BURRILLVILLE — The known quantities carried the first two periods, but it was one of the bevy of inexperienced players who made the difference in the third period of Friday night’s season opener between the Burrillville hockey team and archrival Mount St. Charles.
With the disjointed contest tied early in the final period, Burrillville senior Cam DeSante played a pass into the offensive zone to sophomore forward Ethan Murphy. After skating past a Mount defender who slipped on the play, Murphy rifled a shot past Mount senior All-State goalie Jason Mandeville to give his side its second lead of the night.
Senior goalie Bryden Hopkins and the young Broncos survived the final five minutes that were spent mostly in their end of the ice to secure a 2-1 Division I victory at Levy Rink.
“This is absolutely a huge win for us,” Burrillville junior forward Jack Farrell said after scoring the game’s first goal in the opening period. “To start like this is huge and it gives us an advantage, but the key is to keep moving forward from here. We don’t have a lot of numbers, but that’s not going to stop us from working hard and competing.”
“This is huge for us because we’re a young team and there’s a lot of talent coming into the program,” DeSante said after delivering the primary assist on both goals. “To come in and work hard and do what we did against a team as talented as Mount to get out of here with a win is a huge step forward in the process of being a good team.”
Burrillville (1-0 Division I) and Mount St. Charles (0-1 Division I) both lost their best skaters to Winchendon, as Burrillville All-State defenseman Ben Andersen and Mount All-State center Matt Mahoney elected to reclassify and spend two seasons playing prep hockey. The Broncos have a direct replaceement for Andersen in talented freshman Sean Farrell.
The Mounties are hoping sophomore Antonio Lombari, who suffered an upper-body injury that derailed his freshman campaign, can spark the top line. The Mounties received a second-period goal from all-division forward Micaiah Bascombe in the second period.
“Some of the stuff that happened we expected to see and some of our freshmen defensemen played well and some of them made mistakes, but that’s going to happen,” Mount coach Matt Merten said. “Both teams were a little tentative, but I expected this to be a close game. There’s a lot of improvement from us and we remember two years ago when we got kicked in the teeth by Smithfield to start the season and ended in the final. It’s not where you start, it’s where you finish.”
That season, the Mounties picked up some reinforcements in the second half and time will tell if they pick additional scoring talent later in the campaign.
For the Broncos, Friday’s win marked the fifth straight campaign where they’ve beaten one of the state’s parochial powerhouses. Hopkins, who only played in a pair of games during the pandemic-impacted 2020-21 season, provided the Broncos stability in front of a talented defensive group.
“I was happy with our effort and our fight,” Burrillville coach David Farrell said. “The guys we rely on did their jobs and some of the younger kids stepped up. I also thought our goalie played well, too. It was an honest effort from the kids and I feel like if we buried some of those chances earlier, we could’ve made it easier on ourselves. They had chances, too, so it was an even game.”
The Broncos, who last beat the Mounties in the 2017-18 season at Levy, grabbed the lead with 4:05 left in the opening period when Murphy played a pass to DeSante, who ripped a shot from between the circles that Mandeville blocked with his glove. The rebound fell right to Jack Farrell, who slid the puck into the net.
It took the talented Bascombe all of 49 seconds of the second period to even the score. A mistake in the neutral zone allowed the left winger to fly into the zone and he ripped a shot over the shoulder of Hopkins from the left circle to make it 1-1.
Both teams had plenty of chances to snap the to over the next 20 minutes. Burrillville’s DeSante and Steve Rodrigues both wasted great opportunities in front of the net, while Mount freshmen Luke Smolan and Logan Lefebvre were denied by Hopkins.
The breakthrough finally came at 6:16 of the third period when Murphy took advantage of a slip and ripped a shot past Mandeville. Playing on a line with DeSante and Jack Farrell, the sophomore is going to have plenty of opportunities to score goals.
“I’m happy for Ethan Murphy and that’s such a big goal for him,” David Farrell said. “He’s just such a great influence on our locker room and an unbelievable kid. He’s so positive and just a football player. He’s going to have to score goals like that this year because we’re going to need secondary scoring from kids who haven’t scored in the past.”
The Mounties dominated the final five minutes and had a six-on-four for the final 33 seconds after Rodrigues was called for Burrillville’s only penalty of the night. The Mounties failed to properly test Hopkins late and the Broncos skated away with an important opening-night win.
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.