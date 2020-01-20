SCITUATE — Looking to keep the good times rolling, the Mount St. Charles boys basketball team accomplished exactly that Monday night.
Anchored by a relentless defense that grounded the opposition to a pulp, the Mounties swarmed host Scituate for their fourth straight win, 69-51. Junior Jack Bennett (game-high 18 points) and senior Jordan Perry (16 points) were the scoring stars for the Mounties, who succeeded in turning in a 17-point halftime lead into a 32-point romp with seven minutes remaining.
Mount’s tenacity on the defensive end took the wind out Scituate’s attack – the Spartans turned the ball over 23 times and could not buy a bucket in what amounted to a frosty 4-of-21 shooting display during the first half.
Most of MSC’s success on the defensive end was triggered by a relentless full-court trapping scheme that was purposely thrown at the Spartans with the hope of wearing out their key personnel. Scituate doesn’t feature a deep bench. Mount, however, does and coach Henry Coleman made sure to remind the five on the floor to give it everything they’ve got with reserves waiting in the wings.
“We really wanted to speed it up and did a nice job with the traps. That allowed us to get baskets in transition,” said Coleman after his squad improved to 4-3 in Division III-East.
Added Perry, “We wanted to come out strong and maintain it throughout the game whether the starters or the reserves were out there.”
The big push in the first half came with the Spartans (1-6, Division III-North) enjoying a 10-7 lead that didn’t last very long after Bennett buried a three and Perry scored off a turnover. At one point, Scituate turned the ball over on four straight possessions and missed 15-of-16 shots to close out the opening 16 minutes.
When Perry opened the second half with a layup that came off a designed play, it was clear the Mounties weren’t ready to let the Spartans back in this one. The hosts did find the range from deep to pull within 12 (36-24) but Mount was solely responsible for the game’s next 15 points to grab a commanding 51-24 lead with 10:53 to play.
When Coleman pulled his key players, the Mounties were on cruise control at 61-34.
“They really answered the call as far as building on that [halftime] lead,” said Coleman.
Not too long ago, the Mounties were winless in Division III and appeared stuck in mud. The turnaround has largely stemmed from a trust level that in turn has allowed the group to play with confidence. If it’s not Bennett or Perry, it might be Gary Kalmer (eight points) hammering away down low. If Ben Ellis (nine points) or Tommy Burke (seven points) get hot from the outside, or if Aidan Cox proves to be a terror when it comes to taking the ball strong to the rim … Coleman has plenty of options at his disposal.
“I thought it was a feeling-out process amongst the teammates, but as you can see, we’re really coming together as a unit. Our greatest strength is when all five guys are playing together,” said Coleman when asked about the 0-3 start in league play that’s now a distant memory.
Perry echoed his coach’s thoughts.
“I think the team just found itself. We’re on a roll now and hopefully we can keep it going,” he said. “Whoever it hitting shots, we’re going to give them the ball.”
Monday kicked off a three-game week for the Mounties. Wednesday will feature a road game at Ponaganset before Toll Gate comes calling at home on Friday.
“It’s a really good start to the week,” said Perry.
MOUNT ST. CHARLES (69): Jared Beaudoin 0 0-0 0, Aidan Cox 1 0-0 2, Tommy Burke 3 0-0 7, Alec Rizzi 0 0-0 0, Nathan Tessier 1 0-0 3, Gary Kalmer 4 0-0 8, Nick Platek 0 0-0 0, Joe Lynch 1 0-0 3, Jordan Perry 6 2-2 16, Nathan Kilburn 0 0-0 0, Alexander Gasbarro 0 0-0 0, Jack Bennett 7 2-2 18, Owen Noecker 1 0-0 3, Ben Ellis 3 2-2 9. Totals: 24 6-6 69.
SCITUATE (51): Joe Angelina 0 0-0 0, Ben DeAngelis 5 6-6 17, Sam Grigelvich 0 0-0 0, Kellan Walsh 2 1-2 6, Keene Yena 2 2-2 8, Toby Stinchfield 4 2-2 13, Jaxon Burns 1 1-2 3, Jared Janiak 1 2-2 4. Totals: 15 14-17 51.
Halftime: MSC 32-15
Three-point field goals: MSC 8 (Jordan Perry 2, Jack Bennett 2, Tommy Burke, Nathan Tessier, Owen Noecker, Ben Ellis); S 8 (Toby Stinchfield 3, Kenne Yena 2, Ben DeAngelis, Kellan Walsh).
