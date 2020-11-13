WOONSOCKET — Mount St. Charles senior Callie Thibault remembers making the short trip up Route 146 with former teammate Talia Williams to watch the College of the Holy Cross softball games. It didn’t take long for the Jesuit liberal arts school in the south end of Worcester to become Thibault’s dream school.
Three years later and Holy Cross was still Thibault’s No. 1 choice. After communicating with schools all over New England, Thibault’s dream came true Friday afternoon outside of Mount’s gymnasium when she signed her National Letter of Intent to compete for the Division I Crusaders.
“I wanted to stay close to home, I love the school, the coaches were amazing and the school colors are a big plus – I love purple,” said Thibault, who grew up playing baseball in Woonsocket Little League. “Coach [Jen] Lapicki and [assistant] coach Kelsey [Christensen] were very warming to me and I like their coaching style.
“They included everyone and it was a very positive and encouraging setting to be around.”
Friday’s ceremony was just a legal formality to a commitment Thibault made back on Dec. 20. Back then, Thibault thought she was going to have a chance to play for new coach Henry Coleman in the spring, but the coronavirus pandemic shut down the spring season. Thibault was thankful she made her commitment early, because some of her CT Eliminators Gold-Card teammates were stuck in limbo with the NCAA’s dead period started in April and continues through the end of the year.
“I was very thankful I could get it done early because I had some friends on my travel team that didn’t do it early and it was a very stressful time for them,” Thibault. “I kept telling them ‘You’re going to get committed, just keep working and everything will be fine.’”
The last time the Crusaders were on the field in 2019, they were 14-35 overall and 5-13 in the Patriot League. Thibault broke on to the Interscholastic League scene as a freshman in 2018 when she played shortstop and catcher and hit in the middle of the lineup for Cliff Matthews’ Division II playoff squad.
Thibault’s sophomore season was a forgettable one because of injuries and a lack of team success, but she still showed glimpses of a Division I college player.
Thibault said she can play either middle infield position, but she’s more comfortable playing shortstop.
“From my freshman year at Mount you could see what I could do because I had a great coach and great teammates push me to be better,” Thibault said. “I think what I can provide Holy Cross is offense because my hitting has improved a lot. I know I need to play good defense, but if you don’t hit, you don’t play.”
Before she can head off to Holy Cross, Thibault has unfinished business at Mount St. Charles. The senior is expected to be one of the leaders for coach Henry Coleman in Division I. Coleman took over the program prior to last season’s aborted campaign.
When she eventually has to put her bat in the bat rack for the final time, Thibault said she wants to work in the health care field. She is planning on majoring in biology and Holy Cross “has a great biology program and their science building is awesome.”
