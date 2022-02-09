NATIONAL STATEMENT: Northern R.I. flag football team claims U14 title in Vegas

To the victor belongs the spoils.
Not even 24 hours removed from achieving national championship glory, the players and coaches from the Under-14 Northern R.I. Ballhawks flag football team representing the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Rhode Island, found themselves stargazing at Allegiant Stadium, site of Sunday's NFL Pro Bowl.
“The kids got to see [Patriots quarterback] Mac Jones and [cornerback] J.C. Jackson play so that was exciting for them,” said Boys & Girls Club athletic director Brian Andrade, also a coach of the Ballhawks program that scaled impressive heights en route to earning the distinction as the top dog of the U14 NFL National Flag Football Championship bracket.
“They actually joked that they wished the Pro Bowl became flag football based on what it was,” added Andrade.
Taking in the Pro Bowl before hopping on return flights home served as a fitting capper for a group of local youngsters who their sights set on conquering the field upon touching down in the desert last Wednesday. The Ballhawks punched their ticket to the national showcase this past November following a 26-6 win over Dracut (Mass.) Middies in the finals of the New England Patriots Regional Tournament.
“When we started playing, it seemed like it would be a pipe dream to make it to Las Vegas, never mind winning in Las Vegas,” said Andrade when reached Tuesday. “It was so exciting to be out there. We played against some of the top teams in the country. To win a national championship is absolutely surreal.
“We wanted to take the pressure off of them by making sure we took it one game at a time, but we also wanted to make sure we had some fun. We’re in Las Vegas at the national tournament. We got here,” continued Andrade. “They were very focused the entire tournament. They came in with a job. In their heads, they wanted to win the national championship. They also did it convincingly which was great.”
The U14 Ballhawks earned the top seed in pool play and continued to push aside the competition as the scene shifted to bracket play. NFL Flag rules stipulate that the game is played five-on-five on a field that measures 70 yards long and 30 yards wide. Every player wears a belt with a flag draping from each hip.
The national championship moment was achieved last Saturday when the Ballhawks defeated a group from Jacksonville. The scene was Heritage Park, located 16 miles from Las Vegas.
“They were actually from the Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation,” noted Andrade.
The Ballhawks brought two teams to the national stage with the Under-12 flag football group finishing in the runner-up spot.
“They had a tough game against Team Canada, but the best part is that both [Ballhawks] programs support each other,” said Andrade. “The 12s were chanting during our game. It felt like Seattle’s 12th man [a reference the support the NFL’s Seahawks receive during home games].”
The roster of the Under-14 Northern R.I. Ballhawks flag football team includes Marcus Gomes, Evan Spencer, Benjamin Thibodeau, Caden Hogan, Timothy Caggiano Jr., Andrew Nocera, Matthew Sanzi, Ayden Hernandez and Ayden Kaiser. Joining Andrade on the coaching front was Michael Nocera.
“For seven of those U14 kids, this was their only opportunity to do something like this because they age out. It was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them,” said Andrade. “For the 12s, we’re going to make sure we get them back there. Now they’re hungry for it.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.