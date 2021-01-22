WOONSOCKET — Mount St. Charles senior forward Matt Badeau knew this season was an opportunity to make a name for himself after the reigning co-state champions graduated a trio of first-team All-Staters and a few other top-six forwards.
Through the first two periods of Friday night’s season opener against Division I rival Smithfield, Badeau and the Mounties knew they weren’t playing up to the standard set by last season’s seniors. Badeau internalized the coach’s critiques and adjustments during intermission and delivered the best period of hockey in his Mount career.
The Woonsocket native scored the game-tying goal on a wrap-around effort 5 minutes, 45 seconds into the final period and he produced two more points – including an empty-net goal – to secure a 7-4 come-from-behind victory over the Sentinels at Adelard Arena.
“We were told to be more competitive and play the body more, and we really wanted it,” Badeau said after finishing with three points.
“This is Mount hockey and we wanted to play a Mount third period and we went out there and played our hearts out. We have a missing spot on the wall [state championship banner] and we want to go back and do what we were supposed to do last year.”
“That was a Mount third period,” Mount coach Matt Merten said. “We were able to find our identity and we tweaked the red and blue lines a little bit and bring some energy to different places. The white line [first line] was dominant and we weren’t going to tinker with them, but we got some good energy from the other lines. We also got our physical identity back and separate the man from the puck.”
Mount St. Charles (1-0 Division I) finishes up a two-game homestand to start the truncated season Thursday night when Barrington makes the ride up Route 146 for a 5:45 p.m. contest. In Friday’s victory, senior forward Cee-Jay Laquerre delivered two goals and an assist, while Joey Caggiano produced a goal and an assist in his first game for the team in nearly 22 months.
Smithfield (0-1 Division I) led after two periods because the Sentinels were willing to go to the net and attack the dirty areas. The visitors produced a pair of power-play goals, while senior defenseman Charles Dhosi led the way with a goal and an assist.
“We allowed too many tap-ins and there’s a road map of things we need to clean up,” Merten said. “Those are really correctable mistakes and we’re fine with that. The way they were able to pull it together and play in the third was great to see. Every year you don’t know what you have and you don’t know what your identity is going to be. That relentless style is the identity we want to have.”
Mount’s top line of Laquerre, Brendan Donahue and Micaiah Bascombe dominated the first 20 minutes of the game. Laquerre opened the scoring just 2:42 into the first period and he gave his side the lead again 32 seconds into the second when he finished off a pass by Mahoney to score a power—play goal.
After Smithfield tied the game again, Laquerre fed Mahoney for a power-play goal at 5:12 of the middle period. And then the Mounties started committing penalties and making mistakes in front of Mandeville. Dhosi tied the game for a third time with a power-play tally and Jack Morel gave Smithfield the lead with three seconds left in the period with a power-play goal.
Merten tinkered with his second and third lines during intermission and that led to a dominant effort in the final period. Badeau personified the relentlessness Merten was looking for 5:45 into the third period when he scored a wraparound goal to beat junior Jacob Selema.
“Right out of the locker room I was really fierce and I just wanted to set the momentum for the team,” said Badeau, whose first cousins Olivia and Nick are standout athletes at Cumberland High. “That gave us all the energy we needed to come back and win the game.”
Mount grabbed the game-winning goal less than three minutes later when Ethan Letendre’s dogged forecheck led to a turnover and the senior centerman slipped a pass to the slot where Eddie Mulligan was on hand to one-time a shot past Selma for a short-handed goal. Caggiano and Badeau added insurance goals to put an exclamation point on a strong final 15 minutes.
Mount St. Charles 7, Smithfield 4
Smithfield 1 3 0 – 4
Mount St. Charles 1 2 4 – 7
First period – MSC, Cee-Jay Laquerre (Jon Lagesse), 2:42; S,Rafael Negron (William Hawkins), 3:44.
Second period – MSC, Laquerre (Matt Mahoney), pp, 0:32; S, Shane Hopkins (Connor Derderian, Charles Dhosi), 4:48; MSC, Mahoney (Laquerre), pp, 5:12; S, Dhosi (Joseph Pitrone), pp, 7:51; S, Jack Morel (unassisted), pp, 14:57.
Third period – MSC, Badeau (Joey Caggiano), 5:45; Eddie Mulligan (Ethan Letendre), sh, 8:26; MSC, Caggiano (Badeau), 10:06;
