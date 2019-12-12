Mount St. Charles to remain in RIIL

WOONSOCKET — Mount St. Charles Academy will continue to fly the R.I. Interscholastic League flag when it comes to athletics.
After months of back-and-forth dialogue between the Catholic school and the league, both parties earlier this week arrived at an understanding concerning the RIIL’s stance on affiliate membership and the MSC Hockey Academy, which features student-athletes who attend Mount but are adhering to USA Hockey rules and regulations. The academy proved to be a major sticking point with the RIIL in terms of length of season, transfers, and fifth-year seniors.
Not only is Mount remaining a full-fledged member of the Interscholastic League, but there are definitive plans to build upon a near-century old commitment between the two groups. In the fall of 2020, MSC will feature high school field hockey as part of its RIIL athletic offerings.
Per school president Alan Tenreiro, putting it on the record that Mount is staying put is important since the school is currently in the midst of its enrollment season. Additionally, MSC had until April 1, 2020 to file a Declaration of Intent indicating the sports the Mounties will be participating in that are offered by the RIIL and disclose to the league the sports the school would be involved in outside of the Interscholastic League.
“People trusted we would work in the best interest of the school, but we wanted to answer the question for anybody who was wondering whether or not we would continue in the league,” said Tenreiro during a meeting in his office Thursday. “No, we are not leaving the RIIL. The Rhode Island Interscholastic League is the premier athletic conference for high school sports. We have been a part of the RIIL for 95 years and we reaffirm our commitment to interscholastic athletics. It is a well-run, well-managed organization that truly has the best interests of student-athletes at the forefront of all decisions.”
In addition to the news of maintaining the status quo, the Mount Hockey Academy players have been greenlighted permission to play a RIIL-sanctioned spring sport if they so desire.
“Mount has redesigned its initial hockey academy proposal to reflect our loyalty to student-athletes in the RIIL while allowing our students to live at Mount and play for other youth teams in the local area if they choose to do so,” said Tenreiro. “To be clear, any elite youth hockey program operating at Adelard Arena would be considered a separate entity not affiliated with Mount Saint Charles and separate from the school’s athletic program.”
Since August 2018, Mount officials have appeared before the RIIL’s Principals’ Committee on Athletics on three separate occasions to state why those enrolled in the hockey academy were totally separate from the Mountie athlete who plays soccer in the fall or runs track during the winter.
In special meeting convened by the PCOA in November 2018, rules concerning affiliate membership were put in place that would take effect on Aug. 1, 2020. At the time, Mount St. Charles was one of three schools requesting to become an affiliate member.
“We had some initial discussions about potential options, but we never went too far down the line as far as researching,” said Tenreiro in response to a question about exploring life as a non-RIIL athletic participant. “We wanted to stay in the Interscholastic League and we want to expand.”
After Mount’s most recent face-to-face meeting with the Principals’ Committee, which took place behind closed doors in executive session last month, the two sides began arriving at an understanding. It was an agreement that would allow all MSC student-athletes to continue competing against fellow Interscholastic League schools regardless of the sport.
“Ultimately, we share the same goals as the league,” said Tenreiro. “For us, success isn’t measured by the trophies and the championships. It’s a level of character formation and sportsmanship that we’re growing in kids.
“Mount Saint Charles Academy has a rich athletic history in this state,” Tenreiro added. “We have enjoyed a long and beneficial relationship with the RIIL and we anticipate that relationship to continue for a very long time.”
