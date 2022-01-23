WOONSOCKET — What’s maddening about inexperienced players who ooze talent is you’re never quite sure when it’s going to click and the talent takes over.
What’s intriguing about talented players who lack experience is the exact same thing because when it eventually does click, it’s going to be fun to watch.
The Mount St. Charles hockey team entered Saturday’s rivalry showdown with Cumberland riding a four-game losing streak, but the Mounties believed better times were ahead because their precocious young talent was on the precipice of realizing their ability.
Unfortunately for talented Cumberland, a few of the young Mounties had break-out performances at Adelard Arena. Freshman defenseman Luke Smolan, of Cumberland, and sophomore Ben Dias played their best games of the season. Those performances, coupled with outstanding efforts from the usual suspects – goalie Jason Mandeville and forward Micaiah Bascombe – led the Mounties to a 4-1 victory.
“This was very important for us, it’s a statement game – a bounce-back game,” Bascombe said after delivering a goal and an assist. “We finally put it all together. We’ve been working hard in practice. The effort has been there all season, but we finally started making some plays.
“It’s been tough, but the younger guys are learning as we go and it’s finally starting to click.”
“This was huge to bounce back after a few tough losses,” said senior David Byrne, who played his best game in a Mount uniform. “It felt like we haven’t been playing Mount hockey, but the boys came together. We knew there were going to be growing pains because we’re young, but it doesn’t matter how you start, it’s how you finish.”
Cumberland (2-5-1 Division I) has been more than competitive in each of its last six games, but the Clippers only have five points because of some poor starts. Cumberland was coming off an impressive 3-1 victory over Burrillville Friday night, but the visitors came back to their old home barn and fell behind by a pair of goals midway through the second period.
The Clippers, who received another solid performance from goalie Jared Johnson, received a power-play goal from junior Troy Senn late in the second period. Cumberland peppered Mandeville with shots in the second half of the game, but the All-Stater kept his team in front thanks to big saves on shots by Sammy Lopes, Christian Oliveira and Jaime Robbins.
“I’ve seen us play better, but I thought we played well,” Cumberland coach Mark Andeozzi said. “I liked what I saw, but we just didn’t do the little things and the little things are what’s going to kill you. If you don’t hold the middle and move your feet that extra step, it’s always going to kill you. When our opportunities came as the game went on, we didn’t bury them.”
Mount St. Charles (2-5, 2-4 Division I-A) was coming off a disheartening 4-2 defeat to Moses Brown on Friday night at Lynch. The Mounties produced a much better effort Saturday night and it started 9:29 into the opening period when junior Colden Lawrence found senior Jacob Goodwin for the game’s opening goal.
The Clippers settled into the game late in the first period, but a penalty midway through the second allowed Mount to double its lead when Bascombe found Smolan, whose slap pass was tipped past Johnson by sophomore Antonio Lombari.
“We’re really young and our young guys played very well today,” Mount coach Matt Merten said. “This is always a tough game because we have four or five kids from Cumberland, so it’s always going to be a close game. The younger kids are getting better, so in order to take those next steps, you have to take those lumps. Luke and Connor [Sousa] are going to log those minutes and learn.”
Cumberland grabbed a goal 1:52 later when Lopes delivered a perfect pass from below the goal line to the opposite post where Senn was on hand to score a power-play goal. Cumberland had a couple of superb scoring chances at the end of the period, but Mandeville denied Oliveira and Robbins to keep the one-goal lead.
Both teams had scoring chances in the third period, but Cumberland was called for a pair of penalties 29 seconds apart late in the game and Bascombe scored a power-play goal to put the game away. Dias scored a shorthanded goal from inside his own blue line after good defensive work from Lombari to finish the scoring.
Cumberland would have loved to finish off the Valley sweep, but the reality is the Clippers’ playoff hopes come down to the next two games against the teams they’re battling with for the No. 4 seed from II-B. The Clippers visit the Quakers Saturday night and then travel to the Abbey to play Barrington the following Wednesday.
“We are a good team, but when you don’t do the little things, you’re not,” Andreozzi lamented. “When we skate and move our feet and do the little things, we’re a good team. When you don’t do that and allow the other team to do what they want, you’re not a good team. It’s pretty simple.”
Mount is in the midst of its busiest stretch of the season, as Smithfield comes to Adelard Wednesday night at 7 o’clock.
“We just have to keep it rolling and get ready for the next game,” Bascombe said.
