National college basketball voices weigh in on Friars, Bulldogs

What’s the buzz from a national perspective surrounding the Providence Friars and Bryant Bulldogs as both programs gear up for the upcoming college basketball season? What are seen as the strong points? Are there areas of concern?
For answers to that, we turn it over to five reputable individuals who were kind enough to respond to our inquiry.
John Fanta, Fox Sports/Field of 68
Thoughts on Bryant: Jared Grasso is one of the fastest rising coaches in college basketball and the job he’s done at Bryant has been nothing short of remarkable. I like this Bulldogs team and believe they will challenge Vermont for the America East title. Grasso crushed the transfer portal to build around arguably the best player in the league in Charles Pride. It’s safe to say Pride is the perfect fit in Bryan’s fast system. I’m really curious to see how Earl Timberlake fits in. Can the former highly touted recruit finally find his rhythm. The addition of Doug Edert from Saint Peter’s can’t be overstated because Doug embodies winning in every way. He works when nobody else is. My only concern would be their size. They have Antwan Walker to charge them down low but did lose some rim protection. The key will be how all of these pieces gel together but I trust Grasso and an America East title is absolutely within reach.
Thoughts on Providence: First and foremost, when you win the way that Providence did last year, there’s a natural wave of emotion and momentum heading into this year. Last season was nothing short of incredible for the Friars, but they lost a lot. From Al Durham being a closer to Nate Watson holding things down in the paint to Justin Minaya as a defender to AJ Reeves’ shot-making and Noah Horchler off screens for huge shots, the Friars overwhelmed teams and they were unpredictable to defend. This year, Jared Bynum has a chance to be a Big East Player of the Year dark horse. The key in the backcourt is the supporting cast in the backcourt. How will this team find complementary scoring? Devin Carter will be this team’s best defender. I’m interested to see just what Noah Locke and Jayden Pierre bring. To me, the X-factor the team, and for that matter, one of the big factors in the Big East standings will be just how good Bryce Hopkins is for the Friars. Ed Cooley loves to play through versatile forwards and Hopkins has the total package. Physically, he’s a monster. I expect him to be one of the best players in the Big East. As for the frontcourt, Ed Croswell is ready for a big year. Croswell embodies toughness. Now it’s about his offense being consistent. Are there certain things to be figured out for the Friars? Yes. But in that regard the non-conference schedule allows for them to do that.
My key game: the opener at Mohegan Sun against Miami. This is an NCAA Tournament team to me that will finish between third and fifth in the Big East.
Andy Katz, NCAA.com
Thoughts on Bryant: Jared Grasso has done a great job of getting the Bulldogs in position to be a major player in the America East from day one. Vermont will immediately be dealing with a league power. The transfer portal and the development of talent will put the Bulldogs in position to be a contender.
Thoughts on Providence: Ed Cooley has done a great job of roster management. But it's still TBD on how it all meshes. My gut is that the Friars will be a top half Big East team by season's end and if that happens then the Friars will be in contention for a NCAA bid. But they can't dig themselves too big a hole like they did two seasons ago. The schedule is manageable and Cooley has done this before so this is hardly a new path. Patience will be key for the Friar faithful.
Terrence Oglesby, Field of 68
Thoughts on Bryant: Earl Timberlake is a very talented player. Now in a ball-dominant system, you’re going to see the best version of him. He’s a physical dude who’ll have a lot of success in the America East. Doug Edert fits in perfectly, but it’s obvious that Jared Grasso has done a great job when it comes to adding talent. When you do that, you’re going to be able to compete with a lot of high-level teams. I would be nervous if I was a Power Six school playing Bryant. They’re going to play hard.
Thoughts on Providence: I really like this team because all the puzzle pieces fit. Ed Cooley has been able to take advantage of the transfer portal at a high level. He just doesn’t take anybody. The guys he gets fit who he is as a coach but they also fit each other. If you look up and down the roster and see someone like a Jared Bynum who can get into the lane or a Devin Carter who’s a defender, and bring in someone like a Noah Locke who’s a 40-percent career three-point shooter, they all mesh together. I didn’t even mention Bryce Hopkins or Rafael Castro, who played well in the two exhibition games. I would caution to say this team hasn’t been together for very long. It will be interesting to see how long it takes for them to come together. However, I certainly believe the talent is there.
Jon Rothstein, CBS Sports
Thoughts on Bryant: Bryant doesn't have Peter Kiss, but it does have more balance and potentially, more answers than it did a year ago. Jared Grasso has built an Atlantic 10 caliber roster in the America East.
Thoughts on Providence: Providence is coming off one of the best seasons in program history and returning to the NCAA Tournament will require new pieces meshing together. Ed Cooley needs Kentucky transfer Bryce Hopkins and one other player to emerge as an All-Big East caliber player alongside Jared Bynum.
Kevin Sweeney, Sports Illustrated
Thoughts on Bryant: This roster is just so much more talented than the ones you usually would see in the America East. Obviously, a lot of talk about Earl Timberlake and Doug Edert, but guys like Antwan Walker are really hard to find at this level. Edert’s shooting ability should really help open the floor for athletes like Charles Pride, Timberlake and Antwan Walker. Vermont to me has earned being the favorite in the America East but Bryant has the most talented roster and will be dangerous in March Madness if they can get there.
Thoughts on Providence: I think the Friars are more talented than they were last year, and that’s a credit to what Cooley was able to do in the portal. It’s almost impossible to replicate what they did last season in close games but having a veteran PG in Jared Bynum should help make the transition smoother for guys like Bryce Hopkins and Devin Carter, who have all-league upside. If it clicks early, I think they can be a top 25 team again.
Adam Zagoria, Zagsblog.com
Thoughts on Bryant: I expect Bryant to make waves upon entering the America East just like they did in the NEC. I know Coach Grasso is very high on transfers Earl Timberlake (Memphis) and Sherif Gross-Bullock (La Salle). “They’re as talented as anybody I’ve had at this level,” he told me. “Just big, physical guards. They’re both different from anyone I’ve ever had, where they’re both 6-5, 6-6, 200/220-pound backcourt players who can play off the dribble.” It will also be interesting to see how much – and how well – Saint Peter's transfer Doug Edert shoots at his new school. Grasso says he'll let him shoot it "any time he wants."
Thoughts on Providence: I look for Providence to finish somewhere in the middle of the Big East. Ed Cooley will need Preseason All-Big East First Team guy Jared Bynum to step up and help win games. Cooley also went into the Portal for guys like former UConn guard Corey Floyd Jr., ex-Louisville guard Noah Locke and former Kentucky forward Bryce Hopkins, and they will need to produce and jell on the fly.
