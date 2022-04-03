It didn’t matter if they were shorthanded and down a goal in the final minute of their final pool-play game needing a win to advance at USA Hockey national. Or if they were down a pair of goals in the quarterfinals to talented Bishop Kearney Selects.
And it didn’t even matter that they were playing the No. 1 team in the country, Shattuck St. Mary’s, for a spot in Monday morning’s title game. The Mount Academy U18 team always believed they were going to play for the national title.
“There was a never a doubt we were going to do this,” Miami of Ohio-bound forward Micah Berger said Sunday afternoon. “Even in the Dallas game when we trailed late, we believed we were going to be the first Mount team to win a national title. Every person believes that this is the team. We live together in the dorms and we’ve built that bond and we’re playing for each other.”
Berger backed up that belief against a Shattuck team that Mount had been chasing ever since the Sabres came into Adelard Arena in November and skated back to Minnesota with a victory. Mount learned valuable lessons that day that they used in Sunday’s semifinal clash in suburban Detroit.
Goalie Jack Spicer delivered another incredible performance with 47 saves, while Mount’s dynamic top scoring line proved too difficult to stop. Berger finished the afternoon with a hat trick and two assists, while UMass-commit Cam O’Neill had a goal and four assists and Dartmouth-bound center Jason Stefanek scored twice for the second straight game in a 7-2 rout to reach the title game.
“We needed that Stars game [a shootout win to reach the quarterfinals] because that really helped us find our groove and we’ve been rolling since,” said Spicer, who is uncommitted. “It feels really good to play this well and it was a statement game for me and the team. I didn’t feel any pressure and I really liked it. I was locked in during the game, but once it was over, I was drained.”
“This is really special,” said Berger, who is in his first season in the program. “I’d say this is my second favorite day ever on the ice and I’m hoping that tomorrow will be the best. We just defended so well and it starts with Jack and the defense. Everyone’s really bought into the system that [coach Matt Plante] has us playing. Everyone has bought into the commitment.”
Mount will be back at Suburban Ice Rochester Monday morning at 10:15 to take on the St. Louis Blues for the national title. The Blues defeated Mount’s PHC rival, Culver Academy, in the quarterfinals before securing a 2-1 win over the Buffalo Regals in Sunday’s semifinals.
While the Blues cruised into knockout round, Mount was just a minute away from being eliminated Friday afternoon against Dallas Stars Elite. Mount trailed 4-3 with less than a minute left when Joe Peters was set to exit the penalty box. There was a miscommunication on the play and Berger jumped on to the ice too early and Mount was assessed a penalty for too many men on the ice.
“I was freaking out because the penalty was my fault and there was only a minute left,” Berger said. “I don’t know if what happened was destiny, but I was lucky enough to be there to make up for it.”
After winning the ensuing faceoff, Mount quickly moved the puck down the ice and O’Neill connected with Berger for the dramatic game-tying goal to send the game to overtime. After neither team scored in the extra session, the game went to a penalty shootout.
The first eight shooters failed to score before Ryan O’Connell buried his chance to give his side its first lead of the game. Spicer then saved a Santiago Diaz effort to send Mount back to the quarterfinals.
“I love being in control and I’m always confident in a shootout,” said Spicer, who didn’t allow a goal in a 10-round shootout against BK Selects earlier in the season. “I told coach I wanted us to shoot first and I was in control from there. I think I have a good shootout strategy where I come out and challenge the shooter and make him beat me.”
In Saturday’s quarterfinal, Mount – again – fell behind by a pair of in the first period. Mount senior Zach Aben and Stefanek responded by combining to score the next four goals in a 4-3 victory to reach the semifinals.
Aben, O’Connell, Will Lawrence, Trevor Kruczek and Lincoln’s Tommy DelFarno were all on last season’s team that lost to eventual national champ Rochester Selects in the semis.
Shattuck, which scored 11 goals in its three wins in the tournament, simply ran into a Mount team that played its best defensive game of the season. Spicer was in net for the 5-3 defeat in November and he knew the threat posed by Mackie Celebrini and Cole Eiserman, who are likely first-round picks in the 2024 NHL Draft.
“I knew they had two or three young weapons who can all score,” Spicer said. “Those guys will rip the puck from anywhere and I had to be prepared for that any time they were in the zone.”
O’Neill netted a power-play goal in the first period before Mount pulled away in the second. Stefanek scored two goals in the span of 37 seconds early in the period to blow the game open. After Anthony Yu grabbed a goal back at 3:35, Berger took over.
The senior wing scored a goal assisted by his linemates late in the period and then he netted a power-play goal early in the third. He finished off his hat trick with a goal assisted by O’Neill.
“We’ve said all season we’re the best line in the country and we proved it again today,” Berger said. “It’s not just about us, though, because the whole team played great. It all starts with coach Plante, who is the best coach in the country at this level. He cares about us and wants this for us more than any coach I’ve ever played for. He holds us accountable and pushes us to succeed.”
Sebastian Brockman and O’Connell exchanged goals in the final minute to finish the scoring.
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.