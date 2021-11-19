WOONSOCKET — Conrad Fondrk’s second goal in Friday morning’s 5-4 Northeast Pack overtime victory over Bishop Kearney Selects wasn’t as pin-point as his snipe to get the Academy U14 team on the scoreboard early in the second period or as majestic as his game-winning solo effort, but it was more important for his development.
While his other two goals will go on his highlight reel and have Division I college coaches salivating when they can finally recruit him in 2023, the Mount St. Charles freshman’s second goal was a clear sign that he’s improving his all-around game and receptive to the coaching of coach Frank O’Connor and the program’s assistants.
Defenseman Dom Somma shot the puck from the blue line toward a phalanx of Mount and BK Selects players. The puck flew over the shoulder of goalie Quinn DeBruyn to give Mount a 4-3 lead. DeBruyn didn’t misplay the puck, it went off the upper body of Fondrk, who was stationed in front of the net, and into the goal.
“I do take pride in being in that area in front of the goal,” Fondrk said. “In practice we work on that all the time – getting to that net-front area and we needed to work on that a lot, so I really like that goal because I finally got to that spot. I honestly don’t even remember where it hit me. I knew it hit me and I just celebrated.”
“He’s making big-time strides and he’s an A-plus kid,” O’Connor said. “My favorite goal of his was the one where he was in front of the net and the puck bounced off his chest. Those are things that when he first came here, he wanted to play on the outside and didn’t want to get there. Today, he went in front of the net and his willingness to get in front of the goaltender will resonate with me way more than the other two goals.”
Mount (23-4-3) is ranked fourth in the country by MyHockeyRankings.com after extending its winning streak to four games with Friday’s victory. The kids from Rochester, N.Y. made the home side work for the victory just two weeks after a 7-3 victory. Friday’s game was the first of four Northeast Pack contests at Adelard Arena with the biggest game coming this morning at 8 o’clock against talented Pittsburgh Pens Elite, the third ranked team in the country.
“As a team, we just need to show more urgency in our game,” O’Connor said after goalie Ryan Denes bailed the team out with numerous stops on odd-man rushes. “We were undisciplined and I thought we cheated it today, which allowed them to get three-on-two after three-on-two. We didn’t have great gaps with our defense and we turned over too many pucks.”
Mount still managed to win the game thanks to Fondrk, but the contest started as poorly as any game has for the U14 team this season. Bishop Kearney scored on one of those odd-man rushes with 4:48 left in the opening period when Shawn Costello fed Rylan Singh for a goal.
The lead increased to two just 1:54 into the second period when Cooper Dennis ripped a shot off the underside of Denes’ crossbar, but the deficit was cut in half just 18 seconds later when Lincoln’s Kaden Kern scored after good work from defenseman Dallas Potter.
“He’s a workhorse,” O’Connor said of Kern. “He was able to be with his last year and go through it as a practice player. He just knows what we expect everyday and he’s taken big-time strides with us. He has a no-quit mentality and no matter where he is in the lineup, he’s going to produce for us someway, somehow.”
Fondrk, a native of St. Paul, Minn., tied the game later in the period when he skated in the zone and fired a shot from the top of the circle that beat DeBruyn on the short side.
The transition from the Midwest to the East Coast hasn’t always been easy for the freshman because it’s his first time away from home, but he’s having fun in Woonsocket and built a rapport with his roommates and U14 teammates Potter and Austrian defenseman Nikita Agafanov.
“I had some struggles early because I missed my family and my friends, but it’s been three months and I’ve gotten used to it,” Fondrk. “I came here because they have a really nice setup and you can just walk to the rink and go to school and train. In Minnesota you have to drive everywhere to get to a rink. We don’t have this Tier-I setup in Minnesota, so it’s a lot better competition.”
Narragansett’s Brady Hall helped give the home side a 3-2 lead 1:30 later when his shot from the point was tipped in by left winger Alex Mimaud. Bishop Kearney quickly responded to tie the game, but Mount went into intermission with 4-3 lead thanks to Fondrk’s net-front presence.
The home side played a disciplined opening 10 minutes of the third period, but another mistake allowed Dennis to send the game to overtime with his second goal of the morning with 3:28 left in regulation.
Only 51 seconds of three-on-three overtime were needed for Fondrk to end the game because he picked up the puck in the neutral zone, turned a defenseman inside-out and then coolly deposited the puck into the net to finish off his hat trick.
“His ability to win pucks below the dots and his stick skills and reach are just insane,” O’Connor said. “Conrad is powerful, dynamic below the dots and willing to take on defensemen one on one. He and [current U15 standout] James [Hagens] are both tremendous players and have tremendous upside.”
Fondrk scored the game-winning goal on the power play in Friday night's 5-4 come-from-behind win over the New Jersey Rockets. Fondrk knows he will be in Woonsocket for at least the next two years and while college coaches can’t officially contact him until the end of his sophomore year, he already has an idea of his college destination.
“I want to go to a school like Wisconsin, BC, BU or Minnesota,” said the 5-foot-10 Fondrk. “The end goal is obviously the NHL. I know my biggest thing right now is I wait for the game to come to me and I feel like I need to jump on pucks more and go get it rather than waiting. That’s the next step.”
