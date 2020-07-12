Westerly’s Isaiah Luzzi (4) attempts to tackle Woonsocket’s Logan Coles during the 2018 Division II semifinal-round contest at East Greenwich High School. After getting destroyed by 40 points by the Bulldogs during the regular season, Coles and the Novans flipped the script with a come-from-behind 22-21 victory that earned Woonsocket a spot in that year’s Division II Super Bowl.