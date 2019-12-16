BURRILLVILLE — For three-quarters of Sunday night’s Blackstone Valley non-league clash with Mount St. Charles, Burrillville’s two-man attack of Wes Cournoyer and Sam Clifford kept the Broncos afloat.
In the final 10 minutes the Broncos needed someone – anyone – to make a shot, but outside of a basket from Colby Bauzan no one came through. On the other side of the court, the Mounties received important contributions down the stretch from Jordan Perry, Nick Platek and Tommy Burke.
A Cournoyer basket put the Broncos up by midway through the second half, but then the Mounties scored 17 of the next 22 points to open up a double-digit lead. Perry scored a team-high 13 points and center Gary Kalmer added 10 in their team’s 54-43 victory at the Broncodome.
“Jordan got hot, which was good to see, and the kids recognized it and got him the ball more often,” Mount coach Henry Coleman said. “The nice thing about this team, because we have so many veterans, is we can have multiple guys step up at any point in a game. We can go seven, eight or nine deep and that’s going to be a strength for us come league play. We should wear teams down over 32 minutes.”
“I think we got outplayed and outcoached, it’s really that simple,” Burrillville coach Kevin Randall said bluntly. “We lost the basketball game and Gary destroyed us in the first half. I think we were lucky to walk into halftime with the lead. In the second half, we just couldn’t hit shots. We went ice cold. We played Scituate and shot the lights out and tonight we probably shot 10 percent from three – talk about Jekyll and Hyde.”
After winning a subdivision regular-season title last season, the Mounties believe they are one of the contenders to win a Division III title and earn a spot in the Open state tournament. That’s why Coleman has produced a difficult non-league schedule in December. The Mounties played Cumberland tough in the first half Friday before the talented Clippers pulled away in the second half.
Following Sunday night’s game, the Mounties head to Division I Smithfield Wednesday night before finishing 2019 with a trip across the Massachusetts border to play Bellingham on Dec. 31.
“We purposely set up this schedule where we go away to all these teams that are in higher divisions because we want to throw these kids into the fire and see where we need to get better in league play,” Coleman said. “We’re a work in progress. I thought we were much better in this game than on Friday night; much more fluid on offense.”
Burrillville, which is back in Division II for a second straight season, certainly has two talented scorers in Cournoyer and Clifford, but size and depth are clearly concerns for Randall. Clifford scored a team-high 17 points, but missed five of eight second-half free throws. Cournoyer made hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points. Jack Bergin added five points in the first half.
The Broncos built a 36-35 lead on Cournoyer’s final basket of the game, but then the Broncos couldn’t get anything going offensively. Conversely, Perry started hitting shots after scoring just six points in the 28 minutes. Perry’s first 3-pointer followed a pair of Clifford free throw misses stretched the lead out to eight points. His second made it an 11-point game with 2:14 remaining.
“We’re going to rely on Wes heavily this year to take some pressure off of Sam, we just need the other guys to do the same thing,” Randall said. “We need guys to hit shots and we need to execute better offensively in the second half. I thought our execution terrible in the second half, but that’s on me. That’s the good thing about these non-league games, we can figure out what we’re weak at and fix it.”
One area Randall knows the Broncos need improve is post defense. Kalmer, who Coleman believes is going to have a breakout season, was dominant in the first half on both ends of the court. The center scored eight of his 10 points in the second half, but he did miss all five of his free throws.
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.