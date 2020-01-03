No. 1 Shattuck St. Mary’s appeared to blow out the Mount St. Charles Hockey Academy U18 team the first time the squads met, but Mount coach Matt Plante believed if the teams met a second time the Mounties were more than capable of beating the Sabres if they tightened up their defense.
That opportunity came Friday afternoon at Merrimack College in the first round of the True Prep Cup.
After the Sabres overcame a two-goal third-period deficit and then tied the game again late in regulation, the No. 5 Mounties earned the biggest win in the program’s very short history. Senior forward Robert Hyde collected the puck along the half wall and fed UMass-bound defenseman Cole Crusberg-Roseen for a power-play goal to secure a 4-3 overtime victory.
“It was a hell of game, it was pretty intense,” Plante said. “As a program, we’ve kind of been making statements all year when we had the opportunity. I wanted these guys to believe that they could do this and they just needed to be committed to the process. We’ve taken down the No. 2 team [North Jersey], the No. 1 team, the No. 3 [Little Bruins] and No. 4 [Jr. Eagles] and we beat Yale. We’ve beaten every team in the top 6.
“We’re thrilled with [Friday] and we’re thrilled with the opportunity to go to Nationals and winning the district in our first year. I’ve been telling these guys the goal is to win a national championship. Hopefully, now they realize that’s not an unrealistic goal for this group, but it’s going to take everyone.”
Mount (33-10-4) is back at Merrimack’s Lawler Rink Saturday at noon to play the Northwood School, which defeated Nichols on Friday. The Mounties already own a 5-0 victory over Northwood.
While Crusberg-Roseen was one of Mount’s stars with a goal and an assist on Jack Ford’s go-ahead goal late in the third period, the standout performer for the Mounties was senior goalie Ethan Pearson. In front of numerous college and NHL scouts, Pearson showed that his performance in the 8-4 loss to Shattuck, located in Fairbault, Minnesota, in November was the aberration and his performance on Friday was in line with how he’s played all season.
Pearson, according to Plante, made a number of crucial stops in the third period when the Mounties faced a two-minute five-on-three power play leading by just one goal. The Canadian goalie, who made 37 saves, also made a number of important saves in the three-on-three overtime before Crusberg-Roseen’s game-winner from the point.
“I think people are starting to realize how good [Pearson] is, but it’s a slow process,” Plante said about his starting goalie, who is still looking for a Division I scholarship. “Today definitely helps his momentum and I think people are starting to see what I’m telling them about him. The problem was the last time we played Shattuck he just wasn’t sharp. Today, he looked like the goalie he did when we beat Yale and the Jr. Eagles. This was one of his better games considering the magnitude of the situation.”
After a scoreless opening period – the teams played 20-minute periods – the Mounties scored twice in the middle period. Quinnipac signee and Mount’s leading scorer, center Victor Czerneckianair, fed Josh Rule for the opening goal.
Winger Michael Citara doubled the lead later in the period when defenseman Nate Benoit, who is also still uncommitted, lobbed a puck into a dangerous area and the Providence College-bound snipper fired it into the net. Michael Franzoni also had an assist.
Shattuck St. Mary’s (23-6-1) responded with two goals in the third period to tie the game. After the Mounties killed off the two-minute five-on-three, the Sabres earned another power play and scored. Then, defenseman Joaquim Lemay lost his stick, allowing a Shattuck player to slip a shot past Pearson to even the game.
“Our emotions got the better of us in that five-on-three and I was a little annoyed, but we killed it off,” Plante said. “We went down a man a minute later and we couldn’t kill that one off. On their second goal, it was just a bad break for us when Joe lost his stick because their kid scored right where he was going to be. After that I got on them a little bit not to feel sorry for themselves, they responded pretty quick.”
The Mounties retook the lead later when Ford redirected a Crusberg-Roseen shot, but Shattuck sent the game to overtime with a goal in the final two minutes.
Mount has now won four straight games headed into Saturday’s clash with Northwood. If the Mounties win Saturday morning, they will play for the tournament title Sunday afternoon at 1:40.
