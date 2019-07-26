WOONSOCKET — They’re are few guarantees in life, but righthander Tommy Burke winning a playoff game is one of them.
After winning all three playoff games he started – including the clinching game at McCoy Stadium – for Division II champion Mount St. Charles, Burke took the Renaud Field mound Friday night in No. 4 Navigant Post 85’s opening game of a best-of-three Legion quarterfinal series with No. 5 NEFL of Warwick.
Burke allowed one run on four hits to NEFL in the opening three innings of the contest, but then he started to overpower hitters the way he overpowered Middletown, Tolman and Barrington in the Division II playoffs. Burke ended up striking out eight batters and walking just two in a complete-game masterpiece to lead Navigant to a 4-1 victory.
“Basically, I just needed to get back into the groove. I figured out what pitches were working and I started hitting my spots,” said Burke, who held NEFL to no hits and just two talks after giving up a leadoff double to start the third inning. “Bryan [Testa] called a lot of fastballs, but I liked to mix in the curveball when I could. The fastball, though, was my main pitch this game.”
“I think there was one inning where he only had to throw eight pitches to get three outs, so he started to pound the zone as the game went on,” Navigant coach Derek Carignan said. “He might’ve thrown 84 or 85 pitches. This was a good game for him.”
Navigant can secure a spot in the double-elimination semifinals with a victory Saturday night at 5:30 at Warwick Vets Middle School. Mount righty Ryan Kenney will start for Navigant, while hard-throwing righty Blake Roberge, of Hendricken, will start for NEFL. Roberge struck out 14 Navigant batters and held them to just one hit in a 6-1 NEFL win earlier in the season. If Navigant loses Saturday, Game 3 will be Sunday at 5:30 p.m. at Renaud Field.
“We’re going to have to hold them to one or two runs and we’re going to have to break up [Roberge’s] rhythm,” Carignan said. “We have to get to him, if not, we’re in trouble.”
After loading the bases with no outs and scoring just one run in the first inning, Navigant struggled offensively for long stretches of the game. The contest was tied headed into the sixth inning when Woonsocket freshman infielder Misael Laboy ripped a one-out single to left field. Testa followed with a single to right to bring up Woonsocket sophomore third baseman Mikey Laboy.
After watching a ball on the first pitch, Laboy took the next pitch back up the middle to score his younger brother for what turned out to be the game-winning run.
“I knew that I needed to come through for the team. I saw the pitch that I wanted and let my hands do the rest,” said Laboy, who has been on the team since he was in seventh grade. “To be where we are, this is a great bounce back this season. I couldn’t do much because of an injury last year, but this year has been fun.”
Burke didn’t need any more runs, but Navigant added two more. First, a throwing error on a ball hit by Colin Godfrin allowed Testa to score. Mikey Laboy completed the three run inning when he scampered home on an A.J. Cook sacrifice fly.
La Salle’s Jack Gannon got the spot start for NEFL after Tyler Parks wasn’t available to pitch. The righty allowed just two earned runs and struck out three batters. Offensively, Everett Misto led Navigant with two hits and a run scored, while Mikey Laboy also added two hits. Peyton Carignan chipped in with a hit and an RBI.
Carignan scored Misto with a fielder’s choice in the first inning, but Navigant stranded runners at the corners with one out.
“It was a struggle offensively and I was getting a little upset because T-Burke was pitching as well as he did,” Carignan said. “We couldn’t get runners on base and get hits. I’m glad we started to do that in the sixth inning. You have to make things happen. The bats weren’t alive for some reason. We should’ve hit a lot better than we did.”
NEFL tied the game in the second inning when Geoff Coyne produced a single and scored later in the inning on a single to left. Gannon led off the third inning with a double to right field, but that was as far as a NEFL runner would get for the rest of the game. Burke struck out the final two batters to end the third.
“This was a must-win game and we knew that going into it because of the pitcher [Roberge] they have going Saturday,” Burke said. “Hopefully, we can hit him tomorrow, get the win and win the series.”
