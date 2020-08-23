MY FAVORITE GAME: Lincoln AD Greg O’Connor recalls the time when he netted his 1,000th career point in a Cumberland uniform and how nothing thrills him more than to see current Lion student-athletes experiencing the thrills he once did

LINCOLN – Before Lincoln High captured the R.I. Division III Boys’ Basketball Tournament championship back in early March, the school’s athletic director, Greg O’Connor, found himself nervously pacing the sidelines at the Community College of Rhode Island’s Vin Cullen Field House in Warwick.
Then again, that particular course of action was nothing new. He often did the same during the Lions’ regular-season contests, and the reason was quite simple: He could neither affect nor impact the outcome like he once had as a player.
“I find myself being more nervous when I’m watching our kids play than I ever was,” O’Connor admitted recently. “We were in charge of our own destiny, but watching the kids? You don’t. You just want to see them succeed and win a championship because you watch them every day in practice. You know how hard they’ve worked to earn that one shining moment.
“With me being an AD now, you see what it means to these kids. Those kinds of instances also give you the opportunity to relive some memories of your own.”
O’Connor recalled one in particular early last week, and though it may have taken place 20 years ago this past winter, he remembers the electricity of the night of Feb. 2, 2000 like it had taken place just last night.
***
There was no state title at stake, not even a league crown, but the Division I-North regular-season clash against East Providence still meant a great deal to O’Connor, then a Cumberland High senior guard, and tri-captains with good friends John O’Neill and Mike Aceto.
It was the evening he would eclipse the 1,000th career point barrier, and he described it as a dream-like setting: His father, Tom, was his head coach, and his mom, Janet, sat in the jam-packed old Clippers’ gym stands along with Greg’s grandparents and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. That crowd didn’t include a blue-and white-clad community hell-bent on helping this CHS squad to a state D-I title.
“That’s definitely my favorite, or most memorable, game, though I have a few of them,” the still-reserved Clipper said. “What made that game so special was, first, my teammates. There were eight seniors on the varsity team, and we were all really good friends. We had grown up together playing at the Boys & Girls Club, had known each other since grade school.
“Then there was the crowd; basically, whenever I took a shot, the whole place went crazy,” he added. “I needed 20 points that night, and the crowd even counted down the amount I had left, ‘18! 16!’ It was wild.”
O’Connor remembers so much more about that day than the achievement itself, though, and his story can best be described as entertaining.
“We had a routine before every home game; in fact, every game,” he explained. “Our team was loaded with seniors, eight in all, so the afternoon before a game, we always had a pre-game meal at Jim’s Deli, then we’d head back to the gym before the JV game for a shoot-around and warmup.
“I had half of a BLT,” he continued upon being asked his selection. “I did that before every game, home or away, and part of it was because I was superstitious, but it was also because it was something light. I knew it wouldn’t weigh me down, and it made me feel good. I don’t know why I started eating BLTs, I just did.
“As for our league, remember, we were in D-I-North, so every night was a hard night; there were no pushovers back then. St. Raphael had T.J. Sorrentine and Robert Griffin, Hendricken had Rocco Baldelli and D.J. Munir. There was Troy Murphy from La Salle, Steve Mello from Mount Hope, and Rohan Russell from Davies. The state was loaded with talent.
“St. Ray’s was a powerhouse then, but earlier in the season, we had beaten them at our gym, and that was huge. When we played them at their place later, you couldn’t get into the building; it was packed. We ended up losing, 95-85, but John and I both scored over 30 points.”
On that fateful Groundhog Day, O’Connor and his buds went through their usual routines, then retired to the locker room to wait for Coach O’Connor to enter and discuss the game plan via “chalk talk.”
“It was on my mind, the 1,000th point, but nobody brought it up,” he said. “I remember thinking it was all about getting the win – we wanted to get a high seed for the playoffs. We had been in a battle for a good seed with a bunch of other teams so we knew the importance of every win.
“Our gym was always really hard to get into that season, but I remember it being especially hard that night. We had started the season off really hot, and in a town like Cumberland, which loves winning, people come out to support you. Everyone showed up. It was a really fun atmosphere.
“I came out for warmups before the game, and I saw Jerry Bonner, an outstanding Cumberland student-athlete in his own right, and he smiled at me. He’s a good friend even now,” he added. “A lot of people had signs, like ‘1,000th point’ and things like that. I guess people knew I was close. I know John and Mike Aceto, they were fooling around, teasing me, ‘You better get it tonight, O’Connor, or you’re going to look like a dope!’
“Any nervousness I may have had, though, disappeared after the opening tip. Then it’s all about taking care of business.”
***
As O’Connor recalls it, he scored his team’s first bucket on a layup, courtesy of an O’Neill feed.
That’s something O’Neill tried to do quite often against the Townies, as he wanted his bud to reach the same milestone he had perhaps 10 days before.
“We were ahead, 41-34, at halftime and I had scored 14 in the first,” noted O’Connor, already the school’s school record holder in three-point makes. “What was surprising was I got (the 1,000th point) just two minutes into the second half. I hit a three-pointer, and that’s what did it.
“The officials stopped the game, and my mom came out on the floor and gave me a hug and a kiss. My dad gave me a commemorative ball, and we were posing for pictures for family and the newspaper photographer. The crowd was going crazy. God, the atmosphere was electric!
“Another thing that made it so special was the guys I played with for most of my life. They were there supporting me like they always had, guys like John and Mike, Steve Dube, Josh Incerpi and Josh Orabone.
“At that time, I think only five Clippers had reached that 1,000th career point mark before John had, and I was next,” he continued. “Still, Aceto was right on the cusp; if we had played another game that season, I’m sure he would have joined us. You look at it, and not many programs can say they produced three 1,000-point scorers in a season, especially in a three-year cycle.”
Cumberland went on to dismiss EP, 75-54, yet its hopeful campaign came to a disappointing close when La Salle upended it, 55-47, a state D-I preliminary tilt.
The Clippers had finished the regular season at 11-7.
“We were still proud because we had come such a long way,” O’Connor reminisced. “We had started four sophomores during my sophomore year and went 3-21 overall. My junior year, we went to the D-I quarters before Rocco and his Hendricken team knocked us out. When we were seniors, we came in hungry. We desperately wanted to prove ourselves to the rest of D-I, and I think we did.
“We wanted to build off our successful junior season, and we did that, too.”
O’Connor admitted he needed to go through his old scrapbook and newspaper clippings to sharpen his memory, but that he had more fun than he thought doing so.
“God, it was unbelievable. I hadn’t done that in years,” he laughed. “It brought back a lot of great memories.”
He hesitated, then described how proud he was of not only the boys’ basketball team’s state championship, but also the one secured by the boys’ soccer squad last fall.
“Like I said, watching them, especially the boys’ basketball team, you get to relive some memories through these student-athletes who want to achieve the same things you hoped to,” he stated. “Now that I’m older, you try to instill some of the qualities and values we learned, like being disciplined and determined and work ethic. You try to help them become the best player they can be.
“Watching the boys’ basketball team this winter, that was really special. Now I’ve become a mentor to these kids, offer them some guidance. I know I would talk to (Lions varsity boys basketball head coach Kent Crooks) after every game and ask him questions. I offer some advice to kids about how to get open, the kind of shooting drills I worked on at practice.
“One thing’s very simple: If they ask, I tell them when I played, I tried to play as hard as I possible could every minute of every game,” he added. “I could see the same thing from our Lions this season. You look at Josh Jahnz and Randall Hien, two guards who worked extremely hard to improve their defense, their passing, their shots.
“You look at the innate talent of (current senior) Octavio Brito, who could take over a game at both ends with his abilities. You look at Cody Anter or Vinny Nassi, who could hit a big shot when you most need one. Those guys reminded me of the team we had 20 years before, and that’s what it made so special, besides the fact I work in Lincoln.”
Naturally, O’Connor was asked about the natural rivalry between his alma mater and his place of work.
“Now I’m all about the red, white and blue, but even though I now work across the river, I still go to a (hoop) game or two at Cumberland to support (head basketball coach) Gary Reedy and the program,” he said. “I mean, he was my assistant coach way back when, and Gary’s done some great things with that program.
“It’s also important for me to do that because that school meant so much to me in the past,” he continued. “It was where I scored my 1,000th career point, and that’s something I’ll never forget because of the achievement, but also because of the crowd that night, my family, all the people who supported me.
“I’m doing the same thing now for student-athletes, except in Lincoln.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.