BURRILLVILLE – When faced with the prospect of choosing the most noteworthy game or contest of his 10-year career as the Burrillville High varsity boys’ hoop chief, Kevin Randall already knew which ones he wanted to highlight, but confessed he wanted to bounce them off trusted assistant Chris Marshall.
“As soon as I got off the phone, I called Chris because we’re usually on the same page when it comes to coaching and stuff,” Randall laughed. “I told him what I had been asked to do, and what I had in mind regarding our two most program-changing wins. He immediately said he was thinking the same thing.
“The first was our game at North Smithfield for the Division III-North regular-season championship in 2014, and the other was our season-ending victory at East Greenwich during our first season in D-II. And there are so many similarities between them – both were on the road, both were our season finale and both had mammoth implications for our postseason hopes and the future of the program.”
Anyone who has spent any time in the Ocean State’s northern section knows Burrillville has never been a basketball hotbed, that the school is better known for its premier football and hockey programs. Randall admitted being fully aware of that when he took the reins back in 2011.
“I wanted to change the reputation we had” as a perennial loser, he recalled.
Due predominantly to these two triumphs, Randall already has achieved his goal.
**
On Feb. 28, 2014, the Broncos stormed into the Michael F. Lovett Memorial Gymnasium for their III-North regular campaign-ending tilt against the Northmen, and the stakes were simple to understand:
The winner would not only claim the league championship – for Burrillville, that would be a first ever – but also gain the home-court advantage for the upcoming preliminary playoff contest.
Naturally, the draw already had been determined: Burrillville vs. North Smithfield.
“I remember the score was tied at 20-20 at halftime, but that it was an ugly, ugly game,” Randall sighed. “We had 19 turnovers to begin with, and nobody could hit a shot; it was a very slow-paced game, but both teams did play really good defense.
“I also recall being down, 29-22, with nine minutes left on the scoreboard, and I called a timeout. I know before the game I was feeling a little tight; I mean, it was only my third year coaching. We had won only six games my first year and then went 11-7 my second and made the playoffs, but we lost in the first round.
“I think the kids were tight as well, (maybe because of) the fact we had never won a league regular-season title before. We had talked about the magnitude of the game during practices, plus our backcourt – Zach Durand and Jared Cabral – was very young; they were only sophomores.
“Anyway, during the timeout, we talked about weathering the storm and being mentally tough,” he added. “I simply told them, ‘Guys, I know we’re better than this, and you know it, too. We need to get more looks, and have confidence they’re going to fall.’”
Randall admitted the response surprised him – pleasantly, as BHS immediately fashioned a 10-1 run, took the lead and didn’t relinquish it. Final score: Broncos 38, Northmen 35.
“Cabral hit two threes, and our senior four Dave Reynolds completely took over the game,” he chuckled through his recollections. “He came up with a steal and an assist, went two-for-two from the line, drained a turnaround jumper as the clock wound down and another ‘J’ in the last minute.
“Isaiah DaSilva iced it with a free throw in the last 10 seconds, and – when the buzzer sounded – the kids went absolutely berserk. Everyone was jumping around, hugging each other, and myself, Chris and (former assistant) Mike Silva did the best three-way man hug you’d ever want to see. It was complete and utter joy.
“I remember the gym, and it was packed,” he continued. “In fact, North Smithfield doesn’t do this very often, but (officials) even opened the bleachers behind where the players usually sit; that was very unusual, but they had to accommodate all the parents, students and fans.
“Looking back, that win was so important for the program. First of all, we got the chance to hang a league championship banner in the dome, something we had never done before. Burrillville was always known for its football and hockey excellence. We as a program were third or fourth fiddle; nobody came to our games. The dome was empty.
“After that, during home games, people started to come and watch, and that excited the kids. They had folks caring about us, and that built their confidence.”
A few days after that win, the Broncos mustered another with a 58-41 trouncing of the Northmen.
“We shot much better in that game, that was a huge difference,” he noted. “It’s so funny looking back, because I’m known as a guy who loves to play ‘up-in-your-face,’ aggressive man-to-man defense, but we sat in a 3-2 zone for most of both games (against NS).”
Unfortunately, BHS drew unbeaten and top-seeded East Greenwich in the D-III quarterfinals, and ended up dropping a crushing one-point decision.
“The kids still could hold their heads up because when we had played them earlier in the year, we lost by 30,” Randall said. “This was a group of players who changed the whole complexion of the program. Simply put, they won; they were winners.
“I knew when I took over the varsity program we hadn’t racked up very many winning seasons, and I wanted to change that. Thanks to those guys, we did. After that, we won two more regular-season championships and made three straight Division III Final Fours.
“It’s also the season that transitions into our win at EG in 2019.
**
That occurred the night of Feb. 19, not quite five years after the history-making venture into North Smithfield.
“It was our last game of the season, and we had to go down there (to EG); of course, we hadn’t had much success winning there,” he offered. “Our record was 6-11, and we needed to get to seven wins in order to make the postseason.
“As an aside, and to be perfectly honest with you, when I first took over, I never dreamed we’d make the leap to D-II, but that happened the previous November. I kept hearing around town, ‘This is going to be rough on the kids. How are they going to compete?’ There was a lot of negativity, and the kids heard it, too.
“So we had a team meeting,” he added. “I told them, ‘Guys, we’re playing in D-II for a reason – we earned it. We just need to embrace the challenge.’ Again, I’ll be honest, I was nervous before that season, too, but I myself was heeding my own words to the kids.”
Another automatic confidence builder came from the amazing leadership of senior captains Jake Gelinas and Ryan Lockwood, both of whom had experienced great success on the gridiron (though they were coming off a heartbreaking, overtime, D-II semifinal loss to East Greenwich in December).
“Just seeing how they carried themselves and how they interacted with the other kids, their (hoop) teammates; they exuded confidence,” Randall stated. “But I also knew they had something to prove because of that loss. I knew the first day of tryouts, just by looking into their eyes, they’d be ready.”
Against the Avengers, Burrillville held its own, trailing only 22-18 with seven minutes left in the opening session, but what happened after even Randall has problems explaining.
“We actually finished the half on a 27-4 run and took a 45-26 lead into the break,” he said, still in awe of remembering the moment. “We did that on the shoulders of Jake and Ryan; Jake had hit six treys in the first half alone, and Ryan, I think, had eight points and eight boards in the final seven.”
He called it one of the craziest games he’s ever been a part of, and it’s so easy to see why.
“In the second half, I don’t know why, we just froze up; I think it was a situation of us playing not to lose rather than to win,” he indicated. “It’s crazy to say, but we held on (in the second half). I think Jack McMullen hit a basket to force overtime (at 56-all), and EG took its first lead after scoring the first bucket (of the extra session).
“That’s when most teams would go into panic mode, but we had three phenomenal leaders in Jake, Ryan and Sam Clifford, then a junior captain,” he added. “Ryan came up with a steal and Sam had a strong layup to tie it, then Ryan hit a layup on a pass from Jake. EG then turned it over, and Jake – our quarterback on the football team – threw a perfect, long fade to Ryan, who missed the layup.
“But he did get his own rebound and put it back in traffic. That’s a play I’ll never forget as long as I live. Jake clinched it with two foul shots with about 15 seconds left.
“But going back to the Jake to Ryan pass, that personifies the season. I mean, I had been preaching mental toughness all year, and my senior captain misses a layin, but fights for the rebound and puts it back. That defined the season.”
He nevertheless couldn’t ignore the unsung contributions of Ethan Lambert, the other senior captain this past campaign with Clifford.
“He never gets the recognition he deserves, but I’m going to do so now,” he noted. “Ethan is the best on-ball defender I’ve ever coached. He’s such a tremendous lock-down defender, always on the other team’s best guy.
“That game against EG, he was on McMullen and did a great job, but he also hit three treys, two of them at the start of the game. Those were huge.
“That was our first year in D-II, and we made the playoffs, but we lost in the first round to Shea,” he continued. “And this was our second year, and we made states again. Those two games helped us change the legacy of the program. I want to see it continue.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.