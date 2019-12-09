WOONSOCKET — The hockey should be great, the cause is greater.
The Mount St. Charles Hockey Academy’s three midget teams and the U14 squad head to Hackensack, N.J. Tuesday night to play Northeast Pack rival North Jersey Avalanche in the fourth annual Hockey Fights Cancer Event.
The event is being played to raise $60,000 for the American Cancer Society. As of Monday night, the Avalanche raised $33,596. If you want to donate, you can do so at www.charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/hockey-fights-cancer6.
“The Avalanche do a great job putting this event together,” MSC Hockey Academy co-director and U16 coach Devin Rask said. “Vinny Smith and the Avalanche do a great job of putting this function on along with some of the parents from our program helping out and raising money for something that affects everyone. It’s more than just hockey what we’re doing. We’re proud to be a part of it and help raise money for it.”
The U14 and U15 games will be at 6 p.m. at the Ice House, while the U16 and U18 teams will drop the puck at 8 p.m.
During their time running the South Kent Selects program in Connecticut, Rask, U18 coach Matt Plante and U15 coach Scott Gainey took part in previous events with the Avalanche to raise money for the American Cancer Society.
“We’ve had a good relationship with the Avalanche and know their program,” Rask said. “We’ve played in that game before at South Kent and this is something we wanted to continue doing when we came up here.”
On the ice, the game is important for Rask’s squad as they continue to chase an at-large bid to the national tournament. The Avalanche are currently ranked No. 3 in the country, while Mount is ranked No. 8. The Mounties won the last meeting, 4-2, in Buffalo last month and the teams are 1-1-1 against each other in Northeast Pack play.
The Avalanche U18 squad is ranked No. 2 in the country behind Minnesota’s Shattuck St. Mary’s. Just like at the U16 level, the teams are 1-1-1, with Mount producing a 4-1 victory at South Kent in October. The teams skated to a 1-1 tie last month in Buffalo.
Gainey’s U15 squad, ranked ninth in the country, will take a six-game unbeaten run into Tuesday’s clash. The Mounties own three shutout victories over the No. 37 team in the nation.
Frank O’Connor’s U14 team, ranked 40th in the country, is 0-1-1 against the Avalanche.
