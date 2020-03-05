WOONSOCKET — The Mount St. Charles hockey team’s streak of 26 straight state championships earned national attention, but a longer – more impressive – streak is on the line this weekend when the No. 2 Mounties and No. 3 Bishop Hendricken play a best-of-three series for a spot in the state final.
Dating back to Dave Belisle’s senior year when the Mounties dropped the state final to La Salle in 1997, every class has been to the state final at least one time. That streak could come to an end this week, as the Mount seniors haven’t made it past the semifinals in the last three seasons.
“There’s an opportunity here for us,” said senior captain Trey Bourque, who is one of 13 seniors on the roster. “This is our last ride. I’ve been at the school for six years, so there’s a lot of emotions for me here. This is my last time throwing on the M, so we’re going to give it our best shot, all band together and get it done.”
“The 13 seniors understand what’s at stake,” said Mount coach Matt Merten, who was a standout goalie on the 1985 state title team. “We know there’s two tough games before we can even think about the final, so we need to put that in perspective. They’re the defending state champions for a reason.”
The difference between the last three seasons and this is one is Mount is actually the favorite to reach the state final after going in as the underdog, like in last season’s sweep at the hands of La Salle. Mount St. Charles came from behind to beat the Hawks, 5-4, at Thayer Arena in January, but that game was played before seniors Chris Baxter and Alex Pratt and sophomore goalie Jason Mandeville became eligible to play.
Hendricken trekked up to Adelard Arena on Feb. 21 and instantly took the lead in the first period and then scored a lightning-fast goal to start the second period. The Mounties, however, persevered and locked up the No. 2 seed with a 6-3 victory.
“Neither of those games really matters going into this weekend, it’s just about whichever team can control their emotion and keep calm in a tough situation is going to win,” Bourque said. “The big thing for us is to get shots on net. When we pound the net, that translates to success. We outshot them pretty good both teams, so we hope that can make us successful again.”
The Mounties enter the series riding a six-game league winning streak – the longest of the four teams remaining – thanks to the play of Mandeville in net and the seniors who proliferate the roster. Mandeville, who Merten said was the difference in the recent win over the Hawks, allowed just seven goals in four league games since transferring from Moses Brown. In front of the sophomore is an experienced group of defensemen led by Hobey Baker Award nominee Everett Misto (one goal and 11 assists), Chris Baxter (four goals and eight assists) and sophomore Matt Mahoney (five goals and 10 assists).
“We’ve talked this week about making sure our energy is appropriate with the level of discipline so we stay in our system and don’t give up an early goal,” Merten said. “They shut out Smithfield twice to get here, so we know this could be a 2-1 game that is tight checking. As a goalie I don’t like shootouts and you just don’t see a lot of blowouts in playoff games.”
Mount does have the firepower to put up goals with Bourque producing a team-high 17 goals in all games. The senior also had 17 assists, while centerman John Belisle produced a team-high 29 assists and 42 points. Nolan Boucher had 20 points and Pratt scored seven goals in half a season.
Hendricken is a completely different team from the one that claimed the state last season. Lincoln resident Patrick Gribbin graduated, PC commit Brady Berard left for the Mount Hockey Academy 15U team and Andrew Haxton moved on to prep school. In their place, Hawks like Harry Giuliano (12 goals and 11 assists) and defenseman Will Healey (five goals and 16 assists) have stepped up.
It also helps to have the most talented freshman in the RIIL playing on your team. Forward Owen Leahy had 10 goals and eight assists for a Hendricken team built on speed an depth.
“They’re quick through the neutral zone,” Merten said. “If we’re not getting the puck to our spots, they will counter on us very quickly like they did in the first game. In that first period, for a chunk of time, they caused us all kinds of issues because they’re so quick. We can’t get overzealous on the pinch because they will hit us with odd-man rushes.”
Goalie Zach Marzano was superb in his first playoff action, posting a 14-save shutout in a 6-0 victory over Smithfield to clinch a spot in the semifinals.
