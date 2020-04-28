Mount St. Charles figure skaters relish the opportunity to learn from Olympic greats

WOONSOCKET — The request featured an Olympic twist.
“I was looking for some fun things to keep the kids going,” said Sarah Mirza DiNardo, head coach of the Sur la Glace figure skating program that’s tailored specifically to Mount St. Charles students. “She was happy to meet with them.”
“She” is renowned former American figure skater Nancy Kerrigan, who took an hour out of her schedule last Friday to interact with the Sur la Glace skaters via video conferencing.
“Even though it’s over Zoom, they can see each other and she’s talking right to them,” said DiNardo. “In a way, it’s a plus side [to this ongoing pandemic]. Otherwise, we would have never thought to do something like this.”
The critical foundation that eventually resulted in a major coup on DiNardo’s part, was laid out last December when Kerrigan came to Providence to emcee a skating program that was held in conjunction with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The Mount skaters were one of several groups who were asked to perform as part of a show that was co-produced by DiNardo, hence she was able to get to know Kerrigan in conjunction with the festive setting.
DiNardo didn’t throw down the “remember me?” card when she reached out to Kerrigan’s representatives in hopes of providing her Sur la Glace skaters with a valuable experience. The coach took a shot and succeeded in setting up a session with one of the most recognizable names in figure skating history.
“She’s one of the biggest legends in our sport,” said DiNardo, who upon breaking the news to the MSC skaters about the Olympic-sized opportunity that was on the docket, also stressed the importance of studying up on Kerrigan prior to the Zoom call.
Specifically, DiNardo implored the skaters to watch multiple performances from Kerrigan’s career – one of them including her silver-medal performance at the 1994 Winter Olympics – and formulate questions that would help drive the discussion.
“I said to them (last Monday) that you really need to understand your sport … where it’s come from, how it’s transformed, and where it’s going,” said DiNardo.
The virtual call began with Kerrigan breaking the ice with a soothing message.
“Right at the start, she told the skaters how she feels bad for them, said DiNardo. “She also said, ‘I want you to know that it’s okay to miss ice time. When you get back, ease back into it. You will get back. You will be okay.’”
Watching on the computer screen, DiNardo could tell the message that Kerrigan was imparting resonated with the Mount skaters.
“You could definitely see they were taking in her advice. So much of what she was saying is stuff that we really connect with … all the sacrifices she had to make at the competitive level in order to become the figure skater she did,” said DiNardo. “She gave a lot of advice about the mental side … tips she received from a sports psychologist. From the importance of core strength, to speed on the ice, she touched on all of the areas that we stress on a daily basis. It was great and cool to see.”
One of the messages that DiNardo received following the session with Kerrigan came from a high-school aged Sur la Glace skater. In a nutshell, the skater expressed gratitude for the chance to pick the brain of a figure skating champion.
“We’re actually getting some opportunities during this pandemic that we might not have had,” is what the skater wrote to DiNardo.
The call with Kerrigan marked the second time during the COVID-19 crisis that the Sur la Glace skaters brushed up against Olympic royalty. Previously, they interacted with 2014 Olympic bronze medalist Ashley Wagner. A future Zoom call is in the process of being firmed up with Michelle Kwan, who like Kerrigan won two Olympic medals before retiring.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.