to spend a few years at a daycare service before heading to Providence to work at a corporate office, currently her place of employment.
Even when life grew hectic, Morales checked and double-checked that Conserve had rides to and from high school.
“Even if I didn’t see him at his athletic event, I still made sure to wait up,” said Morales, who can count on one hand how many Cumberland football games she missed during Conserve’s four years.
There are plenty of memories accumulated from watching her son from the stands. For Morales, the past four years weren’t only about tackles and pancake blocks – her son's specialty as a linebacker and offensive lineman.
“I don’t just watch him. I hear what everyone around me says … the plays and who the players are,” said Morales. “He was a big name so you always heard, ‘Come on Pat!’ It felt special knowing that I helped him become who he is.”
For this single mother, the warm feeling of knowing you did best possible job raising your only son reached a fulfilling point last December when Conserve went on his official visit to URI. With Morales by his side, Conserve informed the Rhody coaches he would be part of the program’s Class of 2023 recruiting haul.
“To have her on that visit was huge,” said Conserve. “It was very meaningful and sentimental.”
When Conserve talks about the college he chose, he often cites how his mom left the ball in his court concerning where he would attend high school.
“Where do you feel the most comfortable?” said Morales, a question she asked before high school and again when Conserve was sifting through the recruiting waters.
***
The mother-son morning car rides stopped during Conserve’s junior year. That’s when he got his license and began driving himself to school.
“Those were special moments for us,” sighed Morales.
“For every end, there’s a new beginning. We ended the car rides, but I’m looking forward to after the games at URI,” said Conserve, referring to the tailgate festivities held for football players and their families following home contests at Meade Stadium.
In retrospect, Conserve's decision to play college football at a nearby school struck a chord on multiple fronts – at least in the eyes of the mother who couldn’t wait to fire off text messages to loved ones upon her son’s commitment to the Rams. Should Conserve desire to come home for a meal, Morales expressed eagerness at the prospect of driving back and forth to Kingston, understanding the time will serve as the perfect gateway to reconnect.
Mother-Son Car Rides, the college version?
“We have options once he goes to URI,” said Morales. “Those moments will be very much embraced.”
Reflecting on taking this journey side-by-side with his mom, Conserve summed it up succinctly.
“I really appreciate everything she has done. She’s made countless sacrifices that haven't gone unnoticed,” he said.
His mom echoed said sentiment – albeit on a level appropriate with today being Mother’s Day.
“I love the man he has become. I will cherish that always,” said Morales.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.