GREENSBORO, N.C. – What is the vibe surrounding the Providence Friars heading into Friday’s NCAA Tournament matchup against Kentucky? Is Ed Cooley’s crew looking at a one-and-done proposition, or does belief exist that the ship can get righted to the point where another Sweet 16 is in the cards?
To answer that question, we enlisted the opinions of three reputable individuals with a national pulse who proved kind enough to respond to our inquiry. Here are their thoughts:
John Fanta, Fox Sports/Field of 68
Providence can beat Kentucky if the Friars backcourt can get in sync from the start on both ends of the floor. The Wildcats are not a great offensive team; they have struggled against teams that have made it a halfcourt game. Oscar Tshiebwe is going to get his. The key is to keep Cason Wallace, Antonio Reeves and company from finding and hitting open looks.
For PC, I know everybody wants to focus on Bryce Hopkins and he has to play well but if this team is going to beat Kentucky they must expose the Wildcats at the point guard spot. This is Jared Bynum’s time to step up.
TerrenceOglesby, Field of 68, ESPN, CBS, FOX Sports
I think it will be tough [for the Friars] because Kentucky has started to figure some things out while Providence has been trending the opposite direction. There is cause for optimism because of the “Revenge Game” potential for Bryce Hopkins – his teammates could rally around him and play well. Let’s not forget either that Kentucky has struggled to score at times this season.
Another area to watch - how Ed Cooley decides to attack Oscar Tshiebwe in ball screens. Last year’s Naismith Player of the Year has really struggled guarding out on the perimeter and the Friars have multiple guys that can pick and pop. That could make for an interesting dynamic. I do think Kentucky is loaded for bear; the Wildcats haven’t won a tournament game since 2019.
Adam Zagoria, Zagsblog.com/New York Times
It's a little hard to know what to make of this game since both teams stumbled coming into the NCAA Tournament. Providence obviously lost three straight to end the season, including a 24-point blowout by Seton Hall, while Kentucky dropped two of its final three (both to Vanderbilt).
Obviously, there are a ton of interesting storylines. Bryce Hopkins is going against his former team. If he and the Friars win, Kentucky fans will wonder how the heck they let him go. It would also mark the second straight first-round exit for John Calipari, and the calls for him to leave Lexington will only grow louder.
Conversely, if Kentucky wins, Providence will have closed the season with four straight losses and five in six games. There is clearly a lot of smoke around the possibility of Ed Cooley leaving for another job, and it remains to be seen how that will impact his team.
This is a popcorn game for sure.
