WOONSOCKET — The Mount St. Charles Hockey Academy U14 team is on a different timeline than the program’s three midget teams. While the U18, U16 and U15 already played their National tournament qualifiers last weekend at New England Sports Center, the U14 team won’t know if it’s headed to Chicago until March.
That means U14 coach Frank O’Connor can take the long view on a season where his squad is playing games nearly every weekend. Mount, according to MyHockeyRankings.com, came into the weekend ranked 38th in the country, but O’Connor likes what he’s seen from his squad lately.
Saturday, the Mounties took a pair of games from a New York Saints team that made the trip from Morsey, NY ranked 70th in the country. Cam Henderson scored a pair of goals in the morning contest to lead the Saints to a 4-1 victory, while Trevor Strauss was the star Saturday night. The right winger scored a pair of goals nine seconds apart late in the second period to help the Mounties blew open a tight game, as the hosts cruised to a 9-1 victory.
“We get to do a lot more prepping,” O’Connor said after the Mounties won their fifth straight contest at Adelard. “You can see from the beginning of our year until now, we’ve come a long way. For us, we played a slow first four and a half periods today before we got going. We hadn’t played in 15 days, so we kind of had to figure out who we were again. The third period was really good and [Strauss] really got us going in the second period.”
Mount St. Charles (22-9-2) will finish up the three-game set with the Saints Sunday morning at 10 at Adelard before games against the AY Northstars and the Connecticut Huskies next weekend. O’Connor said the Mounties are gearing up for the Northeast Pack event in Cranberry Township, Penn. in January.
“We’re pushing toward our next Northeast Pack event in January and we have our event after Thanksgiving against Valley Forge,” O’Connor said. “We’re going to see some good teams, so when we get back from Thanksgiving we have to work hard.”
The biggest difference between the beginning of the season when the Mounties struggled to generate offense against good teams and where they’re at now is the top line. After North Kingstown’s Pat Murphy suffered a knee injury, O’Connor put Struass, centerman Jake Gutwirth and Henderson on the same line.
Needless to say, that line was tough to stop all day Saturday. After scoring twice in the opener, Henderson scored the first goal in Saturday night’s game to bring his total to 26 goals. The same as Gutwirth, who also scored Saturday night.
The soft-spoken Canadian from the small town of New Minap, Nova Scotia is enjoying life in the United States.
“It’s been pretty fun being on the ice at all times and being around the guys all the time,” Henderson said. “Our line is working well together because we can handle the puck really well, we all get pucks on net and we know how to bury our chances. Being here has given me an opportunity to get better every day and the opportunity to get seen because where I’m from you don’t get seen very much.”
It’s pretty difficult to miss the 5-foot-11 winger because when he’s on the ice, he’s shooting the puck. Just 4:22 into the opening period, Henderson opened the scoring when he rifled a shot into the net from between the circles.
The Saints tied the game on a scrappy goal at 10:47 of the second period after a brilliant save by goalie Mitchell Norkevicius (25 saves). Mount responded with three goals in the final 5:13 of the period, including a pair of goals from Strauss, to go into intermission up 4-1. Gutwirth, who assisted on the third goal, scored his 26th goal of the season at 12:58.
“That line has a lot of everything – they’re skilled, they’re fast, they’re big and they think the game really well,” O’Connor said. “If they can hold it together and be consistently hard to play against, they’ll be a special a group. [assistant coach] John O’Connor put that group together when Patrick Murphy went down because he liked the mix. They’ve been together ever since.”
The third period proved to be an opportunity for some of Mount’s other lines to get in the action. Ignac Bene scored his second goal of the season at 7:09 and Tanner Duncan added a goal at 8:15. Attleboro’s Ben Dias recorded his first point of the season on Ryan Sikorski’s blast from the top of the circles. Dias then scored his first goal in a Mount uniform at 13:03. Bene delivered his second goal to finish the scoring.
Sikorski was the top point scorer with three, while Bene, Henderson, Gutwirth, Strauss and Dias all delivered a pair of points.
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.