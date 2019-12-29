WOONSOCKET — One team came into the MSC Holiday Face-Off final with a winning pedigree built on numerous state championships and success at the tournament featuring eight talented teams from along the Eastern Seaboard. The other entered Sunday’s title tilt at Adelard Arena looking to build some confidence for a testing season.
For nearly four decades, the team with championship pedigree was Mount St. Charles, but going into the final opposite New York state champion St. Joseph’s Collegiate, the Mounties were simply trying to show they belonged on the same ice as the Marauders.
The visitors showed their winning pedigree, as they came from behind late in the third period for the second straight day to send the game to overtime on a Sean Deakin goal. Neither team could score in the two five-minute overtimes and St. Joe’s secured a 3-2 win thanks to a shootout victory to claim its third tournament title in the last four seasons.
The defeat, however, didn’t dampen the pride Mount coach Matt Merten had for a squad that battled St. Joe’s to a draw for 55 minutes.
“I’m so proud of the boys. I know they’re disappointed, but I know if that was the state championship and we were playing regular overtime – I felt we dominated them in regulation,” Merten said. “We skated and played Mount hockey. Every single line did their job and we ground them because they were only playing two lines and we were playing three. I’m incredibly proud of the boys and the way they came together as a unit.”
St. Joe’s, which had only allowed 10 goals in its first nine games of the season, had to chase Mount in the third period after CeeJay Laquerre finished up a withering attack in the offensive zone by Everett Misto and Jonathan Legesse at 7:10.
The undefeated Marauders tied the game with 3:35 left when Tristan Weigard’s shot from the point bounced off the Zamboni doors and right in front of the net where Deakin was on hand to put the puck past junior goalie Sean Trottier, who was named to the all-tournament team.
“The place just reeks of history. We’re at an interesting fork in the road here in terms of high school hockey,” St. Joe’s coach Richard Crozier said. “My goodness, if you didn’t love that, if that wasn’t what high school hockey is all about, I don’t know what is. Credit to the Mount, I knew this game was going to be like that. They have so much to be proud of. Those [Mount] boys have a chip on their shoulder and that’s a dangerous opponent. Hat’s off to that coaching staff.”
Mount St. Charles (2-5) had its chances to win the game in the four-on-four first overtime and again in the three-on-three second overtime, but tournament MVP Joseph Franczak was up to the challenge.
In the shootout, the Marauders went first, but all-tournament defenseman Mitchell Floccare had his shot saved.
Mount’s Trey Bourque scored on a wrist shot over Franczak’s glove, but then the senior saved shots by John Belisle and Laquerre before all-tournament selection Nolan Boucher fired his shot over the crossbar.
On the other end, Joseph Tobia and Patrick Fogarty scored to set the stage for Matt Orlowski, who ripped a shot just under Trottier’s crossbar to secure the Marauders their third title in the last four seasons. They also defeated Mount in the 2016 final.
“The kids played a Mount brand of hockey today,” Merten said after his squad posted wins over Bishop Guertin and Franklin over the weekend. “You’ve seen years and years of how we skated and we did that this weekend. To give up two goals to a talented team like that is fine. We thought the kids had this capability, and a lot of kids etched out roles for themselves with the way they played.”
St. Joe’s (10-0) heads back to Buffalo knowing they aren’t just frontrunners who can dominate inferior opposition. After defeating Washington D.C.’s DeMatha Catholic in the first round Friday, the Marauders had to overcome a very talented Fairfield Prep team in overtime before downing Mount in Sunday’s shootout.
“This team wants to make a name for itself,” Crozier said. “We’re 10-0 and I don’t remember being 10-0 with any other team, but it may have happened. They’ve got this thought that we’re not going to get beat, even when we’re down. Their resiliency this weekend impressed me. We’ve always used this tournament as a chance to see what we have. We beat a very good Fairfield team and a hungry Mount team.”
The Mounties grabbed the lead with 2:45 left in the opening period when the third line found a way past the Marauder defense. Forwards Micaiah Bascome and Josh Mills created the score for Boucher. The lead lasted just 64 seconds because Josh Gallagher put a shot past Trottier.
Both teams had chances over the next 22 minutes, but it was Mount which grabbed the lead in the third period on Laquerre’s goal. Just as they did against the Jesuits the night before, the Marauders pressed late in the third period for the tying goal and it came when Deakin corralled the deflection off the boards and scored at 11:25.
Mount’s big challenge now is building on the weekend because important league games await over the next few weeks. It starts with Saturday’s visit to Portsmouth Abbey to play Barrington, which opened the season with a home win over Burrillville last weekend.
“The kids had to find their own voice and they did that this weekend,” Merten said. “We needed to find a system for them to comfortably play and they figured it out. They can skate. They don’t all have the hands of Johnny and Trey, but they can skate. You saw it with our blue line, which just outplayed all the other third lines.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
St. Joseph’s Collegiate 1 0 1 0 0 1 – 3
Mount St. Charles 1 0 1 0 0 0 – 2
First period – MSC, Nolan Boucher (Josh Mills, Micaiah Bascombe), 12:15; SJCI, Josh Gallagher (Ethan Goss, Ben Cichowski), 13:19.
Second period – No scoring.
Third period – MSC, CeeJay Laquerre ( Everett Misto, Jonathan Lagesse), 7:10; SCJI, Sean Deakin (Matt Orlowski), 11:25.
First overtime – No scoring.
Second overtime – No scoring.
Shootout goals – SCJI, Joseph Tobia, Patrick Fogarty, Matt Orlowski; MSC, Trey Bourque.
Saves – SCJI, Joseph Fronczak (36 saves); MSC, Sean Trottier (33 saves).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.