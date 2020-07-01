CUMBERLAND — There are two ways for the Cumberland football team’s season to end successfully.
The first way is obvious – win a Super Bowl, which the Clippers have done three times in their six-decade history.
And then there’s the way the Clippers have ended the season 34 times since 1964 – beat rival Woonsocket on Thanksgiving Day. For 1996 Cumberland High graduate and former athletic director Matt Campanelli, the rivalry with the Villa Novans meant a little extra, which made the final game of his high school career on Nov. 23, 1995 so special.
“My dad [Bob] played at Woonsocket and he and [legendary Woonsocket coach Robert Calascibetta] were best friends,” Campanelli said last week at Adelard Arena. “That game was big for my family because my dad played for them and we lived in Cumberland. As a kid, I went to the game and we had to sit on the Woonsocket side in my Cumberland Colts football jacket. Me and my brother would always leave and go to the other side.”
“That was the last game of my career and the great thing is no matter how you did in the playoffs – and we didn’t have a playoffs back then – you still had that game.”
The rivalry between the neighboring communities was healthy during the 1990s. Woonsocket won three meetings in a row from 1989-91, before Cumberland won back-to-back contests. The Novans went to Tucker Field in 1994 and posted a 20-14 victory, which left a bad taste in the mouth of a group of juniors who had so many expectations that season, but failed to make the playoffs.
“The Woonsocket Thanksgiving Day game was the biggest game of the year – by far,” said Cumberland standout running back Chris Arthurs said earlier this week. “Our generation, that’s the type of game you go to as a kid and you grow up hoping to play in it some day.”
Cumberland, thanks to a pair of long touchdown runs by Arthurs, claimed the 1995 Thanksgiving Day clash with a 34-19 victory, but the final score doesn’t indicate just how close the game was. The game-winning play is the reason Campanelli still remembers the contest fondly 25 years after the final whistle.
The Clippers had the talent to compete with anyone in the state, but as they showed in a frustrating 28-14 loss to Hendricken earlier in the season, they simply failed to put teams away in the fourth quarter. It looked like the same script was being written on Thanksgiving Day where the Novans, trailing by two points, were running the football right at Campanelli, a nose tackle, gaining big chunks of yardage.
Lonnie Jackson, who opened the scoring with a long touchdown run in the first quarter, and the Novans moved the ball to the Cumberland 12-yard line and were in striking distance to take the lead when an unsung hero left his indelible mark on the rivalry contest. Instead of handing the ball off to Jackson, the Novans tried to fool the Clippers with a pass, but speedy defensive back Paul Kitsilis was ready.
“We couldn’t stop them and time was running out. The tight end kept coming out and locking me up and I couldn’t make the tackle on the running back on sweeps. I was getting blocked on every play,” said Kitsilis, who now lives in Woonsocket. “When they were on the 12-yard line, I was getting ready for the tight end to block me, but he didn’t, he went up the field. I was like ‘Uh oh,’ so I turned back and the ball was a little under thrown. I made the interception.”
“We were just hoping to force a turnover because it didn’t seem like we were going to slow them down,” said Arthurs, who was inducted in the Cumberland High Athletics Hall of Fame in 2008. “I just remember I was on the same side of the field as Paul when he made that pick. He cut in front of the ball and it was the play of a career right there.”
All Katsilis wanted to do was get to the sideline, instead the freshman 100-meter state champion found his way to the Woonsocket sideline and ran 95 yards for the game-clinching touchdown.
“He just hit the jets and scored,” said Campanelli, who still has a VHS tape of the game. “Everyone else would’ve been caught because Woonsocket kids had the angle on him, but he was just so fast. It’s the fastest I’ve ever seen someone run on a football field.”
Arthurs added his second long touchdown run in the final seconds of the game to secure the victory and end the five seniors’ careers with a victory. It was a long road for the group of five who reached the freshman state title game, but saw a talented group of 25 shrink by 80 percent due to transfers and injuries.
“It was a good way to go out,” Arthurs said. “We had a ton of talent coming up through the Colts and we won some Super Bowls growing up. We went about .500 my junior and senior years, so it was a little bit of a letdown. To finish on such a high not with that group, I just remember standing on the field after the game for a while just being with that group of guys and taking it all in.”
Arthurs went on to play Division II football at Stonehill College, while Campanelli went on to a successful track and field career at Williams College, but the game that always sticks out to them is the final one they played at Barry Field on Nov. 23, 1995.
“We still talk about that game when we get together 25 years later,” Campanelli said. “Even when I see coach [Gerry] Zannella now that he’s at South Kingstown, we talk about the old times and that’s the game that pops up.”
