WOONSOCKET — Mount St. Charles senior hockey players Matt Guay, Chris Baxter Nolan Boucher and Trey Bourque are using the annual MSC Holiday Face-Off to help a good cause.
The Mounties developed an event called Mount Hockey Fights Cancer that will take place prior to Friday night’s game against New Hampshire’s Bishop Guertin at 8 o’clock at Adelard Arena. Not only will the Mounties be wearing a special uniform, but there will be a ceremonial puck drop that will involve a pair cancer survivors from the Mount community.
“We have special jerseys – they have orchid in them and they’re quite sharp – and socks made for the event and there are going to be t-shirts for sale [for $15] that are available in the lobby to raise money for the event,” Mount assistant coach Paul Guay said. “This was a class project those four boys did and they did a great job soliciting donations from area businesses. They designed the t-shirts and designed the jerseys. They did a really nice job of it.”
Depending on your perspective, the Holiday Face-Off either comes at the best time or the worst time for the Mounties. Mount is currently 0-4 after Sunday’s crushing overtime defeat to Daniel Hand where the Connecticut squad scored in the last second of regulation to force overtime. The Mounties have shown, thanks to Bourque, they can score goals, but keeping them out of their net has been a problem.
Bishop Guertin is currently 1-1 in NHIAA play after a 3-2 loss to Exeter and a 4-1 win over Windham. Guay believes the tournament can be a springboard for Mount into the Division I campaign, which continues on Jan. 3 with a visit from state-title favorite La Salle Academy.
“This is the 24th event, it’s hard to believe it’s been that long,” Guay said. “Hopefully we find our groove here and play the way we’re capable of playing and roll that into early January when we play La Salle, Hendricken and then Fairfield Prep [at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center]. This can be a chance to get us going.”
Normally, the Rams are one of the teams battling for the Face-Off title, but they opted not to return and in their place is Washington D.C. squad DeMatha Catholic. The Stags will play Buffalo’s St. Joseph’s Collegiate, the 2016 and 2017 tournament champions, at 4 p.m. Hendricken and Fairfield Prep will start the event at 2 p.m. Franklin and Pennsylvania’s La Salle College will play at 6. If Mount beats Bishop Guertin, they will take on the winner of that game in Saturday’s semifinals.
“It’s going to be a good tournament because we know St. Joe’s is always good,” Guay said. “Fairfield Prep is very good and so is La Salle College. DeMatha Catholic, I believe, is going to be pretty strong and they’ve already played a lot of games.”
The tournament final is Sunday 6 p.m.
