WOONSOCKET — The Mount St. Charles boys basketball team played playoff-caliber defense in the first half of Monday night’s regular-season finale against Ponaganset. The Mounties followed it up with playoff-caliber offense in the second half.
The only question now is will the Mounties get a chance to test themselves in the Division III playoffs?
Mount came into the final week of the season knowing its playoff chances weren’t in their hands. The Mounties did their part Monday night, as senior center Gary Kalmer poured in a game-high 18 points and senior wing Jack Bennett chipped in with 17 points in a 65-39 Division III win over the Chieftains.
“This whole season we wanted to mainly focus on defense and hold teams below their scoring average,” Kalmer said after scoring at least four points in every quarter. “We know if we can play defense we can win games. We treated this like a playoff game and knew it was a must-win and we came out and did it.”
“We just breathed, took it easy and just focused on every play,” rugged senior forward Jared Beaudoin said after spearheading the first-half defensive effort. “We came into this game knowing we needed to win or we weren’t going to make the playoffs, so we had no choice but to win this one. Our best is yet to come, but this one was definitely up there.”
Mount St. Charles (4-5 Division III) will practice the rest of the week not knowing if it will be in the play-in game for the D-III playoffs or done for the season because North Smithfield (3-4 Division III) still has two games left to play. Because the Northmen won the teams’ lone meeting, Mount needs their neighbors to lose to Moses Brown and Prout at the end of the week to make the playoffs.
Ponaganset (1-6 Division III) won’t be in the playoffs with two games left in the season. The Chieftains were undone by a Mount 18-0 run in the first half. The road side received a team-high nine points from Garrett Bolwell, while Salvatore Bianca knocked down Ponaganset’s only 3-pointer and finished with seven points.
The Chieftains took care of the ball in the first half – they committed just seven turnovers – but they couldn’t make a shot. The road side made just two field goals in the first 14 minutes and trailed by as many as 18 points in the first half.
“The season hasn’t gone quite as planned and we’ve had some bumps in the road, but the kids have stuck together,” Mount coach Henry Coleman said. “At this point in the season you want to be playing your best basketball and this is great momentum going into the playoffs, obviously if we get a little help at the end of the week.”
The Chieftains tied the game at two moments into the first quarter, but then the Mounties responded with an 8-0 run to take a lead they would never relinquish. Ponaganset answered with a 6-0 run, but a technical foul on the visitors late in the first quarter was the start of an 18-0 run that turned a two-point game into a 20-point blowout.
Kalmer scored nine points in the first half, while Bennett added seven and Beaudoin chopped in with six. Owen Noecker, who scored 13 points, added a basket in each of the first two quarters.
“Obviously, getting the ball in the post and working the ball in the paint is our strength,” Kalmer said. “Last year we filtered everything through the 3-point game, but we feel like we can destroy teams down low this year.”
The second half turned into a track meet with the Chieftains nearly match their first-half output in the third quarter (15-14). Noecker and Bennett scored a team-best six points in the quarter, while Alex Gasbarro and Kalmer chipped in with four points to extend the lead to 21 going into the final quarter.
Coleman pulled his starters with 2:20 remaining in the game and the home side leading by 26 points.
“It’s just a matter of trust,” Coleman said. “The team chemistry is really coming together and we’re always looking for the extra pass and not settling for the first jumper. We talked about that coming into the game, we wanted to show some patience.”
