Mount St. Charles graduate Cam O’Neill and Jake Furlong’s hockey journey came full circle Friday afternoon.
O’Neill, who led the Academy U18 team to a USA Hockey national title in April, was watching ESPN’s NHL Draft coverage when Furlong appeared on the screen after he was selected in the fifth round by the San Jose Sharks. Moments later, the Ottawa Senators selected O’Neill with the 143rd pick.
“It’s a dream come true. I’ve been dreaming of this moment since I was a little kid playing hockey,” said O’Neill from his home in Maryland. “When I heard my name called, I just kind of blanked out a little and couldn’t believe it. I’ve been hearing a lot of stuff over the last few months about being drafted, but it’s different when you actually hear your name called.”
O’Neill was one of three former Academy players selected in the 2022 Draft a year after co-directors Matt Plante and Devin Rask had five players selected. UMass-bound Kenny Connors, who was on Rask’s deep 2019-20 U16 team, was selected in the fourth round by the Los Angeles Kings after producing 26 goals and 32 assists for Dubuque in the USHL.
Furlong, who was O’Neill’s teammate on Scott Gainey’s 2019-20 U15 team, went to San Jose after two impressive season on the blue line for the QMJHL’s Halifax Mooseheads.
“Twenty minutes after it happened we FaceTimed and it was awesome for it to happen. We still talk all the time,” O’Neill said of his relationship with Furlong.
“To have three former players drafted a year after we had five kids go is incredible and a sign of the hard work the kids and coaches and everyone involved in the program have put in since we started,” Plante said after the draft. “When we were at South Kent, the most kids we had drafted was three and we did that again this year. I couldn’t be more proud of those three guys and what they’ve achieved.”
After his first two years at Mount were heavily disrupted by the pandemic, O’Neill had a dream senior year that included six tournament titles and a high school diploma. He wasn’t on the NHL Central Scouting’s mid-season draft list, but by the time the U18 team won the USA Hockey U18 national title with a 6-2 win over the St. Louis AAA Blues, it became clear the UMass signee’s potential warranted a team taking chance on him in the middle rounds.
He led the national champs with 66 goals and 145 points in 71 games. Plante said the biggest development for O’Neill this season was above the shoulders.
“Cam’s first two years with Scott and Devin, he really developed physically and he developed into an outstanding goal scorer,” Plante said. “The challenge this year was for him to develop the mental side of the game and become more of a playmaker. He worked so well with [linemates Jason Stefanek and Micah Berger] and became more than just a power forward. He developed into an incredible all-around player.”
O’Neill, who left Maryland at 7 a.m. on Sunday to participate in the Senators development camp, said a big reason for his rise was the decision to return to Mount for his senior season. While a few of his U16 teammates opted to jump to the USHL, O’Neill felt he needed one more year at the midget level before jumping to junior hockey.
“I don’t think this season could’ve gone any better team-wise or personally,” said O’Neill, who had a goal and an assist in six games with the USHL’s Tri-City Storm after winning the national title. “It was the perfect decision to stay because I needed one more year of development at Mount. Coach Plante just pushes you every single day and he’s never easy on you. I just don’t think you can lose with coach Plante as your coach.”
Furlong was part of the Academy’s inaugural season and originally planned on taking the college path to the NHL, but the 6-foot-1 left-shot defenseman went back to Canada during the pandemic and went the major-junior route. In his first two seasons with the Mooseheads, Furlong produced five goals and 51 assists and helped the team reach the QMJHL playoffs this season.
Connors didn’t get drafted last year, but the UMass freshman had an incredible second season for Dubuque where he racked up 25 goals and 31 assists in 61 regular-season games.
“We thought Kenny had a chance to get drafted last season, but it was clear he was going to get drafted this season with the numbers he was putting up in Dubuque,” Plante said.
A number of other former Academy players are now in the same position Connors was in last season. Former U15 power forward and NTDP alum Brady Berard, U18 national champion winger Micah Berger and 2019-20 U15 defenseman Pavel Bocharov all went undrafted after appearing on Central Scouting lists this season.
That trio will be joined by former Academy standouts Tanner Adams and Seth Constance as draft eligible next July.
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
