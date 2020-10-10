BURRILLVILLE – When Mount St. Charles senior netminder Gabby Hisoire discovered from classmate Sophie Staelen back in early September that they both would be able to experience a final season, she admitted she broke into tears.
“I got a text from her saying it was a ‘go,’ and that was it – I cried,” she said. “I knew we had one last shot, that this was it. I’ve been playing since I was seven years old, but I didn’t think we were going to have a senior year (playing soccer) because of COVID-19.
“The big thing was I had to sit out half of last season with a concussion; I couldn’t play, and I’ve been thinking about that ever since,” she added.
“I wanted to come back my last year and make it special … This is a blessing.”
Hisoire referred not only to the fact she had just played a full game on green grass, but also played a pivotal role in the Mounties’ tight 2-1 victory over host Burrillville at Thomas P. Gledhill Memorial Field on Saturday afternoon.
It happened to be both squads’ Division II opener, and the moment wasn’t lost on anyone – player, coach or any of the approximate 140 fans on hand on the hill or beyond the fence or watching from the parking lot.
Actually, junior Anna Giacobbe sort of echoed Hisoire’s sentiments.
“It’s awesome to be back on the field and competing,” stated Giacobbe, who gave her club a lead it wouldn’t relinquish midway through the opening stanza. “Last year, as a sophomore, I couldn’t play because I (suffered) a torn ACL in a club game; I missed the whole season, had to watch from the bench, but I was there at every game. In fact, I did the (score)book.
“This is awesome. When I found out we’d be able to play, I didn’t cry like Gabby, but I did text all of my friends on the team. We were all so happy to be back. My freshman year, we actually won the D-II championship; that had been my last game, but now I’m back.”
Mounties’ coach Phil Pincince, who happens to be a Woonsocket native, admitted being pretty pleased at the overall effort.
“We’ve had exactly 16 practices this season, and each one has lasted only an hour and 15 minutes because of the virtual (scholastic schedule),” he said. “We had to allow more time (for kids to get to practice) because if they were virtual, they needed that time. We couldn’t start at 2:30 or 2:45 like we usually do. We had to make it at 3:15, then the boys came in at 4:45, so we had to clear out (at 4:30).
“Still, I thought my players worked hard for their teammates and the coaching staff, and it showed,” he continued. “I thought we were pretty organized, we were gritty and smart. At the beginning, you could tell we looked a little flustered, that we weren’t used to the speed of play. When you play against each other at practice, it’s slower.
“But now, all of a sudden you’re playing Burrillville, a very good team, and I know their coach (Jeff Lavigne) very well, and you know they’re going to come after you. They’re very well-coached. There were a lot of good players making a lot of poke tackles, and also some mistakes, but then they settled down.
“Listen, that game could have gone either way, but we were fortunate to get the breaks and the ball went in the net. I’ll take it.”
On the opposite end of Gledhill Field’s shady bench area, Broncos’ senior tri-captain Brielle Ducharme tried to remain upbeat.
“I thought everybody played a pretty fair game, and that it was pretty competitive,” she noted. “Coach (Lavigne) told us afterward that we played well and hard, but that we do have some things to work on. And we do.”
The visitors gained the 1-0 lead with 17:04 remaining before the break when junior Karissa Ciullo ripped a try from the right off of BHS senior keeper Emily Weekly, but the rebound caromed out to Giacobbe. While falling, she somehow poked it into the cage.
In the interim, the Mount defense – led by seniors Kylie Perron, Jenna Bushika and Olivia Scales, Ciullo and sophomore Carah Leclair – knocked it away from harm.
Lavigne decided to switch netminders at the break, moving from Weekly (eight saves) to 10th-grader Reagan Policek (six saves), who stopped some chances through the first 15 minutes of the final session. Yet, with 23:15 remaining in regulation, sophomore Chrissy Schoumaker converted a feed from freshman Samantha Omar to extend the cushion to 2-0.
Less than 90 seconds, it appeared the Broncos would slice the gap to one, though Hisoire made a sparkling save. The two battled back and forth until senior Abigayle McNamara notched an unassisted goal with approximately 1:20 left.
That would be the hosts’ last.
“My defense was phenomena;,” Hisoire gushed after the victory. “The communication was really there, right on, even though it was our first game. We’ve been playing together for all four years, so we know where each other’s going to be.
“This feels fabulous!”
Mount St. Charles 1 – 1 – 2
Burrillville 0 – 1 – 1
First half: MSC – Anna Giacobbe (Karissa Ciullo) 22:56.
Second half: MSC – Chrissy Schoumaker (Samantha Omar) 56:45; BURR – Abigayle McNamara (una.) 78:43.
Shots on goal: Mount St. Charles 16, Burrillville 15. Goalie saves: Gabby Hisoire (MSC) 14, Emily Weekly (B) 8 (1 goal), Reagan Policek (B) 6 (1 goal).
