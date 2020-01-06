WOONSOCKET — Every time the Mount St. Charles boys basketball team landed a body blow to visiting Lincoln Monday night, the Lions counterpunched.
Whether it was a big run early in the first half to erase a two-possession deficit or crucial buckets down the stretch to the tie game, the Lions always found a way to respond to the Mounties.
And then the Lions landed the knockout punch.
Senior wing Vinny Nassi, who had done most of his work in the paint, canned a corner 3-pointer with just over a minute left to give the Lions a lead they would never relinquish. Junior wing Octavio Brito then hit a 28-foot 3-pointer as the shot clock expired to clinch a 57-51 Division III victory at Mount.
“There’s just so much parity in this division right now,” Lincoln coach Kent Crooks. “Late in the game, I just think we tightened our defense up. Give Ben Ellis credit and give those guys credit because they shot the heck out of the ball. We talked at halftime about how Pat Riley used to say there were a certain amount of skirmishes in a game.
“They had a run and we had a run. They went on another run and then we followed. You have to win more runs than the other team and at the very end we won the last skirmish.”
Mount St. Charles (1-5, 0-2 Division III) led by two minutes with 90 seconds following back-to-back buckets in the paint by senior guard Tommy Burke (eight points), but the Lions responded by putting five shooters on the court. Lincoln attacked Mount’s man-to-man defense, which left Nassi open in the left corner for his first 3-pointer of the night.
After a backbreaking turnover, the Lions increased the lead to four points when Brito drained a 3-pointer from in front of the Lincoln bench. The junior finished the evening with a game-high 20 points, including 12 in the second half.
“I had to shoot it. It was a great shot and it went in, as coach always says, I have ice water in my veins,” Brito said. “I think we’re playing well late in games because the intensity is going up and guys realizing we have to win these games. Everybody is playing defense and going for loose balls.”
Lincoln (4-2, 2-0 Division II) won its first true road game of the season Monday night at a venue the Lions are very familiar with. The teams met three last season, with Lincoln coming away with a Division III quarterfinal victory in February. Monday, the Lions also received 11 first-half points from senior point guard Josh Jahnz and 11 points, thanks to three 3-pointers, from Cody Anter.
The Mounties, who have lost five straight games, took heart from Monday’s effort after an ugly loss to St. Patrick’s last week in Providence. Jack Bennett and Ellis combined to make seven 3-pointers as they each finished with 13 points, while Burke battled foul trouble to finish with eight. Mount’s downfall was the foul line where they were an unsightly 3-of-11.
“This was a turning point considering where we came from,” Mount coach Henry Coleman said. “I felt like we played a complete 32-minute game with a good intensity level. Defense has been lacking lately, but I felt the kids did a good job on that end of the floor. They brought it for 32 minutes, but give credit to Lincoln for those late shots. We just missed an incredible amount of free throws – that’s what it came down to.”
Both teams came out in a zone defense and both teams’ shooters were more than willing to take advantage of the situation. Ellis, who made a game-high four 3-pointers, and Bennett each hit early 3-pointers to give Mount a five-point advantage. Lincoln, behind the play of Jahnz, Brito and Anter, answered with a devastating 17-1 run over a six-minute stretch of the half to build a 20-12 lead.
Mount eventually scrapped the zone and its man-to-man defense helped it go into halftime down by just two points thanks to late buckets from Gary Kalmer and Jordan Perry (5 points).
“Playing a zone is playing into our hands,” Crooks said. “If teams play us man, we have to do some different things like spread the floor and dribble-drive and kick to an open shooter. I would’ve liked to see us finish in the paint a little stronger.”
Mount grabbed a 38-36 lead midway through the second half when Bennett capped off a 5-0 run with a 3-pointer, but Brito and the Lions responded with a 5-0 of their own. Neither team led by more than three points in the second half until Brito stepped up with the shot clock expiring and knocked down a 3-pointer in front of Kalmer.
“While Octavio’s shot wasn’t a drawn up play, it was something where we drive the ball and if something isn’t really palatable, just kick it out,” Crooks said. “Between Octavio, Cody, Vinny, Josh and even Randall [Hien] we’ve got five perimeter guys who can hit a shot – Octavio did.”
The Lions return home Wednesday night to take on St. Patrick’s, while the reigning subdivision champion Mounties travel to Newport on the same night to face Rogers.
