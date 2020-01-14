Mount St. Charles to hold school outing with Providence Bruins

WOONSOCKET – It’ll be Mount St. Charles Day with a hockey twist at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center this coming Sunday (Jan. 19). For a relatively low cost, you’ll be able to see four hockey games – one of which includes the Providence Bruins.
Tickets for this all-day hockey fest at The Dunk are only $18 for all kids, family members and friends through a special offer. The instructions can be found by clicking on www.providencebruins.com/mount.
Tickets are good for all of the following games at The Dunk:
10:15 a.m. – Bishops College Prep (CA) vs Mount St. Charles Hockey Academy U16 team
12:15 p.m. – North Yarmouth Prep vs. Mount St. Charles Hockey U18 team
3:05 p.m. – Providence Bruins vs. Springfield Thunderbirds
5:30 p.m. – Fairfield Prep vs. Mount St. Charles RIIL team
If you purchase tickets online, they will be at the Will Call window at The Dunk and available for pickup beginning 90 minutes before the first game of the day. For more information or to order by phone, call David DeNitto at (401) 680-4706 or Eric Charles at (401) 680-4710.
