The Mount Academy U18 team has developed a good habit that should hold the squad in good stead for the final three months of the season.
For the fourth time in the campaign Cam O’Neill, Micah Berger and the U18 team reached a tournament final. And, for the fourth time in as many tries, they found a way to skate off with a tournament title.
In Sunday’s True Prep Cup title game, Mount ran into a familiar foe – PHC rival Northwood School from Lake Placid, N.Y. The Huskies have been Mount’s kryptonite this season posting a pair of victories at Adelard, and they raced out to a pair of two-goal leads in Sunday’s contest. Just as they have done so many time this season, Matt Plante’s side slowly worked its way back into the game.
Mount tied the game twice in the third period before senior forward Matt Lewis followed up a great forecheck by Trevor Kruczek to score the game-winning goal in a 5-4 victory at the Icenter in Salem, N.H.
“We just never backed down, even after they jumped on us early with those two power-play goals,” Plante said. “The biggest thing we had today that we didn’t have the first two times we played them was the belief that we were going to win.
Some of these guys have been together for three years in our program and they know what it takes to be successful and what we expect. This is a great group of kids.”
Mount, which is ranked No. 2 in the country behind Shattuck St. Mary’s, has now won nine straight games since the loss to the Sabres in the PHC East-West Showcase in December. It’s the second tournament title in the four weeks after claiming the OverSpeed Holiday Hockey Classic with a come-from-behind win over the Maine Nordiques, 5-4, at Schneider Arena.
They also won the USHL Fall Classic in September and the Elite 9 Prep title.
To reach Sunday’s title game, Mount used a pair of goals from Will Lawrence to down Nichols School, 6-3, in the quarterfinals Friday. The battled back from an early deficit to defeat Frederick Gunn School, 6-4, in Saturday’s semifinal.
“I told the guys before the final that this is a national championship-caliber tournament and winning this is a big deal,” said Plante, whose team won the inaugural True Prep Cup with a 3-1 victory over St. Andrew’s two seasons ago behind an MVP performance from current Princeton goalie Ethan Pearson. “Winning this is good for our resume and people will see our success and get eyes on our kids that will help them for their future in juniors and college.”
Just as they did three months ago at Adelard, Northwood raced out to a comfortable with a pair of power-play goals in the opening period. O’Neill, who scored goals in all three games, took a pass from Berger and scored on a breakaway at 8:34 of the middle period to cut the deficit in half.
Northwood rebuilt its two-goal lead 26 seconds later, but the UMass commit made it a one-goal game again later in the period when he followed up his own shot and scored on a rebound. O’Neill scored 13 goals in his last seven games.
“Northwood is a really well coached team and they do a great job of taking time and space away from you and defensively they play with layers,” Plante said. “We were down a goal going into the third period, but I was very confident with the way we were playing.”
Zach Aben, who is on the radar of a Division I program in New York, scored his third goal of the tournament just 28 seconds into the third to tie the game. Niagara commit Dylan Shane and Ryan O’Connell created the goal.
Northwood retook the lead three minutes later, but Lawrence even it with 9:07 left. Moments after a Mount power play expired, Berger, who had seven assists in the tournament, fed the senior at the top of the crease for a goal.
The game-winning goal came with just under four minutes left in the game. A good forecheck from Kruczek and Lewis created a turnover and Lewis came off the wall and slotted a shot into the net.
“I like the way [Lewis] competes and he plays pretty hard and when he’s focused on the right things, he’s a very good forward,” Plante said. “That whole line [which also includes Brandon Crowell] gave us excellent secondary scoring in the tournament. That line has a knack for scoring big goals and they did it all weekend.”
Goalie Pete Sterling, who picked up a pair of wins in the tournament, made a couple of key saves in the final three minutes. The final big play was made by defenseman Seth Constance, who returned this weekend after missing two months with a wrist injury. Constance chipped a puck out of the zone and O’Neill negated an icing and kept the puck in the Northwood zone until the final whistle.
“Seth got better and better and [Sunday] was his best game of the tournament,” Plante said. “His timing was off against Nichols, but we knew that was going to happen after missing so much time. He’s a big part of what we do and he’s only going to get better.”
Mount won’t be back at Adelard until Feb. 5. They are in Rochester this weekend for a Northeast Pack event. Their first game is Friday against the host school, No. 6 Bishop Kearney Selects.
