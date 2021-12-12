The Mount Hockey Academy U18 team has proven to be a formidable tournament team, which should hold then in good stead in the second half of the season when the defending New England District champions gear up for a run at the USA Hockey national title.
After winning the USHL Fall Classic and the E9 Prep tournament earlier in the season, the squad added to its trophy case with Sunday’s conquest in the first OverSpeed Hockey Holiday Classic at Providence College’s Schneider Arena.
But it didn’t come easy.
Facing a Maine Nordiques squad they beat for the district title in April, Mount had to battle back from a pair of one-goal deficits to ultimately win the title when UMass-commit Cam O’Neill scored a goal just a minute into overtime to secure a 5-4 victory.
“[Senior forward] Zach Aben said it the best after the game when he said we wouldn’t have won this game two months ago because we wouldn’t, we’re a different team now,” U18 coach Matt Plante said. “We know we just have to keep getting better and our approach in all of these tournament is to be all in on today to be in a better position for tomorrow.
“Today was not our best effort, but we found a way. We were shook at times and I couldn’t understand why. These games serve as a good learning experience so that when we get to the big ones at the end of the season, we’re battle tested.”
Mount (26-7-3) has now won six straight games and should remain No. 2 in the nation when the new MyHockeyRankings.com are released Wednesday morning. The biggest reason Mount is No. 2 in the nation is the play of O’Neill, who was the MVP of the event with nine goals, including a pair to go along with an assist in Sunday’s win.
O’Neill is already up to 31 goals and 70 points through the first 36 games. Miami of Ohio commit Micah Berger and Dartmouth-bound center Jason Stefanek are a big reason the Maryland native has improved so much in the last 18 months.
“Cam has been on a steady progression since he started with us three years ago and it started with his physical growth,” Plante said. “Now, his improvement is because of his mental progression and his understanding of the game. If you told me he’d have 70 points before Christmas I’m not sure I’d believe you. That’s incredible, right? Micah and Jason contribute to his success because they both have great vision and hockey sense. It isn’t one guy who carries that line.”
The U18 team and the No. 1 ranked U15 team skated away from Schneider with titles after J.J. Monteiro, Theo Kiss and Sacha Boisvert scored third-period goals to secure a 4-2 win over No. 7 Windy City Storm from Chicago. It was the second straight day Mount earned a hard-fought 4-2 win over the Storm.
The U16 team dropped a 2-1 decision to Detroit’s Little Ceasers in Sunday’s final a day after beating the Michigan team in pool play.
“Very proud of the fact that all three teams got to the final and two won,” Plante said. “Collectively, we went 11-1 and we’re proud of the way the kids performed. The first half of the season has been good for all of us with all four teams ranked in the top 10. There’s still a long way to go, but this is a good starting point.”
The U18 Nordiques, who also went undefeated in pool play, put a shot past Mount senior goalie Jack Spicer minutes into the game to grab the lead. Mount responded later in the period when Berger found O’Neill in front of the net for a goal. The hosts grabbed their first lead thanks to a superb cycle from Will Lawrence.
The puck eventually found its way to Ryan O’Connell, who found an open Aben in the slot for a goal.
Maine responded with a game-tying goal later in the second and the visitors regained the lead with 3.8 seconds left in the period.
“I was pretty frustrated in the locker room and I was honest with them when I told them I was trying to think of any positives and I couldn’t think of any,” Plante said. “We didn’t manage the puck well or make adjustments. I feel like we gave them their three goals. We couldn’t feel sorry for ourselves. We had to fight in the third period.”
Mount got back in the game with their favorite power-play move as O’Neill fired a pass from the right circle to Berger. The Maryland native found a tiny gap in Maine’s diamond defense to get a pass to Stefanek to score from close range.
Lincoln’s Tommy DelFarno helped regain the lead when he kept the puck in the zone and fed it to O’Connell, who found Lawrence for a goal. Maine tied the game with less than two minutes to go, but O’Neill had the answer again in overtime when he grabbed the puck after Stefanek won a face off and scored.
“The lesson we need to learn is you have to have a fearless mindset and you can’t be afraid to lose,” Plante said. “We should be very experienced toward the end of the season for the big tournaments because of these events.”
Mount’s next big tournament is the True Prep Cup early next month in Salem, N.H. Because the event didn’t take place last season due to the pandemic, Mount is still the reigning champion after beating Canada’s St. Andrew’s, 3-1, in the 2020 final.
