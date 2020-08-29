MY FAVORITE GAME: Run to 2020 D-III girls basketball championship game sticks with Woonsocket head coach Mike Cahill

WOONSOCKET – Nothing was going right for Woonsocket High early on in its state Division III championship clash against Mount Pleasant back on Saturday afternoon, March 7, at Rhode Island College’s Murray Center.
The fifth-seeded Kilties had seized the momentum from the outset, and whenever the third-ranked Villa Novans put up a shot, it either clanked off the rim or fell into the hands of a waiting opponent.
“That first half was absolutely terrible, probably our worst of the season; we were down, 28-12, before we knew it, and I thought our attitude and focus had a lot to do with it,” stated Mike Cahill, the consummate down-to-earth, levelheaded head coach. “It cost us at least eight points in that half, and those would have prevented (such a scoring deluge).”
Still, Cahill’s speech at the break contained no anger, no bitterness, but the same matter-of-fact tone he had used throughout the campaign – actually, his life.
“I walked in and said, ‘Look, nobody’s playing good, so in the second half, instead of playing uptight and nervous, just go out and have fun. If you miss a shot, big deal; keep at it. Just do the best you can and play like I know you can. Let’s try to cut the lead to 15, and when we do that, let’s cut it to 10, then see where it goes from there.’”
Cahill’s crew seemed emboldened by their coach’s confidence, then took to the floor with a new energy for the final 16 minutes, though it didn’t translate right away. MP jumped ahead by 26 with less than 10 minutes to go.
In an instant, however, Woonsocket began to rally and – just as Cahill had asked – whittled away at the deficit. Junior Erinee Agyemang drained a trey, freshman Nevaeh Caro hit two more and 11th-graders Taylor Tempest and Peyton Cahill picked up their defense.
“When (frosh) Bella Mencarini started going to the hole, we caught fire,” the elder Cahill recalled.
With the MP defense more flabbergasted and out of sync with every WHS bucket, the Novans cut it to 15, then 10, then five.
“We actually had the ball down two with just nine seconds left,” Cahill said. “I thought my girl was fouled, but we didn’t get the call. What’s new? If we get that call, I can tell you things would’ve been different, I promise you.”
The Kilties eventually survived the 50-47 nailbiter, but the electric Woonsocket fans strolled out of the gym with massive amounts of pride.
“The key was that the girls never quit; I mean, we’re an inner-city school with inner-city kids; nothing is ever handed to us,” he stated. “Actually, they’re taken away more often. When things start to go bad, when you’ve got those types of kids, they’ll tend to get down on themselves, give up. They figure, ‘Why bother?’
“They’re used to things going bad, but we didn’t think that way, not at all,” he added. “Tell you what, you give us another 30 seconds andwe win that game. We’d be the state D-III champs.”
The memory of that comeback isn’t lost on Cahill or his brother Bob, a most valuable assistant. Mike believes his “no-pressure, enjoy yourself” philosophy meshed well with his kids.
There’s no reason to question him, as he used it throughout the season, and especially in Woonsocket’s memorable trio of playoff games. That’s why he deems those his favorites in his four-year career at the helm, and ones he won’t forget.
***
Cahill has been coaching for years now, not only in his hometown but other schools as well, so he has hundreds from which to choose. Still, he decided upon those three because of the excitement and drama they generated – and how his charges responded to them.
The Novans had finished their regular season with a fine 14-3 mark, good for the state tourney’s No. 3 seed behind Burrillville and North Smithfield, which shared the top spot at 15-2. The Northmen, though, sustained a quarterfinal upset at home to seventh-ranked Pilgrim, while No. 5 MP shocked the top-seeded Broncos, 57-38, in a semifinal at Ponaganset on Thursday, March 5.
Two nights before, WHS hosted sixth-ranked Central in another quarter, but it certainly didn’t start the way the Cahills had hoped.
“We were supposed to win because we were the higher seed (third), but we sure didn’t look like the favorites in the first half; we were awful,” Cahill offered. “We were only down nine at the break, but it could have been worse. Everything was bad – we went three-for-11 from the line, couldn’t it anything despite being open and had a ton of turnovers.
“My message to the girls (at halftime) didn’t change from what it had been earlier in the season. I told them we were a good team, had a great season and that there was no pressure in this game; we had nothing to lose. I also said that they were the better team in the first half, but they could change that if they’d go out and relax and play the way they can.
“We hit our first five shots (after intermission) and took the lead really quick,” he continued. “Erinee hit two threes and a long two, and Taylor knocked down three treys right away, so we were ahead by the 13-minute mark, and never looked back. We won, 56-42, and it’s because we hit 14 free throws in the second half and a bunch of threes.
“Bobby and I told the kids after, ‘Keep playing like that and you can beat anybody!’ We had the same philosophy, that the postseason should be fun, that you don’t have to feel any pressure, that you should be honored to have qualified for the playoffs. I’ve felt the same way since I was in high school, and when I coached college football at Dean – the playoffs should be fun.
“I said, ‘No matter what, have a great time. Have a ball.’”
His athletes followed that advice and continued their momentum in its semifinal opposite Pilgrim 30 or so minutes after the Kilties upset Burrillville. WHS held the Patriots scoreless for almost 13 minutes after the opening tip.
“We only won, 47-40, but in that first half, we put on a clinic,” Cahill noted. “They only scored nine (in that session) with two baskets and five free throws, and it’s because our defense was spectacular. It was a carryover from the Central game. Nevaeh and Peyton really locked down Pilgrim’s top player, Nadine Ogni. She’s a pretty good player, but she couldn’t do anything.
“We played well in the second, but you have to credit Pilgrim; they didn’t quit, and that’s because (head coach) Scott (Bayha) knows how to coach. The whole thing came down to that first half, which was amazing. I don’t know many teams, regardless of division, that can hold a team without a point for 13 minutes, especially in the playoffs.”
Agyemang paced the victors with 10 points (nine with a trio of huge trifectas), while Caro and Mencarini each notched 11.
“In that game, they were having fun – they were cheering (from) the bench, everyone was positive and excited,” he said. “They were happy to be going to the final, but they weren’t cocky; they knew they had one more game in front of them. They were confident and ready to take on Mount Pleasant.”
Obviously, the Novans fell just short in that one, though Cahill insists his pride in his club’s refusal to yield.
“Those games were thrilling, and I think a lot of it had to do with the fact it had been so long since we were any good,” he said. “I mean, they hadn’t been a playoff team since 2012, except for 2019; we went 9-9 and made the playoffs but lost in the first round. During that stretch, I don’t think they won any more than four or five games (in a campaign).
“It also was a bad seven years or so in terms of experience – and desire,” he added. “But they got it turned around last year, and it was because basketball was fun for them, and fun for me to watch … This year, we didn’t start our great. We lost a non-leaguer to Shea, then a couple of holiday tournament games; a couple of kids quit because they weren’t happy with their playing time, and we started 1-4 overall.
“But then we hit league play and the kids battled; they didn’t give up. They were going to keep coming at you. They were going to play hard for 32 minutes, and they did for most of the year.”
He hesitated, then offered, “You know, this is the kind of team I really like. They ave 110 percent all the time. I believe that, with different coaches other than my brother and I, I don’t know if we make that kind of comeback that we did in the final.
“I think it was the approach, impressing upon them that basketball is supposed to be fun; all you have to do is the best you can. There was no screaming, no one getting upset, just communicating with them. They epitomized that in those final three games.”
