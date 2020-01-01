MvGAIR: In 2019, From Miller, to Maddalena, to Valentine, to Townes success wasn’t measured by what was achieved on field

Oh, the places you go and the people you happen to meet along the way.
Summing up an entire calendar year in one story is a daunting task, though it gets easier when narrowing it down to the individuals you had the good fortune of touching base with along the way – folks whose impression stays with you long after the story appears on the printed page or website.
You go where the story is, and 2019 provided this scribe with the chance to, once again interact, with folks in the Blackstone Valley and beyond. Let’s raise a glass to a 19-pack featuring those who succeeded in distinguishing themselves:
1): ERICKSON BANS — “Unstoppable” was the headline that ran in the sports section the day after Bans scored a career-high 57 points in a Division II playoff game against crosstown rival Tolman.
“He was making everything. It was crazy,” said Shea teammate Marquis Gomes the night of February 26.
Just last Saturday, “MR. 2,000” appeared in bold letters on these very same pages after Bans netted his 1,000th career point multiplied by two.
“This is what happens when you have talent and work twice as hard as everyone else. You’re in that elite group,” said Shea head coach Steve DeMeo.
An elite group where the impact was perfectly captured by our sports staff.
2 & 3): CLIFTON & SABASTIAN TOWNES — It’s fitting we highlight a father & son duo who we profiled right around this time last year. Both had the same goal of losing weight, albeit for completely different reasons. SaBastian wanted to be quicker on his feet and play at a faster pace that was preferred by new Bryant University basketball head coach Jared Grasso. Clifton Townes, SaBastian’s dad, was trying get under 500 pounds as he approached his 40th birthday.
For both, sacrifices were needed. Both met their objectives thanks to making important dietary changes. SaBastian went on to average a career-best 29.2 minutes per game during the 2018-19 season, while Clifton was weighing in at 460 pounds when the story published on Jan. 7.
“You would have to shift and adjust to a whole different game, one you’re not in complete control of,” Clifton said.
Words to live by as a new year brings with it resolutions – many of which will no doubt involve vowing to slim down.
4): DARRYLE EDWARDS — A graduate student on the PC basketball coaching staff, Edwards on the eve of last March’s Big East Tournament explained the hurt he felt after being forced to give up playing basketball after getting diagnosed with a heart condition while in high school. The best part of this story was learning why Drew Edwards – Darryle’s younger brother and a Friar guard – wore the number he did during his PC career.
“Drew wears No. 25 because that was the number I wore before I stopped playing basketball,” explained Darryle. “He wears it as a symbolic gesture.”
That’s what you call a family that sticks together through thick and thin.
5): JACOB MADDALENA — Concussions are a serious issue and no one knows this better than Maddalena, who as a 17-year-old junior at Mount St. Charles sat with me one day last winter to talk about the three concussions he had sustained in just under a 12-month period.
For everything that happened on the soccer field and inside the hockey rink, Maddalena’s desire to compete never wavered. Last winter, he joined the indoor track team as a high jumper. He also spoke at a concussion seminar put on by Mount.
“You let them know they’re not alone,” Maddalena said. “I’m an extremely competitive person and have always strived to be the best. If I can’t play one sport, I’m just going to find a new one.”
Strong words from someone who refused to stay down after getting knocked down.
6): KARLY LALIBERTE — The daughter of Tolman High athletic director Frank Laliberte is a prime example of a young woman carving out a niche in the male-dominated world of professional baseball. Last March, Laliberte sat in the same Slater Park softball dugout she occupied as a youngster and explained how as a mere 24-year-old, she landed a job as a social media marketing specialist for Franklin Sports, known as one of the leading providers of batting gloves to pro baseball players.
“As a career, there was a time when I didn’t think working in sports was feasible. I honestly don’t know why I thought that way. Maybe it’s because it’s more of an uphill battle to gain everyone’s respect,” said Laliberte. “I give my parents all the credit for raising me to not think about fitting into a certain mold and to create the life you want for yourself.”
Male or female, Laliberte is living proof that it’s about letting your work serve as the ultimate arbiter.
7): MEGHAN VALENTINE — Why is a girl playing as a member of the Mount St. Charles boys’ volleyball team? It’s a question we posed last spring. Turns out the novelty of Valentine playing with the boys’ team was ultimately just a minor footnote in a story of a teenage girl fighting for her life against a potentially deadly illness.
On a Monday afternoon in April, Valentine sat in the hallway outside the Mount gymnasium along with her parents Peter and Kathy, and MSC volleyball head coach Josh D’Abate. They were there to support Valentine – at the time less than two months away from graduating – as she opened up about her months-long battle with anorexia. Her desire to fit into a prom dress had resulted in an unhealthy approach that ultimately required treatment at an eating disorder clinic.
Valentine could have kept her story private but opted to go public as a way to warn others about the risks of taking shortcuts.
“It’s something that could be a lifetime problem,” said Valentine, someone who returned to the volleyball court after realizing that when it comes to struggles, you don’t have to face them alone.
8 & 9): NICOLE & NICK TORO — Standing at a Lincoln High baseball game in early May, I overheard a few parents talking about a mother throwing batting practice to her son. Mother’s Day was quickly approaching, hence the wheels started to spin. Confirmation was provided by one Lincoln baseball parent and before I knew it, I was watching mother Nicole pitch to her son Nick in the batting cage next to Chet Nichols Field.
“We usually hit two or three times a week,” said Nick Toro, a power-hitting catcher. “I’m very fortunate. There are not a lot of kids who have their mom throw BP to them. My mom is always there for me.”
No question, Nicole Toro is a brave woman. She also perfectly summed up why she stands behind the screen and hope the ball off Nick’s bat doesn’t take a crazy bounce.
“I look at it as time we can be together,” says Mama Toro. “I feel fortunate that I have the opportunity to do something that’s unique with him.”
Couldn’t have said it any better.
10): JAYDEN STRUBLE — On the surface, Bentley Field seemed an unusual spot to rendezvous to meet a Cumberland native who was ticketed to hear his name called during the NHL’s annual two-day draft. On a June afternoon, Struble was holding a hockey stick and recalling the summer of 2014 when he played a key role on the Cumberland American team that advanced to that year’s Little League World Series.
“People around here know me for baseball, but there’s definitely another side to me and another passion that I have. I’ve found success (with hockey) so it’s more about showing that.”
Two days after the story about Struble’s draft prospects ran, he sat in the stands at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena and heard his name called by the Montreal Canadiens, who took him in the second round.
“The goal is to play in the NHL, but this is definitely a special moment that I can’t wait to share with my family,” said Struble before boarding a plane that would take him and his family to Vancouver. “There are also nerves, but it’s definitely going to be a fulfilling moment.”
A fulfilling moment for a local lad who went from making headlines with the bat to seeing his desire to gain traction in the hockey world get rewarded in a major way.
11): ROCCO BALDELLI — Baldelli was in the midst of a superb season as the first-year manager of the Minnesota Twins when he came to Boston for a three-game series in early September. We could have written a story based on a media exchange with Baldelli that lasted 13 minutes, but we wanted to talk to folks who spend considerable time around the ballclub to get their take on the youngest manager in Major League Baseball.
We happened to saddle up next to Bert Blyleven, a Hall of Fame pitcher and a television color analyst for Minnesota, as he walked out of the visiting clubhouse.
“To him, it’s about showing up on time, do your thing, and give 100 percent. That’s all he asks,” said Blyleven. “He’s a great communicator. He’s very honest. He’ll look whoever he’s talking to right in the eye and let them know exactly how he feels.”
If you can gain the respect of someone who has a plaque hanging in Cooperstown, you’re doing all right.
12): TREVOR KELLEY — With the 2019 PawSox, there was no better feel-good story than Kelley, the Barrington native who as a youngster attended games at McCoy Stadium – the family’s preferred spot to watch was the outfield berm. The submarine-throwing right-hander wasn’t the first option out of Pawtucket’s bullpen when the season opened. He wasn’t even the second or third choice.
By early July, Kelley was a big leaguer. At the time of his callup to the Red Sox, then-PawSox pitching coach Kevin Walker noted, “He went out and put himself on the radar and was rewarded for it.”
Initially, Kelley was told that his services weren’t needed by the BoSox upon the conclusion of Pawtucket’s season. It was a bitter pill for someone who wanted so badly to get back to the majors, but never say never. Kelley was afforded the chance to pitch for his hometown team in September – a fitting reward for someone who dazzled at the Triple-A level.
13 & 14): QUINN MILLER & STEPHON GILMORE — A 12-year-old Pawtucket native who plays football for the Darlington Braves, Miller was the subject of a TV essay that focused on bullying. Via social media, the story caught the attention of Gilmore, the Patriots All-Pro cornerback who invited Miller for a private meet-and-greet the day before an October home game against the Browns.
After New England’s 27-13 win over Cleveland, Gilmore explained why he went the extra lengths he did in an effort to brighten Miller’s day.
“I didn’t like seeing her story. I wanted to do whatever I could to help her,” said Gilmore. “I don’t believe in bullying. I believe everyone should be free to do what they want to do, whether it’s a girl or a boy. Football is a great sport. Everyone can play it. It’s a sport that doesn’t discriminate.”
It also goes to show that at the end of the day, professional athletes – at least the vast majority – care about the community they call home for several months out of the year.
15): RACHAEL MONGEAU — She’s not the tallest participant to toe the starting line at cross-country meets, yet the St. Raphael junior comes across as one of the most determined. On the first Saturday in November, Mongeau repeated as a first-team all-state performer after placing third overall. The goal was for her to improve on her seventh-place finish at the 2018 cross-country state meet. Just as noteworthy, she checked off every important box along the way.
“She’s done everything she’s been asked to do,” said SRA head coach Chris Magill.
That’s what made what Mongeau accomplished at Ponaganset High School all the more rewarding.
16): MONTY VALLES — He could only watch from the stands, the result of the punishment that was handed down after the OakWood Raiders found themselves entangled in a videotaping incident that originally resulted in the R.I. Preteen Varsity Football Board administering a postseason ban. That decision was rescinded but the ban that prohibited coaches such as Valles from having any direct contact with his players still stuck.
To Valles’ everlasting credit, he turned a negative into a positive. The Raiders went on to capture the Preteen Super Bowl – albeit without their head coach on the sidelines.
“Everything that happened this year regarding the controversy … it did nothing but motivate our kids to win it for the coaches. It’s really a beautiful thing,” said Valles the day after the Bowl-clinching 8-6 win over Chariho.
17): KYLE MOISON — The Lincoln High all-state thrower had his pick of the litter when it came to high-end colleges recruiting him. He was ready to commit to Auburn after taking an official visit in late September, but Lincoln throwing coach Adam Grant told Moison to not be so hasty with an important decision.
Upon checking out Kentucky, which Moison did in late October, he realized what was once a slam-dunk choice was no longer the case.
“It’s kind of hard now,” he said on the November day he signed his National Letter of Intent to join Auburn.
No doubt, Moison’s decision to become a Tiger of the SEC variety stemmed from realizing that when it comes to options, it’s always best to keep an open mind.
18). TOMMY BURKE — In November, we sat down with Burke where the focus was not about baseball, soccer, or basketball. A three-sport athlete with the Mounties, Burke talked about preparing for a big event that took place on a big stage. This time, the theater life at Mount beckoned as the 12th grader provided his modern-day take on Captain Georg von Trapp, the leading male role in the musical drama “The Sound of Music.”
“My parents wanted me to excel in something to do with performing arts. You don’t want to just be an athlete. You want to show some other sort of characteristic,” said Burke, a key member of the MSC baseball team that captured the 2019 Division II state title.
It was a trait that showed Burke that there’s more to life than striking out batters or sinking jump shots.
19). JAYLEN SMITH — There were whispers in September that the talented running back at Shea High had verbally committed to continue his football career at URI. Asked about it after a non-league win over Lincoln, Smith smiled and didn’t tip his hand one way or another.
On December 18, with many folks who played key roles in Smith’s development joining him in the Shea library, Smith cemented his commitment to join the Rams. What was once rumored was now official.
“It’s a big relief … an early Christmas present,” said Smith, wearing a Rhode Island hat and sweatshirt. “I get to stay close to home and that’s a great thing. From my mother, to family and friends, they all have the chance to follow me.”
A fitting capper to a college recruiting process that was months in the making.
***
Space dictates we wrap things up on a look back at some of the people I crossed paths with and the memories I take with me from 2019 into the new year.
Happy 2020, everyone!
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.