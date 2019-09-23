WOONSOCKET — For nearly every athlete who opted to buy into Mount St. Charles Hockey Academy co-directors Matt Plante and Devin Rask’s vision of a return to glory for the once-proud hockey program, the biggest challenge has been adjusting to the speed and intensity of top-tier midget hockey.
For two natives of Canada, hockey was the easy part of their transition to Woonsocket.
Guilaume Richard and Zachary Bolduc grew up in French-speaking Quebec an hour apart from each other on the banks of the St. Lawrence River, so coming to Mount St. Charles and learning and interacting in English has the been the biggest challenge in the first month.
“At the beginning, school was very hard because you have to speak with your teachers and talk to them about how your second language is English,” Bolduc said after Thursday’s practice. “I have to work with the teacher after school. Me and Guillaume are living together, so we try to work together after school. I just say to myself that I need to stay focused and I’m here to play hockey. I know I need to stay focused on hockey and school because this is not easy.”
“This is not an easy transition for us, it starts with the language barrier,” Richard said. “I’m OK in English, but I’m learning something new in school, so it’s different. It’s difficult, but it’s very fun to be a part of this school and see how everything works.”
The talented duo are here for more than just immersing themselves in American culture. This school year marks the beginning of a transition that they hope ends in a few years with their name called in the NHL Draft. Even though both players were drafted to play in the prestigious Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, they came to Mount to prepare for college.
Richard, a smooth skating offensive defenseman who can pilot a power play and also kill off a penalty, has already finalized his college plans, as he’ll make the long ride up Interstate 95 to play for Hockey East school Maine in 2021.
“For me, this was on the path continuing to college,” Richard said. “You see that we have a great program here. I visited a couple of times and I liked it. When you enter the arena you see all the trophies they’ve won and the national championships, it’s pretty unique. It’s something you don’t find in any other program.”
Bolduc is uncommitted, though not due to a lack of interest. Every blue-blood program in the country is interested in the six-foot, two-way center from Becancour, a city situated on the southern bank of the St. Lawrence River between Montreal and Quebec City.
Bolduc is expected to rack up the frequent-flier miles in his lone season at Mount. After playing in the team’s games over the weekend in Springfield, Mass., he’ll fly to Pittsburgh on Wednesday to play in the United States Hockey League for the Sioux City Musketeers in next weekend’s Fall Classic.
“I’ love being able to work hard with the guys here because you never know when you’re going to play with them again,” Bolduc said. “Playing in the USHL is going to be good for me because it’s always a good thing to play against bigger, older players.”
When he returns from western Pennsylvania, Bolduc and his teammates will move into their new dorm on the school campus after spending the first month at the Holiday Inn in Smithfield. Bolduc won’t have much time to unpack because he will head to the University of Michigan on Oct. 5 for a recruiting visit. There will also be visits North Dakota, Wisconsin, Penn State and Nebraska-Omaha later in the season.
“For me, when I was young, I’d go visit colleges and I always said that I wanted to play in those leagues. When I see games like that, I shake and I can imagine myself on the ice,” Bolduc said. “Going to college is the way for me to play. I want a good program that develops players. I want a program that can bring a player from the university to the NHL. That’s what I want to do. My family said to come here for a year and think about what’s next.”
The future is clearly bright for both Canadians, but their focus is on this season, which will likely be their final campaign playing together for the foreseeable future. The relationship started when the two were 7-year-olds who were spotted by the Academie de Hockey Denis Francouer (AHDF). They spent their formative years developing their hockey skills together before they ended up on the same Quebec LHPS team, the CMI Panthers, in 2016.
In two seasons, all Bolduc and Richard did was pile up the points and win championships. In their first season with the Panthers when they were 13, Richard delivered six goals and 17 assists, while Bolduc produced 25 goals and 21 assists in a championship-winning campaign.
“[Bolduc] can do everything on the ice correctly,” Richard said. “He’s a passer, he’s a shooter, he can stick handle really well and he has a good body. He can do everything.”
Both players were even more dominant in the following season when they played against skaters who were also born in 2003. While Richard, once again, was superb on the blue line with nine goals and 21 assists, Bolduc scored a team-high 28 goals and 21 assists to win the league title.
Plante and Rask spotted the talented 16-year-olds playing in the QMAAA last season. Playing for Trois-Rivières Estacades, just across the St. Lawrence River from his hometown, Bolduc jumped onto the radar of every major college program, as he produced 20 goals and 39 assists. He was also drafted by Rimouski, which produced Penguins star Sidney Crosby, in the second round of the QMJHL draft.
“Zach sees things that other players don’t,” Rask said. “He’s so strong on his stick and his balance and agility is exceptional. You put all that together with talented players around him, and you get what he’s doing. He does things other players can’t and he does it at speed.”
Just up the road in Quebec City, Richard had nine goals and 23 assists for the Séminaire St-François Blizzard. The pair reconnected playing for Team Quebec in the 2019 Canada Games. While Bolduc had just three assists in six games, Richard scored a goal in Quebec’s 4-3 overtime victory over Ontario in the tournament final.
“I’m an offensive defenseman who can play defense,” said Richard, who was drafted in the sixth round of the USHL Draft by Tri-City in Kearney, Nebraska. “I like to play on the [penalty kill] and also like to be on the power play. I like to do everything on the ice.”
Richard said it was just a happy coincidence that he and Bolduc reunited at Adelard Arena this season, but Rask, who is originally from Saskatchewan before playing at Providence College, said the transition has been easier because Bolduc and Richard are together.
“It’s makes the adjustment so much easier that they are together,” said Rask, the coach of the 16U squad. “These two kids are just special players, they think they game really well and they’re definitely ahead in their age group. They’re both skilled, they’re both excellent skaters, but ultimately, it’s how they think the game that separates them from everyone else.”
With numerous college coaches in the stands at the prestigious Labor Day Cup in Salem, N.H., Bolduc was impressive in his debut for Mount. He delivered five goals and five assists in seven games, including the overtime winner in the quarterfinals. Mount was eventually eliminated by champion Florida Alliance in the semifinals, but Bolduc made his point.
“Zach just goes out and plays,” Rask said. “He loves hockey, he loves being at the rink and he loves playing. He’s the type of personality that he’s not thinking about who’s watching the game or any of that stuff. Ya, he’s thinking about where he wants to go, but when he hits the ice, it’s all about hockey because that’s what he loves to do.”
Bolduc, whose parents made the trip from Quebec to Springfield over weekend, is also aided by playing on the same line as UMass commit Kenny Connors. The duo showed just how lethal they can be two weeks ago against the New Jersey Rockets when Bolduc smoothly skated into the offensive zone, turned a defender inside-out before laying off a pass to Connors for a goal from the left circle.
“I’m a forward who likes to play in the forward zone and I like to control the play,” Bolduc said. “I can play all 200 feet. At this rink, it’s smaller but that’s good for me because that means you have to play quicker and think quicker. It was a bit hard at the beginning, but we have to get better every weekend.”
Rimouski, which currently has 2020 NHL Draft prospect Alexis Lafrenière on its roster, is still hopeful that Bolduc will look past the lure of playing on national television in rinks full of thousands of college kids in favor of returning to his home province to continue his development.
Rask, who spurned the Western Hockey League to play at PC, said he doesn’t tell kids where to go, though he made it clear that the program and he and Plante developed starting at South Kent Prep is about preparing kids for the rigors of college hockey.
“Every kid is different, but I went the college route,” Rask said. “I’m from Canada and know all about the Western Hockey League and the Major Juniors. Every kid’s a little bit different, but you have to look long term. I loved college and now about 33 percent of the NHL are college guys. You don’t need to make the decision at 20, you can stay longer. Most of the guys coming down here are taking the college route.
“I’m not going to tell them any route is wrong, we just want to help guide them and set them up for their future.”
None of the attention, which includes visits to Adelard from NHL Central Scouting, affects Bolduc. The 16-year-old takes it all in stride even though there’s a tug of war for his services on both sides of the border.
“I like being in this situation because it’s nice to know that teams want me and I’m lucky to have the choice,” Bolduc said. “I see what people [post on Twitter] and it gives me a little tap on the back that people think of me that way, so it’s fun to know that I’m being recognized.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
