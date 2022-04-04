The 1980 men's Olympic hockey team will always be remembered for shocking heavily-favored USSR in Lake Placid, but what sometimes gets forgotten is that contest was a semifinal game and the Americans had to recompose themselves and beat Finland two days later for the gold medal.
The Mount Academy U18 team faced a similar challenge at USA Hockey Nationals Monday morning in suburban Detroit. Mount spent the entire season chasing No. 1 Shattuck St. Mary's and in Sunday's national semifinal, the kids from Rhode Island played the game of their lives to knock off the Sabres.
But there was still one more game left in the season – the national title game against No. 4 St. Louis AAA Blues.
“The job wasn't done after we beat Shattuck and I was concerned going into the final if the commitment level, the focus and the intensity were going to be the same,” Mount coach Matt Plante said. “I didn't think we were as good [Monday] as we were against Shattuck, but when we had to, we bared down and did it.”
After an uninspiring first period where Mount scored the only goal on Zach Aben's shorthanded finish on a dish from Ryan O'Connell, Mount played the second period the way they've played since their backs were against the wall in the final pool-play game against Stars Elite. With senior goalie Jack Spicer buttressing everything, Mount's top line of Division I commits Micah Berger, Cam O'Neill and Jason Stefanek took over.
All three scored in the middle period and O'Neill finished the morning with a pair of goals and an assist, while Spicer recorded 46 saves in a 6-2 victory to claim the first USA Hockey national title in just the program's third year of existence.
“It's absolutely amazing,” said Plante, whose voice sounded like a coach who has been behind the bench for six straight days of pressure-packed games. “It definitely feels good, personally, but this is about those kids, especially the ones who joined us at the beginning three years ago and had COVID wreak havoc on them for nearly a year and a half.
“We finally had a chance to show what we had this year and the kids delivered. I'm thrilled this group had a chance to experience this. They get to know it feels like to win a national title and they deserve it for everything they've been through.”
The player whose development most personified what Plante and co-director Devin Rask are building in Woonsocket is O'Neill, a UMass commit who didn't score a combined 100 points in his first two seasons in the program. This season he turned into the most dominant offensive force at the UI8 level with a program-record 57 goals and 133 points.
O'Neill didn't just feast on mediocre teams, he had a goal and four assists in the win over Shattuck and finished the tournament with six goals and nine assists. His first goal Monday came 90 seconds into the second period when he took a pass in the neutral zone from Berger. After going around a defenseman, he cut inside and slid a backhanded shot past goalie Luka Myller.
“Cam's an evolution,” Plante said. “This year he was a physical evolution. I took him on his recruiting visit to UMass earlier in the year and [coach Greg Carvel] was shocked at how big and physical he was. His jump from his U15 to U16 year was a mental evolution. He started to play more direct and he learned the way he needed to play to succeed. He was just dominant this year. What NHL team wouldn't want to take a chance on a kid who keeps getting better?”
O'Neill wasn't credited with an assist on Will Lawrence's power-play goal that increased the lead to 3-0, but it was the winger's shot that flew over the net and bounced out to Lawrence in the left circle for a goal.
The dominant top line increased the lead to 4-0 when O'Neill skated into the zone on the right side, slipped a past inside to Berger, who deftly found Stefanek, a Dartmouth commit, for a goal. The centerman was the quietest member of the line, but he scored a pair of goals in all three knockout games.
“His hockey IQ is just insane,” Plante said. “You look at the game-tying goal [in the quarterfinals against BK Selects] and he just turns an unassuming play into a chance and buries it. His biggest strength is his IQ and his ability to make teammates better.”
Stefanek scored again less than a minute later, but the Blues, who defeated Culver Academy and Buffalo Regals to reach the title game, answered back with a Max Wagener goal. Mount managed to kill off a penalty later in the period, but the Blues grabbed another goal 6:01 into the final period on a nice breakaway finish by Andrew Clarke.
“Even though they scored, we did a good job managing the puck as the game went on,” Plante said. “We defensed well and we didn't cheat our defense for offense. We were blocking shots and getting in lanes. The Blues are a well coached team and they have heavy forwards who push you the entire game. We were never comfortable at any point because they're a good team.”
O'Neill finished his storybook season with an empty-net goal to secure the program's sixth – and most satisfying – tournament victory of the season.
Here are Plante's thoughts on a number of kids who played a role in guiding the program to its first national title.
• Berger joined the team this season from the New Jersey Rockets and the Miami commit proved to be the perfect fit next to O'Neill and Stefanek. He had nearly 120 points in his lone season in Woonsocket.
“It's a credit to his parents because Micah is an unbelievable young man,” Plante said. “Micah wants to excel at everything he does. He has the work ethic to push himself to do that. I don't think people realize just how good a player he is and I don't think I realized just how good he was at the beginning of the season. He was incredible for us.”
• The second line of Ryan O'Connell, Lawrence and Aben suffered semifinal heartbreak to Rochester Selects last season. They came back this season and proved a perfect compliment to the top line. All three are uncommitted, but all three were impressive at nationals. O'Connell scored the game-winning goal in the shootout against Stars Elite to get Mount into the quarterfinals.
O'Connell had nine points, Aben added six and Lawrence chipped in with three goals.
“That line should open some eyes because they really showed what they could do in the offensive zone this season and in this tournament,” Plante said. “O'Connell has so much skill, Aben does all the little things that make a line better and Will Lawrence finds ways to score goals in big situations.”
• Trevor Kruczek, a 2021 Mount grad, came back to the program in the fall and became part of a strong third line that also featured Matt Lewis and Brandon Crowell.
“Matt Lewis's line was great,” Plante said. “Trevor Kruczek should get a junior opportunity based on what he did. We were so much better when he came back to us and it's because he brought what we needed. He brought grit and intangibles. He plays a heavy game and is full of compete.”
• Seth Constance is one of the youngest players on the team, but he might have the highest upside. The 2023 Draft eligible defenseman from Michigan missed a good portion of the first half of the season with a broken wrist. He slowly worked his way back into the lineup in January, but he wasn't at his best until Nationals.
Constance had a tournament-high 10 assists, including a pair in Monday's title game.
“Seth Constance is at the forefront of kids who helped themselves with their play in the this tournament,” Plante said. “He stepped it up in a big time way as the tournament went along. He was outstanding in the Dallas game. He was outstanding in the Shattuck game and he was really good again in the final. His defense was a big reason for our success.”
• Spicer, who hasn't committed to a junior team or a Division I school, also took a big step forward in the tournament. After struggling at New Englands and in the opening game against Belle Tire, Spicer was incredible in the shootout against Stars Elite and in all three knockout games. He allowed just four goals in the final eight periods against three of the five best teams in the country.
He stopped 118 of the final 123 shots he faced in the tournament for a ridiculous save percentage of .959.
“That's what Spice does, he gets hot,” Plante said. “He wasn't overly sharp against Belle Tire, but when I saw the glove saves he made in the shootout, I knew he was on. When he's tracking the puck well, you know he's locked in and that's the way he was over the last three days. You could see he settled into a zone and he made some ridiculous saves against BK Selects and Shattuck.”
• The only local player on the team was Lincoln's Tommy DelFarno, who also was a 2021 Mount graduate who returned to the program early in the season in search of a junior opportunity. DelFarno scored a goal and didn't commit a penalty in the tournament.
“He solidified our D-core, especially when Seth went out with the injury early in the season,” Plante said. “He gave us another piece who is solid and wins puck battles. He made us better defensively.”
• The title was Plante's second U18 National title after leading South Kent Selects to the 2018 title with a 5-2 victory over the Cape Cod Whalers. After Sunday's win over Shattuck, Berger said Plante is the best coached he's played for and the best midget coach in the country.
“That means a lot for Micah to say that and [2020 Mount grad Victor Czerneckianair] said something similar, but I'm nothing special,” Plante said. “I just love these guys and I show it. That's really all it is. It is touching that the kids feel that way, but this is about them and I'm so happy for them to finally experience this.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.