Mount St. Charles coach Henry Coleman's labor of love is R.I. high school sports history

Within R.I. high school sports circles, Henry Coleman holds the rank of unofficial resident historian.
His specialty is digging into the archives. His underlying mission is to bring the past to light. If your sports-related website requires minor tweaks or a major face lift, Coleman is your go-to source.
At a time when life has slowed to a crawl, Coleman has successfully managed to fill the hours that would have otherwise been occupied by his springtime coaching duties. He was gearing up for his first season as the softball head coach at Mount St. Charles. In addition, he had his sights set on leading the middle school-aged basketball youngsters with the Rhode Island Magic AAU program.
Alas, the pause button has been hit on both endeavors due to COVID-19. When projects have a habit of seeking you out, which is definitely the case with Coleman, there’s no time like the present to immerse oneself with spread sheets that are color coded. For example, yellow signifies the sports that are officially archived.
“Having this extra time has really allowed me to put much more of a focus on researching … standings and playoff results from over the years,” said Coleman, who coaches boys basketball at Mount. “I’ve always been a big advocate of preserving Rhode Island high school sports history. It’s nice to look back to show current and future generations of high school athletes throughout the years. The thing is it also helps out the local news media.”
To illustrate what Coleman means, the website www.rihssports.com has been updated to include the 2019-20 results from all winter sports. Naturally, a disclaimer was placed on the pages reserved for boys basketball, girls basketball and boys hockey – the remainder of the respective postseason tournaments were cancelled due to the virus.
Coleman agreed to take over rihssports.com this past November. He’s been in close contact with the website’s original founder, Tommy D’Angelo, in an effort to plug in results from years that are crying out for proper chronicling.
“We’re trying to add new features and finalize the research that Tommy started,” said Coleman.
In addition, Coleman helped put together the R.I. Wrestling Coaches Association website (www.riwcawrestling.com). The best feature can be found when clicking on the tab labeled history. If you need to find out individual and team results from the state meet, you’re in luck because it dates back to 1961. Also just a click away are the New England meet results and R.I. standings.
“(Wrestling’s) executive board reached out to me last summer about doing the research and putting together a website,” said Coleman.
Currently, Coleman is working with RIIL track & field director Keith Lawton in putting together a historical website for the R.I. Track & Field Coaches Association. The respective Coaches Association websites for boys basketball (www.ribcaonline.net) and baseball (www.ribcabaseball.com) have also been the recipients of Coleman’s Midas touch when it comes to archiving.
If that’s not enough, Coleman has done work for Central Falls and Johnston with respect to each high school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
“Even before (the coronavirus pandemic), it was an enjoyable experience to see all the amazing accomplishments from certain players and teams that you didn’t know at the time but ended up coming to fruition,” said Coleman.
Before libraries were shuttered, they served as Coleman’s go-to spot in his quest to plug in the gaps of what took place based on the corresponding year. Now, his primary research tools include visiting the Pawtucket Library’s website to check out digitized issues of the Pawtucket Times from 1800-1949. Additionally, research efforts have been furthered thanks to www.advantagearchives.com and www.newspapers.com.
With so many websites in need of proper tending, Coleman’s organization skills have been put to a stern test. The recording process has been streamlined, moving past the stage where he would write everything down to the current preferred methods of taking screen shots and downloading links.
“I’ve definitely gotten better at gaining the research in a quicker fashion,” he said. “You’re making notes when particular games were played and maybe trying to find the results elsewhere whether it was an online newspaper resource or visiting the local libraries.”
Coleman estimates that on a typical day, he dons his research hat between 4-6 hours.
“It’s spread throughout the day,” said Coleman. “When you add up all the hours, it’s an astounding figure.”
The satisfaction that comes from the finished product is Coleman’s true reward.
“When someone reaches out to you to say thanks for helping them find some information that they’ve been seeking for a number of years, or if someone has a question about a certain year with regards to a school record or certain individual, it makes it all worth it in the end,” said Coleman. “It’s a lot of fun.”
