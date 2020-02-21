WOONSOCKET — All season long the Mount St. Charles hockey team’s top line – its white line consisting of John Belisle, Trey Bourque and CeeJay Laquerre – has been scoring goals to keep the Mounties in a race for a first-round bye in the Division I playoffs.
Now, the Mounties are getting significant contributions from its second line – the red line of Nolan Boucher, Matt Mahoney and Alex Pratt – with the playoffs on the horizon.
Friday night against Bishop Hendricken in a battle for the No. 2 seed, the Mounties received their regular contribution from the top line, while Pratt delivered a goal and two assists and Boucher added a goal and an assist in a 6-3 victory at Adelard Arena.
“This victory and this season is a credit to the senior class,” Mount St. Charles coach Matt Merten said. “The leadership has been outstanding and the three captains have been great all year. The two top lines were really good, but our second line really made a difference. They were able to grind them down and Bouch had a big goal.”
Mount St. Charles (11-3 Division I) will now wait to see who comes to Adelard Arena in two Fridays for Game 1 of the state semifinals. The Hawks know they will be the No. 3 seed, but they don’t know who they will play in the quarterfinals. Currently, Smithfield is chasing Burrillville for the No. 5 seed.
Prior to Friday, no one in the state had beaten La Salle, but with Burrillville’s 6-3 win over the Rams, the playoffs become a little more open when it seemed the Rams were on their way to a second title in three seasons.
“The break is going to be helpful to get the flu out of our locker room,” Merten said. “We’ll break down some things and we know we have to be better on our face-offs. We’re going to see [Hendricken] again – we know that. No disrespect to anybody else. In this division you can’t take anything for granted, we have to play at this level every game.”
Bishop Hendricken (9-4 Division I) finishes the regular season Saturday against the Sentinels. Friday, the Hawks received a pair of goals from forward Harry Giuliano, while Mickey Becker added a goal in the second period.
It took the Hawks all of 19 seconds to open the scoring when Will Healey connected with Giuliano to beat goalie Jason Mandeville. The Mount sophomore rebounded and made a number of crucial saves before the Mounties finally worked their way into the game.
“The kids had so much energy, but when energy is not disciplined, that’s the result,” Merten said. “[Mandeville] was huge at the beginning of the game because he made three or four saves early that kept us in the game and before we got our legs going. CeeJay got us going and then we started to roll with goals.”
Laquerre tied it at 10:38 of the opening period and senior forward Bryan Testa scored 23 seconds later to give Mount the lead. Becker tied the game just 37 seconds into the second period, but then the Mounties scored three straight goals, including two on a double minor.
Pratt scored the go-ahead goal after good work from Boucher and Baxter and the trio connected again for what turned out to be the game-winning goal at 10:13 when Boucher scored a power-play goal. Belisle netted his first goal of the game when he scored on the power play 11:23.
The Mounties had to kill off a few penalties in the second and third periods, but they maintained their three-goal advantage until Giuliano scored with just 4:13 remaining. Belisle finished the scoring with an empty-net effort at 14:31.
“We had some penalties that put us in a tough position, but we weathered that storm,” Merten said. “We played the third period exactly the way we wanted to play; we got the puck deep and we made them go 200 feet every time. They didn’t have a chance to score until the four-minute mark. We were running 30-second shifts with huge energy.”
Bishop Hendricken 1 1 1 – 3
Mount St. Charles 2 3 1 – 6
First period – BH, Harry Giuliano (Will Healey, Jack Drohen), 0:19; MSC, CeeJay Laquerre (John Belisle, Trey Bourque), 10:38; MSC, Bryan Testa (Matt Mahoney, Alex Pratt), 11:01.
Second period – BH, Mickey Becker (Rocco Biafore), 0:37; MSC, Pratt (Nolan Boucher, Chris Baxter), 5:41; MSC, Boucher (Pratt, Baxter), pp, 10:13; MSC, Belisle (Bourque, Laquerre), pp, 11:23.
Third period – BH, Giuliano (Healey, Nick Defelice), 10:47; MSC, Belisle (unassisted), en.
