WOONSOCKET — It was a game that deserved a sold out Adelard Arena with Cumberland fans decked out in blue on one side and Mount fans in red, white and blue on the other side emoting and reacting to a chaotic final four minutes of a classic hockey game.
The underdog Clippers, fresh off an overtime win the night before, relied on their precocious sophomores to build a two-goal advantage on the undefeated Mounties going into the third period.
Mount, which hadn’t trailed by more than a goal all season, rallied behind essentially six skaters to stay unbeaten. Senior forward Cee-Jay Laquerre scored a pair of third-period goals to tie the contest with just 2:23 left in regulation. Clipper sophomore Jaime Robbins, the goal-scoring hero until that point, was called for a tripping penalty – more on that later – which gave the Mounties a chance to crush Cumberland’s hopes.
And that’s exactly what junior Matt Mahoney did. Moments after junior goalie Savannah Joseph robbed the Mountie in the slot, Mahoney was given another chance and he buried it with 11 seconds left to lift the Mounties to a 3-2 Division I victory Saturday night.
“Savannah made an amazing save and in my head I was so mad at myself, but at the end I was able to put another chance home,” Mahoney said after a two-point night.
“I stripped the puck behind the net and I was just able to lift it over her and when I did my heart just dropped after that.”
“Cumberland probably should’ve won this game because we basically pieced together 10 shifts of actual Mount hockey,” Mount coach Matt Merten. “I don’t know what to say, we have some things to look at. This game wasn’t a systemic thing, it was about effort. Oh my God, ya, they outworked us. We watched and then reacted and they just reacted and played. They play hard, but these are all good lessons to learn.”
Cumberland (1-4 Division I) is the best 1-4 team you’ll ever see with all four of the Clippers’ losses coming by two goals are less. Saturday night’s defeat was a crushing blow for a program that is trying to break out of the shadow of the program it shares a rink with. Thanks to the play of Robbins, Shea Bessette, Troy Seen and Jacob Lopes, the Clippers were the better team for the entire second period and most of the third.
But it was the penalties – four in the final 16:34 – that had the home team fuming Saturday night.
“We played awesome. Mount wasn’t in that game until the last three minutes and the only reason they were in it was because of some ticky-tac penalties,” Cumberland coach Mark Andreozzi said. “Those weren’t called all game and they were called in the last period – end of story. We skated, my guys were out there skating hard.
“We moved, we attacked the puck and we did everything we could do to win the game, but you can’t kill eight minutes of penalties in the last 17 minutes. That’s the killer.”
Mount St. Charles (4-0-1 Division I) extended its lead in the division thanks to a Hendricken loss and La Salle’s 1-1 tie with Smithfield Saturday night, but the Mounties know the only reason they escaped with their unbeaten record intact was the white line – Laquerre, Mahoney and Micaiah Bascome.
Along with defensemen Eddie Mulligan and Brendan Donahue, Mount’s top line essentially played entire final six minutes of Saturday’s game. While it worked Saturday, Merten knows he needs more secondary scoring to return to the state title series.
“We can’t do that every game and the only reason we could play those kids that much was we were off for a week,” Merten said. “We like to run three lines, but Antonio [Lombari] got a little dinged up in the first period and that threw us out of whack. We had a lot of little things go wrong. Mount’s top line - the white line - has always done that, but we need to play more complimentary hockey. You can’t rely on one line.”
Mount’s top line was dangerous in the first two periods, but Joseph (33 saves) was superb. It was Cumberland’s top line that opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 12:34 of the opening period when Senn and Lopes created a chance for Robbins to finish past senior goalie Sean Trottier.
Cumberland doubled its advantage just 36 seconds into the second period when the sophomores hooked up again as Senn found Robbins to put the Clippers up 2-0.
“We’re a good team and from Day 1 we’ve proved it,” Andreozzi said. “These kids in that room have skated their hearts out. We lost 5-3 to Smithfield after an empty-net goal and 3-1 to La Salle. We’ve been in every game and we should’ve had this game.”
The Mounties found a lifeline just 2:28 into the third period when Mahoney made a beautiful pass from below the goal line across the crease for Laquerre to simply tap past a helpless Joseph. Cumberland proved to be its own worst enemy on the game-tying goal when Laquerre forced a turnover and scored an unassisted power-play goal with just 2:23.
Just when it looked like both teams were going to secure at least a point from the grudge match, Mahoney stepped up and delivered one of the biggest goals of his career.
“This was a game where we learned a lot,” Mahoney said. “We’ll learn from this and we bring it for three periods every single game going forward.”
Mount St. Charles 3, Cumberland 2
Mount St. Charles 0 0 3 – 3
Cumberland 1 1 0 – 2
First period – C, Jaime Robbin (Troy Senn, Jacob Lopes), pp, 12:34.
Second period – C, Robbins (Senn), 0:36.
Third period – MSC, Cee-Jay Laquerre (Matt Mahoney, Micaiah Bascombe), 2:28; MSC, Laquerre (unassisted), pp, 12:37; MSC, Mahoney (unassisted), pp, 14:49.
Saves – MSC, Sean Trottier (19 saves); C, Savannah Joseph (33 saves).
