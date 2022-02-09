NATIONAL STATEMENT: Northern R.I. flag football team claims U14 title in Vegas

The Northern R.I. Ballhawks U14 flag football team claimed the NFL National Flag Football championship last week in Vegas. The team consists of, front row, left to right, Marcus Gomes, Evan Spencer and Benjamin Thibodeau. Back row, left to right, Michael Nocera, Coach Brian Andrade, Caden Hogan, Timothy Caggiano Jr., Andrew Nocera, Matthew Sanzi, Ayden Hernandez and Ayden Kaiser.