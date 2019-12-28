Mounties shut out Franklin, advance to Face-Off title game

“[After the Hand game] the seniors and leaders on the team had a meeting and the kids took ownership of what was going on and what they needed to do to fix it,” Mount first-year coach Matt Merten said. “As coaches, we also simplified what we were doing and tried to take advantage of the strengths of our lines. The guys we were counting on to score needed to score and the lines we needed to dump and chase and be physical needed to do that.”
The small tweaks to Mount’s playing style have certainly paid off against some of the best teams from around New England. After defeating New Hampshire’s Bishop Guertin in the Face-Off quarterfinals Thursday night, the Mounties advanced to Sunday’s title game with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Franklin Saturday night at Adelard Arena.
Junior goalie Sean Trottier made a couple of important saves late in the third period with the Mounties killing off a two-man disadvantage, while senior forward Trey Bourque delivered the game-winning goal from the right circle after a nice pass from senior center John Belisle with 3 minutes, 20 seconds left in the second period.
“This is great for the kids,” Merten said. “They’ve really fed off each other the last two games and you can see the confidence they have in each other. With Sean, because I was a goalie, we spent the week together working on little things with his positioning. He was incredible today and he was also big in [Thursday’s win].”
Mount St. Charles (2-4) returns to Adelard Sunday at 6 p.m. to play for the tournament title against Western New York powerhouse St. Joseph’s Collegiate. St. Joe’s overcame a late one-goal deficit to defeat Connecticut squad Fairfield Prep, 2-1, in overtime, in the first semifinal.
“We know they are a big, physical team that is going to play hard and is going to move the puck,” Merten said. “I’m just really happy with the way the kids have been playing and the confidence they are building. As nice as it would be to win this tournament, our season doesn’t end on Sunday. We are building for March.”
After Franklin’s Tommy Tasker hit Trottier’s post in the first period, the Mounties took the lead late in the second when Belisle drove to the net and fed Bourque for the game-winning goal. After Mount killed off over a minute of five-on-three in the third, the Mounties iced the game with a Matt Mahoney empty-net goal with nine seconds left.
Franklin 0 0 0 – 0
Mount St. Charles 0 1 1 – 2
First period – No scoring.
Second period – MSC, Trey Bourque (John Belisle), 11:40.
Third period – MSC, Matt Mahoney (unassisted), en, 14:51.
Saves – F, Ray Ivers (21 saves); MSC, Sean Trottier (27 saves).
